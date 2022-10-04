Read full article on original website
who13.com
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
KCCI.com
Cold returns to Iowa: Why frost happens even when temps don't reach freezing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Chilly temperatures are headed back into Iowa soon, which means the likelihood of frost as well. What exactly is frost, though? And why do meteorologists forecast it even when temperatures will be warmer than 32 degrees?. Frost formation. Simply put, frost is frozen dew. Both...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
kjan.com
Ames Repair Cafe first event of its kind in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Residents of Ames will be able to get electronics, small appliances, computers, bicycles, clothing, or other items that need some work, fixed for free this weekend. Mike Van Vertloo organized the Ames Repair Café where some 25 volunteers will lend their repair skills to the effort....
KCCI.com
Covered bridge festival in Iowa community marks first event since deadly tornado
WINTERSET, Iowa — Organizers are hoping people turn out this weekend for the 53rd Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. It will be the first festival since a deadly tornado tore through Winterset in March. Even people visiting from Texas know the importance of this year's festival. "It's huge," said...
What's the state of Iowa's beer industry?
DES MOINES, Iowa — A carbon dioxide shortage is straining the beer industry nationwide, hitting small local brewers the hardest. In Iowa, that's forcing craft brewers to get creative to keep their beers flowing and their businesses from going flat. Carbon dioxide is a crucial ingredient, giving your favorite...
This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus
If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
Large Number Of Cats Taken From Johnston Apartment
(Polk County, IA) — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is taking care of a large number of cats and kittens taken from a Johnston apartment. Crews this week found 19 cats living in poor conditions. The ARL says some were hiding in ripped-up couches and elsewhere. Kitchen cabinets were removed to access some of the cats. Most of the cats were malnourished and suffered from various infections.
Deadly Drug Disguised as Candy Expected Be in Iowa By Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner. Having grown up in small-town Iowa, being worried about what folks may have put in the candy they were handing out wasn't really a concern of mine. Sure, we've heard stories about people poisoning candy and the story of a man putting razor blades in apples, but we never had to worry about it.
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
KCCI.com
Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an "IT security incident," that caused them to take some of their systems offline. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate...
iheart.com
Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
KCCI.com
'An open space and something to do': New playground almost ready on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new playground is in the works on Des Moines' south side. More than two dozen people from the city of Des Moines and volunteers are spending Thursday putting together the structures at Evergreen Park. The price tag of the playground equipment is about $140,000.
Des Moines' Gateway Park water runnel is being removed
The water runnel at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines will be permanently removed next year. What's happening: The iconic creek-like wading pool leaks, its chlorination system is broken and the concrete around it is deteriorating. It has been closed this year. It'll be replaced with decorative pavement and...
KCCI.com
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
KCCI.com
Des Moines’ ‘Pirate Potter House’ is a free haunted house for all ages
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's spooky season, and there's a place in Des Moines for Muggles to celebrate the occasion. And this year, mateys and scallywags are part of the fun, too!. KCCI first introduced viewers to the Selbys last year, when we took you to their "Harry Potter"...
Southeast 14th Street explores plans for urban renewal
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' southside could be seeing improvements as the city council is exploring an urban renewal plan in the area of Southeast 14th Street. It's important to note this project would differ from the construction currently taking place on the streets of Southeast 14th. It would focus on rundown, vacant buildings along the busy highway.
Introducing Nora J.S. Reichardt: Local 5 reporter comes out as transgender woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, Reichardt, who is 24, began a medical transition process in September 2021.
Gusto Pizza reopens in Des Moines, closes other location
Gusto Pizza Bar officially returned to DSM this week after a summer move and temporary hiatus.The new location, 2301 Ingersoll Ave., is four blocks away from the longtime "mothership" that closed in July for the move.Catch up fast: Plans to take Gusto "to the next level" were in the works since 2019 but delayed due to the pandemic, owners said in a press release Wednesday.The new spot has a private room and a more elaborate menu with an expanded drink menu.On the menu: New pizzas, sandwiches and pasta bakes.Sweet corn mac 'n' cheese bake with bacon and corn bread. ($14)Betty...
iheart.com
Thousands of Dollars Raised for Ankeny Teacher Injured in Bike Accident
(Des Moines, IA) -- Thousands of dollars are being raised to support an Ankeny High School teacher hospitalized in serious condition after a bicycle accident. According to a website created by the teacher's family, 51 year-old Greg Lage was cycling home from his weekly Friday shift bartending at Ken's, a speakeasy in Des Moines' East Village, when he crashed near Birdland Marina. Lage was wearing a helmet but still sustained a serious head injury. Two police officers spotted his bike light and administered CPR when Lage briefly stopped breathing. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition. He's currently stable but remains in the Intensive Care Unit.
