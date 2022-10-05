Read full article on original website
Washington’s Paid Family Leave Program Running Short On Cash
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state’s paid family leave program is projected to hit a deficit by the end of the year. A report by a consulting firm is recommending an increase in the premiums on workers’ wages that fund the program to keep the program solvent moving forward.
Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
State charges Bellingham chiropractor for allegedly failing to wear a mask in the office
The chiropractor is facing unprofessional conduct charges for reportedly also ignoring gubernatorial proclamations on displaying property signage in the office.
Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level
In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
This year's wildfire season most mild for Washington state in a decade, officials say
WASHINGTON — On Friday, leaders from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) held an end of season wildfire press conference at their facility in Tumwater. Despite wildfires like Goat Rocks and Bolt Creek still burning, Hilary Franz, the commissioner of Public Lands, mentioned this wildfire season has...
Washington hospitals risk reducing healthcare services amid financial struggles
SEATTLE - Bankruptcy, closures and reduced services—going out of business is the potential fate of hospitals across Washington struggling in a financial crisis. This dire situation is already affecting at least two communities in the Puget Sound. 97% of hospitals across the state participated in a financial survey conducted...
Only One Washington Town Made the List of 55 Beautiful Towns
What Is The Most Beautiful Washington State Small Town?. Talk about being a little bummed. There are a lot of gorgeous places to live in Washington State so imagine my surprise when I discovered only one Washington made the list of the 55 beautiful towns in America. Seattle Didn't Make...
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
3 of the Most Unusual Attractions Are in Washington State
Explore 3 Of Washington State's Most Unusual Attractions. Washington State is home to some of the most unique and unusual attractions in the country. What Do Ghosts, Apes, And Nutcrackers Have To Do With Each Other In Washington?. From giant concrete sculptures to underground lakes, there is something to catch...
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow
Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
WA hospitals face “unstable financial situation”
State hospitals have lost $1.75 billion dollars in the first six months of 2022, according to the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA). “The results are clear and incredibly concerning,” WSHA President and CEO Cassie Sauer said. “[Hospitals] continue to face an unstable financial situation.”. Multiple issues have led...
What Does Tin Foil on the Door Knob Mean in Washington State?
Does Having Tin Foil On Your Door Knob Keep You Safe?. Have you seen that video about putting tin foil on your door knob when you are home alone?. We've Got The Answer If Tin Foil On A Doorknob Will Keep You Safe At Night. I saw the video and...
Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’
With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
WA State Minimum Wage Increasing Again
The State of Washington’s minimum wage will rise by over a dollar, reaching $15.74 an hour, in January 2023. The $1.25 raise in minimum wage was announced last month in news release from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. The release credits the 8.66% increase in the minimum wage to the rising costs of living, as state law requires the department to calculate every year’s minimum wage based on the consumer price index.
Tiffany Smiley Campaign Fires Back at Starbucks, Seahawks and Seattle Times
Washington state’s largest newspaper sent the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate a cease and desist letter. The Seattle Times’ complaint concerned the Tiffany Smiley campaign’s use of the Times logo and some headlines in one ad. Smiley fired back with a letter of her own, this one to the Federal Elections Commission.
As Gas Prices Take an Upward Turn, Here's Where to Save in Washington at the Pump
Washington state gas prices are going uphill, increasing in September and continuing to climb as some counties are still stuck with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has increased in the last month, now averaging $3.86 a gallon instead of $3.77 in September, according to the American Automobile Association.
These Invasive Pests May Pop Up More In Washington: Here's Why
This species can infest human households and release a nasty odor.
Washington finalizes historic cap-and-invest plan to slash carbon pollution
The Washington State Department of Ecology has finalized regulations for the state’s first cap-and-invest program, which will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change. The program is a result of the Climate Commitment Act passed by legislators and signed by the governor last year. Under the cap-and-invest...
