Gov. DeSantis speaks about Hurricane Ian recovery in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Daytona Beach on Friday afternoon about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ian. The governor was joined by Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Shawn Hamilton. Volusia County officials estimate more than 6,000 homes were flooded and 1,000 businesses...
Florida Property Owners Await OK to See Ian Damage
FORT MYERS BEACH, Florida — William Wellema has been residing beneath a bridge for 4 days, ready to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida’s Estero Island to see if his trip dwelling survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was past pissed off as he continued to await permission to drive throughout.
‘In this time of disaster people are vulnerable’: Michigan 211 helping Florida
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, the 211 community there needed to shelter in place or evacuate. They usually work across the clock, helping people in Florida get related to providers like meals, shelter, and housing. However, this time, they wanted to maintain secure.
Disaster refugees expected in Central Florida, officials warn
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was two days ago when the first signs of another housing crisis began to form in the wake of Hurricane Ian. That’s when flooding at the Cypress Landing apartment complex displaced hundreds of families who are now looking for a new place to stay.
Florida governor blocks $250K grant for USS Orleck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State cash that may have gone to assist the USS Orleck naval museum put together for its everlasting residence has sunk. On Thursday, News4JAX reported on how the Orleck deliberate on utilizing the cash for the repairs to the pier the place it is going to be completely docked. Earlier this 12 months, the Florida Legislature authorized a $250,000 grant for the work. Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis has blocked that measure.
DeSantis rejects $175 million in projects in latest brush with state lawmakers
TALLAHASSEE — The $2.5 million that a panel of lawmakers granted final month to the West Klosterman Preservation Group was supposed to avoid wasting the 14 acres of untouched forest in Pinellas County from growth. But the grant was killed alongside with monetary pledges for scores of different projects...
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents face life without water, electricity, and in many cases, their homes
It’s been extra than a week since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, however its results are nonetheless being felt throughout the state as residents deal with closed faculties, energy outages, tainted water, destroyed homes and misplaced family members. Many survivors are nonetheless in the darkish or counting on turbines....
Coast Guard searching for missing sailor heading to Florida
SALEM, Mass. (WPRI) — The United States Coast Guard Northeast is searching for a missing man who set sail from Massachusetts late final month. Matthew Dennis, 22, left Salem on Sept. 22 in a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat, according to the Coast Guard. Dennis hasn’t been heard from since...
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
Ron DeSantis Starts Hurricane Ian Blame Game After Evacuation Criticism
The Florida governor has been attacking the "national regime media" in an attempt to deflect criticism for officials' response to the storm, experts say.
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
Daytona Beach woman loses 30 years’ worth of possessions from Ian flooding
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For nearly a week after Hurricane Ian, communities across Volusia County have felt the aftermath of the storm damage, and the Midtown neighborhood was hit especially hard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People in the neighborhood on South Kottle Street in Daytona...
FEMA approves $150 million for households in Florida
– Ten days after the foremost catastrophe declaration for Hurricane Ian in Florida, FEMA has permitted $150 million in grants to 101,705 households to assist them recuperate. Disaster help could embody monetary assist with momentary lodging, residence repairs and different disaster-related bills. FEMA grants embody $72 million for housing help...
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
Seminole County businesses impacted by record flooding from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s construction going on in the parking lot of Sanford’s hospital. "We're going to be putting up a dam across the parking lot to prevent any future water moving toward the hospital," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. From the Lake Monroe...
The Mayoral Odd Couple
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been married for 34 years to the woman at the top of this year’s Orlando magazine Most Powerful list: U.S. Representative Val Demings. For most of that time, he’s been closely connected to another Most-Powerful shoo-in, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer: first as the city’s Chief of Police, then as Orange County’s Director of Public Safety, and for the past four years as a fellow mayor.
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
