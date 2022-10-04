ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Looks ‘Weak’ Next to Meghan Markle in New Photos

By Wendy Michaels
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

A royal expert believes that Prince Harry looks “weak” standing behind Meghan Markle in new photos. In one pic, Meghan stands squarely facing the camera with a serious expression while her husband is standing behind her at an angle and smirking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7kpx_0iMCnrVb00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Royal expert says the timing of new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos ‘is not surprising’

Photographer Misan Harriman took to Twitter and Instagram to share photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that he snapped when the couple attended the One Young World summit in September.

“The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month,” the photographer captioned the images.

The photos were shared just days after a new photo of King Charles , Camilla, the queen consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton was released.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in on the timing of the Sussexes’ photos, telling The Sun it “overshadows” the King Charles photo. “It is not surprising that the Sussexes have released formal images of themselves following the release of the first official photograph of the four most senior royals,” he explained.

“In recent days the royal family have been walking with history as one of our greatest monarchs ever was laid to rest, Fitzwilliams continued.

He further called the timing “regrettable.”

“It isn’t surprising, given the importance of profile to them, that they have released these images,” he explained. “However they have not coordinated their activities with those of other royals since their departure which remains problematic.”

Fitzwilliams continued, ” The fact that the timing of this overshadows the king and queen consort’s first joint engagement since the end of royal mourning is regrettable.”

He added, “A new reign can and should mean a new start. This should not involve the publication of a memoir which may prove to be explosive. The ball is in their court.”

Expert says Harry looks ‘weak’ when compared to Meghan in one photo

Fitzwilliams provided his analysis of the photos and believes Harry looks “weak” in one of them.

“The Sussexes have chosen official portraits of themselves attending the One Young World summit by Misan Harriman,” he noted, “They are intended to be both informal and inspirational.”

“The pose with Meghan in a bright red outfit makes Harry look weak in comparison to her,” he explained.

Fitzwilliams added, “It looks rather dysfunctional, which some will see as reflecting the reality of their relationship. The black and white image is far stronger.”

Another expert calls the timing of Harry and Meghan’s photos ‘unfortunate’

Royal expert Adam Helliker agreed with Fitzwilliams about the timing of the new photos. “The timing of the release really seems to be more than a coincidence after the royals photo,” he said. “It’s just unfortunate with the timing as it yet again has overshadowed Charles’ glory.”

Helliker provided an analysis of Meghan’s expression in the images, in particular. “I think it’s interesting to look at Meghan’s eyes — they show a confident steely determination,” he said.

“It seems like a signal that whatever the turbulence at home is they are going to carry on with their mission — whatever that may be,” Helliker added.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s ‘Cringe’ Gesture at Event With Prince Harry Exposed Her Insecurity, Body Language Expert Says

Comments / 0

Related
The List

New Claims Emerge About Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Really Left The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to embark on a UK tour earlier in 2022, royal insiders balked at the idea. As one former Buckingham Palace employee told the Daily Beast, the couple had some nerve conducting what amounted to a semi-royal tour, considering that "their proposal for being hybrid working royals was comprehensively rejected [at the Sandringham Summit]. It looks like they are just going ahead and doing it anyway."
CELEBRITIES
The List

Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Feared Prince George

While the rift between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and William, Prince of Wales, got worse after Harry married Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, sources admit that there had been problems between the brothers before Meghan entered the picture. Royal biographer Tina Brown revealed to The Telegraph that issues started to arise after Harry retired from the military in 2015 and became a full-time working royal. It didn't take long for the duke to find it difficult playing "second banana" to William, the future king.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Fox News

Prince Harry and Meghan's kids get royal titles, but they still want more, royal expert says

King Charles III has agreed to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children the titles of prince and princess following his ascension to the British throne. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were not given prince and princess titles at birth due to the interpretation of the letters patent, a royal expert told Fox News Digital.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William

This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Uk#Getty Images Royal#Sun
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
msn.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Former Staffers Reportedly Had a Disturbing Nickname for Themselves — & A Super Harsh One for Meghan

Even if you’ve just gotten into the British royal family’s inner workings and drama, you know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t on the best terms with the rest of the family. It seems like every other day, we’re learning about a new detail of their rift with the royal family and how the royal family may be taking extreme measures to cut ties with them ahead of Harry’s memoir release.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship

Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

199K+
Followers
116K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy