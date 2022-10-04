ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

who13.com

Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning

IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
kjan.com

Ames Repair Cafe first event of its kind in Iowa

(Radio Iowa) – Residents of Ames will be able to get electronics, small appliances, computers, bicycles, clothing, or other items that need some work, fixed for free this weekend. Mike Van Vertloo organized the Ames Repair Café where some 25 volunteers will lend their repair skills to the effort....
We Are Iowa

What's the state of Iowa's beer industry?

DES MOINES, Iowa — A carbon dioxide shortage is straining the beer industry nationwide, hitting small local brewers the hardest. In Iowa, that's forcing craft brewers to get creative to keep their beers flowing and their businesses from going flat. Carbon dioxide is a crucial ingredient, giving your favorite...
97X

This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus

If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
Western Iowa Today

Large Number Of Cats Taken From Johnston Apartment

(Polk County, IA) — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is taking care of a large number of cats and kittens taken from a Johnston apartment. Crews this week found 19 cats living in poor conditions. The ARL says some were hiding in ripped-up couches and elsewhere. Kitchen cabinets were removed to access some of the cats. Most of the cats were malnourished and suffered from various infections.
104.5 KDAT

Deadly Drug Disguised as Candy Expected Be in Iowa By Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner. Having grown up in small-town Iowa, being worried about what folks may have put in the candy they were handing out wasn't really a concern of mine. Sure, we've heard stories about people poisoning candy and the story of a man putting razor blades in apples, but we never had to worry about it.
KCCI.com

Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an "IT security incident," that caused them to take some of their systems offline. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate...
iheart.com

Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
Axios

Des Moines' Gateway Park water runnel is being removed

The water runnel at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines will be permanently removed next year. What's happening: The iconic creek-like wading pool leaks, its chlorination system is broken and the concrete around it is deteriorating. It has been closed this year. It'll be replaced with decorative pavement and...
We Are Iowa

Southeast 14th Street explores plans for urban renewal

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' southside could be seeing improvements as the city council is exploring an urban renewal plan in the area of Southeast 14th Street. It's important to note this project would differ from the construction currently taking place on the streets of Southeast 14th. It would focus on rundown, vacant buildings along the busy highway.
Axios Des Moines

Gusto Pizza reopens in Des Moines, closes other location

Gusto Pizza Bar officially returned to DSM this week after a summer move and temporary hiatus.The new location, 2301 Ingersoll Ave., is four blocks away from the longtime "mothership" that closed in July for the move.Catch up fast: Plans to take Gusto "to the next level" were in the works since 2019 but delayed due to the pandemic, owners said in a press release Wednesday.The new spot has a private room and a more elaborate menu with an expanded drink menu.On the menu: New pizzas, sandwiches and pasta bakes.Sweet corn mac 'n' cheese bake with bacon and corn bread. ($14)Betty...
iheart.com

Thousands of Dollars Raised for Ankeny Teacher Injured in Bike Accident

(Des Moines, IA) -- Thousands of dollars are being raised to support an Ankeny High School teacher hospitalized in serious condition after a bicycle accident. According to a website created by the teacher's family, 51 year-old Greg Lage was cycling home from his weekly Friday shift bartending at Ken's, a speakeasy in Des Moines' East Village, when he crashed near Birdland Marina. Lage was wearing a helmet but still sustained a serious head injury. Two police officers spotted his bike light and administered CPR when Lage briefly stopped breathing. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition. He's currently stable but remains in the Intensive Care Unit.
We Are Iowa

