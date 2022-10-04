Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
New York based company settles in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -NTI Global and Versa Industries commenced their ribbon cutting ceremony on their new site in Denison. “This is our delayed grand opening, we originally moved in around October last year and we relocated our offices from Frisco to this facility here in Denison,” said NTI Global President, Rachal McCarthy.
KXII.com
Eisenhower’s city-wide birthday celebrations
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Saturday, October 8, the City of Denison will celebrate Dwight D Eisenhower’s 132nd birthday. “34th President of the United States was born on October 14th, 1890, in the house behind me. We always celebrate it on the second Saturday, every October,” said John Akers, site manager of Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Main Street construction is moving along
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The 100 block of Main Street and the intersection of Austin is now open in downtown Denison. According to Main Street Director Donna Dow, main Street has been under construction since February of 2021. The intersection of Austin and Main street has four-way stop lights which are...
KTEN.com
Eight-year plan to improve southern Oklahoma highways
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved an eight-year construction plan this week. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now has plans for $8.4 billion worth of projects, including widening Interstate 35 in Love County from the Red River to Mile Marker 15. The eight-year plan includes funding to begin...
KTEN.com
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
KTEN.com
Rosie, 90, serves ice cream and smiles at Ada ice cream shop
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Life has its milestones. Turning 18, you're a legal adult. At 50, that's half a century. "Rosie" Yarbrough from Allen, Oklahoma, has created a new category. She is 90 years old and still a full-time employee at an Oklahoma staple: Braum's. "I don't mind. I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
Denison Police host third annual community-wide event
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -National Night Out is a nationwide event designed to strengthen not only the community’s spirit but also the partnership between the police department and the community. Residents of Denison were invited to the third annual National Night Out hosted by the Denison Police Department. The event...
KXII.com
New upscale restaurant is coming to Downtown Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison has experienced a lot of growth recently and now they’re adding one more hot spot to their list of places to visit downtown. Operating creative partner of 34 Chophouse, Tony Smith said, “When you have history, you have something that’s natural that comes to you, it was a lay-up.“
KXII.com
Semi rollover crash leaves 2 hurt in Atoka County
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Two men were taken to the hospital after their semi-truck overturned Thursday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Abram I. Diaz, of Dallas, was traveling north on US Highway 69 when he ran off the road, overcorrected, overturned and flipped the truck on its side.
KXII.com
Bryan County Sheriff takes home first place at annual competition
BRYAN CO., Okla. (KXII) -The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is shooting high marks at the annual Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association “Pistol Match”. Sheriff Johnny Christian won first place in the Sheriff division and Undersheriff Joey Tucker won third place in the Undersheriff division.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXII.com
Ardmore man arrested for attempted burglary
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested for planning to burglarize a wrecker yard. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Alexander Barfield was caught trespassing at the McGehee Wrecker Yard in Marietta with a Kobalt saw. documents allege Barfield was going to break into...
KXII.com
Man killed in Whitesboro crash
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash in Whitesboro Thursday morning. Just before 10 a.m., Whitesboro Fire and Police responded to a single vehicle rollover off Hwy 82 at Shawnee Trail. They said two men who were co-workers in their late 30s to 40s, were in...
KXII.com
One injured in latest Ardmore shooting
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police in Ardmore are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night that left one person injured. Ardmore Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Moore Street Southeast. Officers said one person was shot and treated on scene before they were flown to an area hospital. Police...
KXII.com
Ardmore gets ready for huge meeting with Lawton MacArthur
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers return home this week for a huge rivalry game with Lawton MacArthur. Ardmore has struggled out of the gate in district play with two losses, so this will be a big one on their home field. The Tigers are looking to climb back into contention on Friday night.
KXII.com
Denison crash leads to one in suspect
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A single vehicle crash in Denison turns into a DWI arrest. Thursday afternoon, Denison Police responded to Spur 503 near Willow Grove Road. Police said they pulled over Alisdar Liam Lowder who appeared to be intoxicated. According to Denison PD, the suspect resisted arrest and ran from...
News On 6
Meth Use On The Rise In Rural Oklahoma, Police Say
Law enforcement in rural Oklahoma have reported seeing a resurgence of a drug that devastates communities big and small. The Maysville Chief of Police in Garvin County said on Tuesday methamphetamine users and dealers were on the rise. Police in Maysville said most of their drug arrests come from traffic...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was flown to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Pontotoc County Monday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 3W approximately 14 miles west and six miles north of Byng. Troopers said 55-year-old Jeffery Black was traveling northbound...
OHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash following pursuit
Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed while running from a Pontotoc County deputy.
Comments / 0