TULSA, Okla. – Senior Garrett Johns and freshman Pedro Rodenas are still representing Duke at the 2022 ITA All-American Championships, following wins on Thursday. Johns defeated Emile Hudd of Tennessee 6-4, 6-4 during his second match of the tournament at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa. The Atlanta, Ga., native now shifts his attention to the round of 16 for the main draw, where he will face off against Ohio State's Alexander Bernard on Friday.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO