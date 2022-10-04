Read full article on original website
What Cubs' record since All-Star break says about 2023
The Cubs wrapped up a good second half of 2022 (39-31) with a strong 16-6 finish capped off by a blowout win over the Reds Wednesday. What does it mean for 2023? Maybe nothing, and for what it’s worth, two-time champion and manager David Ross has tempered expectations before seeing what his roster looks like come next season.
The White Sox Manager Position ‘Not in Plans' for Ozzie Guillén
White Sox manager spot 'not in plans' for Ozzie Guillén originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Everyone on the South side wants to know the million-dollar question. Will the White Sox go back to their World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillén?. The ex-manager, now NBC Sports Chicago analyst, has...
Heyman expects Reinsdorf to stay out of White Sox managerial decision this time, shares a few names he's heard early in search
After White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf interceded and made the decision to hire Tony La Russa as manager in October 2020, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports envisions the process playing out differently this time.
Seeing red: Chicago Bulls players that raised eyebrows during the preseason opener
The Chicago Bulls preseason opener against the Pelicans didn't go as planned. However, there's still a lot to look forward if you are a Bulls fan.
Can the Cubs win without a left-handed power hitter?
I feel sorry for kids today in a number of ways. One can argue they grow up too fast – there is too much technology at too early an age, and the like. Every 10-year-old needs a smartphone? I think not. One of the joys of my youth was...
atozsports.com
Bears coach says what fans been waiting to hear for a long time
Drafted in the third-round of this year’s draft, rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t started the season the way he, or the team, had envisioned. There is, however, some optimism that Jones can return to the player the team fell in love with throughout the draft process. Jones...
This former Chicago Cubs ace was so good in his playoff start
The Chicago Cubs are not in the 2022 MLB Postseason and they might not be returning for a while. They can have a perfect offseason and make it interesting next year but it still might take a minute. However, there are plenty of their former players going in the postseason.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Countdown to Cubs 2023 Opening Day
The Cubs will open the 2023 season Thursday, March 30 against the Brewers at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m. CT. This handy clock will remind you how much time remains before that date and time.
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.
Yardbarker
MLB Manager Tracker: Royals Fire Mike Matheny
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season is complete. As the postseason begins more managerial changes are likely to happen. On Oct. 5, the Kansas City Royals decided to part ways with manager Mike Matheny, creating the seventh opening of the 2022 offseason. Matheny joins two recent changes. Chicago White...
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani is one of the easiest guys to work with - Joe Maddon on Ohtani | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander is joined by Joe Maddon, former manager of the Angels, Chicago Cubs, and the Tampa Bay Rays to talk about what is was like to be able to work with Shohei Ohtani. Maddon talks about Ohtani’s incredible athleticism and dedication on and off the field!
MLB・
Report: Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras Trade Talks Fizzled
Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras trade talks fizzled originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and Mets were frequently linked on the rumor mill leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, specifically involving Willson Contreras and David Robertson. But a deal never materialized — the Cubs kept Contreras and...
atozsports.com
Bears assistant gets candid while discussing QB Justin Fields and it wasn’t positive
Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy got candid while talking about quarterback Justin Fields on Thursday and what he had to say wasn’t exactly encouraging. Getsy was asked about Fields’ poor completion percentage so far this season (50.7 percent through four games). The former Green Bay Packers assistant...
Cubs Season in Review: Willson Contreras
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras had an elite walk year. Was his 2022 in Chicago too good to remain a Cub?
In Appreciation of Jose Abreu's White Sox Career
In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Mid-season acquisition Quintana gets start in Game 1 of Wild Card series for Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — On the morning of August 1, the Cardinals trailed the Brewers by three games in the NL Central, Jose Quintana was a Pirate and Jordan Montgomery was a Yankee. The return of Albert Pujols to St. Louis had produced more sentimentality than substance. A lot has...
On This Day in Cubs History: The 'Curse of the Billy Goat' is Born
One of the greatest curses in modern sports history was born as the Chicago Cubs went on to lose the 1945 World Series.
Jerry Vainisi, former Bears general manager, dies at 80
The Chicago Bears announced the death of former general manager Jerry Vainisi on Wednesday at the age of 80. He was in that position when the Bears won Super Bowl XX during the 1985 season.
