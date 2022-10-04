ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Missing teen in Plumas county, have you seen me?

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — On the evening of Oct. 5, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a runaway/missing juvenile from the Portola area. The juvenile is 17-year-old Daryln De Leon Sintuj of Cromberg, CA. She is described as having a medium-dark brown complexion, is 5’ 2”, and 130 pounds.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Pick up a free box of food Friday from 10 a.m. to noon in Magalia

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Community Action Agency's North State Food Bank will hold a County food expansion program distribution event on Friday, Oct. 7 in Magalia. It's a change for you to drive through and get a free box of food at the Magalia Pines Baptist...
MAGALIA, CA
Chico, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE: Patrick Hurton, Red Bluff City Council

RED BLUFF, Calif. — To help voters prepare for the November election KRCR sent a survey to candidates for public office. KRCR used email addresses provided by election officials on the list of certified candidates. The same 15 questions were sent to all the candidates. 1.What are three things...
RED BLUFF, CA
Small farmers in Butte County turning to outsourcing for hulling as the economy changes

Small local farmers are having to look at bigger corporations in the Butte County area as prices rise and technology changes in the nut farming industry. KRCR spoke with Colleen Cecil, Executive Director of Farming in Butte County last Thursday regarding the changes almond farmers are seeing as the prices and materials grow larger than family farmers can handle on their own. She says that especially in the past few years, the economy and changes in technology are pushing farmers to join co-op's or outsource for the shelling and hulling of their almonds or walnut production.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Seven people arrested at drug house in Cottonwood on Thursday

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Around seven people were arrested at a home in Cottonwood this week after a probation search revealed drugs, warrants for arrests and more. On Thursday this week, Oct. 6, deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they served a Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) search on a home on Second Street. The SCSO said from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, they've received 18 calls for service at the home—many drug-related calls.
COTTONWOOD, CA
Elderly jogger struck by vehicle, killed after crossing road in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — A 76-year-old Chico woman was struck and killed by a motorist on Wednesday morning after reportedly walking against a red light and into traffic. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said, just before 8 a.m., they began getting 911 calls about a crash on Bruce Road and California Park Drive involving a pedestrian.
CHICO, CA
Over 1,500 Oroville residents without power

Oroville, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, over 1,500 residents in Oroville have lost power this morning. PG&E hasn't said what caused the outage, which is now affecting approximately 1,582 residents in the city. Crews are actively working to restore power, and hope to have it restored by 12:30 PM today.
OROVILLE, CA
Butte fire crews contain structure fire in Palermo

PALERMO, CALIF/ — A structure fire broke out in Palermo earlier today, but fire crews quickly got a handle on it. CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the blaze which started at a house on the 1800 block of South Villa Avenue in Palermo, but were able to contain it to a single room. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation, but otherwise, no one was injured.
PALERMO, CA
Public Safety
Hit and run incident leaves pedestrian critically injured in Willows

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — Glenn County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is seeking information from the public regarding a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. According to GCSO, the crash took place on October 1, around 5:48 p.m. on Wood Street near North Shasta Street in Willows. GSCO says that the pedestrian...
WILLOWS, CA
Friday Night Lights: Enterprise smacks Pleasant Valley 31-0, move to 6-0

REDDING, Ca. — Friday was the first week of league play for High School football across the Northern Section. Foothill faced Shasta at home, earning their 5th win of 2022. The Valley schools, Central and West Valley, played in the city of Shasta Lake, with the Eagles earning their 3rd W.
SHASTA, CA
Orland fire destroys one building, causes internet outage

ORLAND, Calif. — A significant structure fire destroyed one building on Sixth Street in Orland Thursday night, bringing down power and internet lines. Over 1,100 PG&E customers in the area lost power that night, while the AT&T outage lasted until midday Friday. The building was a part of the...
ORLAND, CA

