State-of-the-art Platt Technical High School opens in Milford

Just over two years after breaking ground, state and local officials in Milford officially marked the opening of the new and improved Platt Technical High School.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined state and local officials to cut the ribbon on the all-new, state-of-the-art Platt Tech Tuesday.

Project superintendent Tony Logodicio says final approvals were complete just in time for the start of the school year.

State officials on hand for the ribbon cutting say technical education provides real, hands-on experience in students' chosen fields. They say it's also going to provide Connecticut with the workforce it needs tomorrow.

Students in all 14 technical departments get real-world training, with industry-standard equipment.