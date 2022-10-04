Read full article on original website
Billings group receives city money for homeless shelter
Winter is quickly approaching and that means the growing homeless population in Billings will soon be seeking a place to stay.
Before winter hits Montana, experts advise to clear out sprinklers
Freezing pipes are an expensive risk that people in Montana are used to, and it's that time of the year when it's best to be prepared.
Fuel Fitness owner responds to closing of Butte, Helena locations
Employees and members of Fuel Fitness are left with more questions than answers when the facility was boarded up without a warning.
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports
Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
Is it Legal to Take Fall Photos on a Railroad Track in Montana?
Fall is here. That means there's a lot of demand for excellent photo shoots. Earlier this week, Michael wrote about some amazing places in Billings to take photos in the Fall. However, one place you may want to reconsider taking photos is the railroad track. While it may seem absolutely gorgeous if the photos work out, going out to take photos there may cost your wallet or your life.
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
Montana land owners in the dark about rail cleanup
It has been nearly one week since 15 train cars derailed near Bridger and as the cleanup continues, the property owners in the area say they're growing more concerned.
The struggle is real for Montana COVID long haulers
New data released this week from the CDC shows that about 80 percent of people suffering from long Covid are experiencing trouble performing everyday activities.
LOOK: Billings’ Awesome Graffiti Alleys Are Free Urban Fun
I'll start by saying in no way do I condone illegal tagging or vandalism. Graffiti to unsuspecting houses and businesses is a very real problem in just about every neighborhood in Billings. Waking up to see your fence or wall tagged with ugly, wanna' be gang banger writing can be infuriating.
Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!
Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
Billings Driver Has a Kind but Serious Message for Two Drivers
Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
Shrine Auditorium in Billings sold to Native American Development Corporation
The Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium on Broadwater Avenue which has been on the market since early last year has been sold.
Bozeman High teacher struck by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Jam-packed fun in Billings this weekend!
Trying to find something to do this weekend? There is plenty of weekend autumn fun happening around Billings. Yourbigsky lists autumn events that are a must-see this weekend. Downtown Billings has tons of exciting things happening this weekend for the first Friday of the month. See local art at the downtown Billings ArtWalk on Friday, October 7. The artwalk is chock full of interactive activities for all ages. Carlin Bear Don’t Walk is one artist whose work will be featured in the artwalk, showcasing his art exhibition “Home Sweet Home.” Other artists include Sandy Dvarishkis, Sean McCotter, Trevan Hiersche, and Jessica Brophy.
An Open Letter to the Taco John’s Manager in Billings
To start my letter I want to say I'm sorry for not remembering your name, and I’m really hoping you will see this. The other day my spouse and I ordered food online at your location off 26th & Central Ave. The online ordering for taco John’s here in...
Billings’ Pack the Place in Pink is Back. What’s New for 2022?
Billings' Pack the Place in Pink began at Skyview High in 2007 when teacher and volleyball coach Vicki Heebner Carle was diagnosed with breast cancer. The non-profit organization became an official 501(3)c in 2013 and to date, the group has raised nearly $700,000 for Montana women going through breast cancer. Two-time breast cancer survivor Carle is now retired.
This Could Be The Best Way to Stop Billings From Driving Recklessly (Opinion)
I think that Billings has crazy traffic. And I enjoy reading the rants on the Reckless Drivers pages on Facebook. But nothing is changing. I have a few suggestions. There are a few issues with enforcing traffic laws in our town. One is manpower. The main street in the heights sees between 40,000 and 50,000 cars daily. And most of those are speeding. And even if you're only a little bit over the limit, that's still technically speeding. (As I tell my daughter all the time)
THIS is the Thrift Store Billings Needed, and It’s Finally Here
Jennifer is her name and selling gently-used vintage clothing is her game. I was walking down Montana Ave this passed August upon my arrival to Billings, MT and saw vintage bell-bottoms hanging on a rack outside a shop. I had to walk over, that's how great the clothes looked. We all know how used clothes can seem... dingy. But not these clothes.
Billings residents target of phone scammer claiming to be with the Public Works Department
BILLINGS, Mont. - Scammers were targeting people in Billings, claiming to be with the City of Billings Public Works Department. The caller tells customers they need to make a payment over the pone by credit card to avoid service interruption. According to the City of Billings, Public works does have...
Huge Train Accident East of Bridger Spills 31,000 Gallons of Gas
A train derailment on Friday just outside of Bridger, Montana caused a massive gasoline spill that is still currently being cleaned up. Luckily, nobody was injured either on the train or on the road, but the accident caused a closure of East Bridger Road and wasn't fully responded to until the next morning.
