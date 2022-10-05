CALDWELL, Idaho — On October 6, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., Caldwell Police responded to a report of a child enticement. The officer was advised that at approximately 4:00 p.m. a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive near his home. As he was walking, a small red passenger car with two males offered the boy pizza and asked him to get into the car.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO