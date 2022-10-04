JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State cash that may have gone to assist the USS Orleck naval museum put together for its everlasting residence has sunk. On Thursday, News4JAX reported on how the Orleck deliberate on utilizing the cash for the repairs to the pier the place it is going to be completely docked. Earlier this 12 months, the Florida Legislature authorized a $250,000 grant for the work. Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis has blocked that measure.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO