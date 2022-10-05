ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Parvovirus on the rise in Canyon County

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the West Valley Humane Society, Canine Parvovirus is on the rise in Canyon County. Canine Parvovirus is an incredibly contagious virus that can impact all dogs, but puppies and unvaccinated dogs are the most at risk. The virus attacks the gastrointestinal tract and...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Missing: Two teens from Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police are searching for two missing and endangered teens believed to be together. 15-year-old Autumn was last seen on September 29, 2022. She has brown hair and eyes. She is about 5'3", and 125 lbs. She was wearing a black t-shirt, and black flannel pants and carrying a gray bag.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman hit by car in Ada County passes from injuries

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman who was hit by a car on Sept. 29, in south Ada County just passed from her injuries, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB Thursday. Deputies are still investigating what led to the woman getting fatally hit. According to deputies, the...
KTVB

LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized in Boise

"A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment."
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

New Store in the Village at Meridian Celebrates Grand Opening This Week

It’s been an exciting year of growth at the Village at Meridian. In April, the shopping center filed paperwork with the City of Meridian for a 6.5-acre expansion plan to add over 400 new apartments, a parking garage and additional retail space to The Village. Records show that the project has a commission hearing for a conditional use permit scheduled for October 20.
Post Register

Caldwell man sentenced to jail for torture of a companion animal

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Miguel Nicolas Ramirez of Caldwell, age 38, was sentenced today on a misdemeanor for Torture of a Companion Animal. On Dec. 1, 2020, Ramirez was charged with one count of Committing Cruelty to Animals. When Ramirez’s wife left with the kids against his wishes, Ramirez stabbed the family dog 15 times and attempted to decapitate the dog.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Garden Valley School tackles mental health with new technology

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mental health among teens has been a growing concern across the U.S., and the Garden Valley School District hopes to help tackle this issue via text. A new software called SchoolPulse, allows students to opt-in for mental health check-ins. "Instead of just passively waiting for...
GARDEN VALLEY, ID
Post Register

Mountain Home Police Chief on paid administrative leave

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Chief, Scott Conner has been placed on paid administrative leave, which has been confirmed by the Mayor of Mountain Home, Rich Sykes. Mayor Sykes confirms this was directed by the city attorney and Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP) and has declined...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Post Register

Caldwell Police: report of child enticement

CALDWELL, Idaho — On October 6, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., Caldwell Police responded to a report of a child enticement. The officer was advised that at approximately 4:00 p.m. a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive near his home. As he was walking, a small red passenger car with two males offered the boy pizza and asked him to get into the car.
CALDWELL, ID
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
WELLS, NV
Post Register

Boise man found safe, returned home

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Ronald was found and safely returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: Boise Police Officers and the family are looking for a missing Boise man. Last seen at 2:30 this afternoon around Five Mile rd. and Overland rd. area. Ronald is wearing a grey American Airlines hat...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho's Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
POST FALLS, ID

