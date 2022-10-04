ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

University employee charged with faking Boston campus explosion

By Nexstar Media Wire, Adriana Rozas Rivera
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGnCc_0iMCk5UH00

BOSTON ( WPRI ) — A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University in Boston last month.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Jason Duhaime is accused of fabricating the incident and giving false information to law enforcement officials.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Officials said Duhaime called 911 around 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 and told the operator a hard plastic case he opened inside a campus lab expelled sharp objects and injured his arms. Duhaime claimed the case contained a “violent note,” according to Rollins.

Duhaime told federal agents he and a student retrieved several packages from a mail area, including two hard plastic cases. Duhaime then opened one of the cases inside a storage closet where it allegedly exploded.

Law enforcement officials responding to the incident found an empty and undamaged plastic case, Rollins said. They did not find the threatening letter and the case did not show any signs of an explosion. The storage closet where Duhaime allegedly opened the case was also undisturbed.

When interviewed by law enforcement officials, Duhaime denied fabricating the story, according to Rollins.

Officials also seized a computer from the laboratory where Duhaime worked and found an electronic copy of the allegedly violent note. The file was created four hours before Duhaime called 911.

“This alleged conduct is disturbing to say the least,” Rollins added. “Our city more than most knows all too well that a report or threat of an explosion is a very serious matter and necessitates an immediate and significant law enforcement response given the potential devastation that can ensue.”

Duhaime is charged with one count of intentionally conveying false and misleading information related to an explosive device and one count of making materially false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.

At the time of the incident, Duhaime was the new technology manager and director of the Immersive Media Lab at Northeastern University. Duhaime’s report prompted a large police response and an evacuation of a part of campus.

The university initially said a staff member suffered minor injuries when a package exploded.

Duhaime was arrested Tuesday morning in Texas and is scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New Boston, TX
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

NC officials discuss election security

(WGHP) — For decades, people who lose elections in America have claimed it was because the other side cheated.  Those claims intensified after the 2020 election, as then-President Trump seemed as if he would refuse to accept the results. The United States Constitution lays out who is in charge of elections and makes it a […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Governor Roy Cooper pushes to legalize marijuana possession in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon Thursday of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein, the state’s top lawyer […]
POLITICS
FOX8 News

Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

North Carolina elections board toughens rules for voting and watching

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Charlie Collicutt, the longtime elections director in Guilford County, said he’s doing his third election this year – after the primary in May and the Greensboro city election in July – and there have been “no surprises yet.” But apparently state elections officials are expecting ‘surprises.” On Friday the North Carolina […]
ELECTIONS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
69K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy