Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Parvovirus on the rise in Canyon County
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the West Valley Humane Society, Canine Parvovirus is on the rise in Canyon County. Canine Parvovirus is an incredibly contagious virus that can impact all dogs, but puppies and unvaccinated dogs are the most at risk. The virus attacks the gastrointestinal tract and...
North End couple find LGBTQ+ flag burned outside their house
BOISE, Idaho — Brett Perry returned home Wednesday to find his 'progress flag' burned and still hanging from his front porch. The incident happened around 8:20 p.m., according to the Boise Police Department (BPD). The progress flag represents inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community, and this is the third time...
Post Register
Missing: Two teens from Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police are searching for two missing and endangered teens believed to be together. 15-year-old Autumn was last seen on September 29, 2022. She has brown hair and eyes. She is about 5'3", and 125 lbs. She was wearing a black t-shirt, and black flannel pants and carrying a gray bag.
Interfaith Sanctuary unhappy with response to ammonia evacuation
BOISE, Idaho — An ammonia leak in downtown Boise had people sheltering in place and businesses evacuating on Tuesday morning, including Interfaith Sanctuary. Interfaith Sanctuary said that a fire crew on the scene told them to evacuate and move to Julia Davis Park. "For a homeless shelter, that's a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
Woman hit by car in Ada County passes from injuries
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman who was hit by a car on Sept. 29, in south Ada County just passed from her injuries, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB Thursday. Deputies are still investigating what led to the woman getting fatally hit. According to deputies, the...
KTVB
LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized in Boise
"A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment."
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Store in the Village at Meridian Celebrates Grand Opening This Week
It’s been an exciting year of growth at the Village at Meridian. In April, the shopping center filed paperwork with the City of Meridian for a 6.5-acre expansion plan to add over 400 new apartments, a parking garage and additional retail space to The Village. Records show that the project has a commission hearing for a conditional use permit scheduled for October 20.
Post Register
Caldwell man sentenced to jail for torture of a companion animal
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Miguel Nicolas Ramirez of Caldwell, age 38, was sentenced today on a misdemeanor for Torture of a Companion Animal. On Dec. 1, 2020, Ramirez was charged with one count of Committing Cruelty to Animals. When Ramirez’s wife left with the kids against his wishes, Ramirez stabbed the family dog 15 times and attempted to decapitate the dog.
Post Register
Garden Valley School tackles mental health with new technology
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mental health among teens has been a growing concern across the U.S., and the Garden Valley School District hopes to help tackle this issue via text. A new software called SchoolPulse, allows students to opt-in for mental health check-ins. "Instead of just passively waiting for...
Post Register
Mountain Home Police Chief on paid administrative leave
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Chief, Scott Conner has been placed on paid administrative leave, which has been confirmed by the Mayor of Mountain Home, Rich Sykes. Mayor Sykes confirms this was directed by the city attorney and Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP) and has declined...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Post Register
Caldwell Police: report of child enticement
CALDWELL, Idaho — On October 6, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., Caldwell Police responded to a report of a child enticement. The officer was advised that at approximately 4:00 p.m. a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive near his home. As he was walking, a small red passenger car with two males offered the boy pizza and asked him to get into the car.
City leaders break ground on new southwest Boise skate park
BOISE, Idaho — City of Boise leaders and project partners celebrated the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art skate park at Molenaar Park in southwest Boise Wednesday. The project is moving forward faster than previously planned, thanks to a $1 million donation from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertsons Family Foundation.
KIVI-TV
How is Meridian preparing its stadium for the Rocky Mountain game on Friday night?
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho's top two 5A football teams, Meridian (6-0) and Rocky Mountain (6-0) are facing off on Friday night at Meridian at 7 PM. In anticipation for the numbers expected at the game, Meridian is adding standing room only sections in each end zone for the fans.
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
Post Register
Boise man found safe, returned home
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Ronald was found and safely returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: Boise Police Officers and the family are looking for a missing Boise man. Last seen at 2:30 this afternoon around Five Mile rd. and Overland rd. area. Ronald is wearing a grey American Airlines hat...
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Housing bust or first to adjust? What’s actually happening in Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho, is the first metro area in Zillow’s Home Value Index to see a year-over-year price decline. Does this mean the Boise housing market is crashing? Here’s what local real estate agents say — and why local data doesn’t necessarily jibe.
Post Register
Boise Rescue Mission Ministries in need of winter coats and Pepto Bismol
Boise Rescue Mission Ministries is in urgent need of XL+ Winter Coats and Pepto Bismol/Tums this October. New Twin sheets sets and new underwear for men and women of all sizes are also needed. For more information on this month's urgent needs, click HERE.
Comments / 1