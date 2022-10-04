ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goduke.com

Blue Devils Head South to Play in Jackson T. Stephens Cup

JUNO BEACH, Fla. – The 10th-ranked Duke women's golf team will head south this weekend to compete in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, which will be held Oct. 10-12 at the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla. All teams will play 54 holes of stroke play and then...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Concludes Time at ITA All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. – Senior Garrett Johns and freshman Pedro Rodenas concluded their time at the 2022 ITA All-American Championships on Friday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa. Johns won his opening match of the day against Alexander Bernard of Ohio...
TULSA, OK
goduke.com

Duke Drops Hard-Fought Battle to No. 6 Virginia, 3-2

DURHAM – Duke pulled within one with 25 minutes remaining but couldn't find the equalizer in the end as sixth-ranked Virginia edged the No. 25 Blue Devils in ACC field hockey action Friday evening on Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. Duke trailed Virginia 3-1 at half and made...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Falls to Florida State on the Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Duke volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision (25-23, 25-22, 25-11) to Florida State Friday evening in Tallahassee, Fla. Duke was led on the offensive front by freshman Taylor Atkinson and senior Gracie Johnson with 10 kills each while Sydney Yap paced the defense with 11 digs. Graduate setter Devon Chang dished 20 assists while Georgia Stavrinides and Rylie Kadel added three blocks apiece. Kadel notched two solo blocks on the night while Johnson and Nikki Underwood each tallied two aces.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Durham, NC
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Golf, IL
State
Texas State
Highland Park, IL
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
Durham, NC
Sports
City
Highland Park, IL
State
South Carolina State
goduke.com

No. 2 Duke Draws 0-0 at No. 21 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 2 Duke (8-0-3, 3-0-2) played to a scoreless draw against No. 21 Virginia (7-4-1, 3-1-1) on Friday night, remaining unbeaten in 2022 while picking up a point on the road against an ACC Coastal opponent. The two teams showed their defensive strengths during the 90 minutes of play, with only three combined shots on goal being registered between the two teams.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Ashworth Adds Daniel Leitner as Assistant Coach

DURHAM – Duke women's tennis head coach Jamie Ashworth has announced the addition of Daniel Leitner as assistant coach. Leitner arrives at Duke after spending the last five seasons at Iowa where he helped the Hawkeyes make exceptional strides for the program. "What a tremendous opportunity for us to...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Rader’s Early Brace Pushes No. 7 Duke Past WFU, 2-1

DURHAM – Duke women's soccer freshman Kat Rader scored two goals over the first 13 minutes of the match to lead the seventh-ranked Blue Devils to a 2-1 ACC victory over Wake Forest on Thursday evening in Koskinen Stadium. Senior goalkeeper Ruthie Jones added two huge saves for Duke late in the second half to keep the Demon Deacons off the board.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Johns, Rodenas Advance at ITA All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. – Senior Garrett Johns and freshman Pedro Rodenas are still representing Duke at the 2022 ITA All-American Championships, following wins on Thursday. Johns defeated Emile Hudd of Tennessee 6-4, 6-4 during his second match of the tournament at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa. The Atlanta, Ga., native now shifts his attention to the round of 16 for the main draw, where he will face off against Ohio State's Alexander Bernard on Friday.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windy City#Seminole Golf Club#Arizona State#Exmoor Country Club#Sugar Land
goduke.com

Duke Hosts Virginia; Travels to Richmond This Weekend

Friday's game against Virginia will be a Morgan's Message game. Morgan's Message is an organization whose mission is to "amplify stories, resources, and expertise to confront student-athlete mental health, build a community by and for athletes, and provide a platform for advocacy." The organization strives to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community and equalize the treatment of physical and mental health in athletics.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

David Shumate Sits Down with Two Grad Transfers

These interviews originally appeared in the 14.2 Issue of GoDuke the Magazine -- September 2022. Cam Dillon #35 Linebacker from Columbia (Mechanical Engineering) David Shumate: Before we discuss how you made your way to Durham, I wanted to start with your initial recruitment and choosing to go to Columbia. What do you remember about what schools were after you, what was that process like?
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Jeremy Roach Named Men's Basketball Captain

DURHAM – Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer announced Thursday that junior guard Jeremy Roach has been named the team captain for the 2022-23 season. Roach was elected to lead the Blue Devils via a vote of the players and coaches and will serve as captain for the first time in his career.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
BlueDevilCountry

Considerable changes to 2022-23 Duke roster

At one point on Wednesday, the official Duke basketball roster showed freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, an increase of two inches and 30 pounds from his listing shortly arriving on campus in June. Later in the day, GoDuke.com changed his height to 6-foot-7 but didn't ...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Future Initiative Advisory Group Holds First Meeting

DURHAM – The Duke University Future Initiative advisory group held its first bi-annual meeting this past weekend, highlighted by the Blue Devils' win over Virginia at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Six of the eight members were in attendance including Chris Dapolito, William Hill, Reggie Love, Greg Pritchard,...
DURHAM, NC
The Independent Newspapers

Addison police officer named to Sports Hall of Fame; Tom Hostetler visits alma mater to be honored for second time

Veteran Addison police officer Tom Hostetler recently made the trek from his home in Illinois to Mississippi, where he was elected to the East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) Sports Hall of Fame. He took the trip to participate in induction festivities that took place during pregame and halftime activities of the home football game between the nationally eighth-ranked EMCC Lions and the fourth-ranked Rangers from Northwest Mississippi Community College on Thursday, Sept. 29.
ADDISON, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Marist buys former Palos Heights sports complex for new facility

Marist High School has announced plans to expand its campus footprint to Palos Heights with the recent purchase of a former sports center in the village. Operated by the Marist Brothers on behalf of the Archdiocese of Chicago, Marist is a popular private Catholic preparatory high school located in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood. It is known for its mission of preparing students for higher education and life.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy