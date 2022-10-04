ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Florida Property Owners Await OK to See Ian Damage

FORT MYERS BEACH, Florida — William Wellema has been residing beneath a bridge for 4 days, ready to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida’s Estero Island to see if his trip dwelling survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was past pissed off as he continued to await permission to drive throughout.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
Volusia County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
blackchronicle.com

Florida governor blocks $250K grant for USS Orleck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State cash that may have gone to assist the USS Orleck naval museum put together for its everlasting residence has sunk. On Thursday, News4JAX reported on how the Orleck deliberate on utilizing the cash for the repairs to the pier the place it is going to be completely docked. Earlier this 12 months, the Florida Legislature authorized a $250,000 grant for the work. Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis has blocked that measure.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents face life without water, electricity, and in many cases, their homes

It’s been extra than a week since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, however its results are nonetheless being felt throughout the state as residents deal with closed faculties, energy outages, tainted water, destroyed homes and misplaced family members. Many survivors are nonetheless in the darkish or counting on turbines....
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Coast Guard searching for missing sailor heading to Florida

SALEM, Mass. (WPRI) — The United States Coast Guard Northeast is searching for a missing man who set sail from Massachusetts late final month. Matthew Dennis, 22, left Salem on Sept. 22 in a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat, according to the Coast Guard. Dennis hasn’t been heard from since...
SALEM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Hays
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Statutes#Central Florida#Hurricanes#Local Election#Election Local#Election Day#Hurricane Ian#Salvation Army
blackchronicle.com

FEMA approves $150 million for households in Florida

– Ten days after the foremost catastrophe declaration for Hurricane Ian in Florida, FEMA has permitted $150 million in grants to 101,705 households to assist them recuperate. Disaster help could embody monetary assist with momentary lodging, residence repairs and different disaster-related bills. FEMA grants embody $72 million for housing help...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Environment
orlandomagazine.com

The Mayoral Odd Couple

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been married for 34 years to the woman at the top of this year’s Orlando magazine Most Powerful list: U.S. Representative Val Demings. For most of that time, he’s been closely connected to another Most-Powerful shoo-in, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer: first as the city’s Chief of Police, then as Orange County’s Director of Public Safety, and for the past four years as a fellow mayor.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy