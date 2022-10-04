Read full article on original website
goduke.com
Blue Devils Head South to Play in Jackson T. Stephens Cup
JUNO BEACH, Fla. – The 10th-ranked Duke women's golf team will head south this weekend to compete in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, which will be held Oct. 10-12 at the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla. All teams will play 54 holes of stroke play and then...
goduke.com
Duke Concludes Time at ITA All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. – Senior Garrett Johns and freshman Pedro Rodenas concluded their time at the 2022 ITA All-American Championships on Friday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa. Johns won his opening match of the day against Alexander Bernard of Ohio...
goduke.com
Duke Drops Hard-Fought Battle to No. 6 Virginia, 3-2
DURHAM – Duke pulled within one with 25 minutes remaining but couldn't find the equalizer in the end as sixth-ranked Virginia edged the No. 25 Blue Devils in ACC field hockey action Friday evening on Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. Duke trailed Virginia 3-1 at half and made...
goduke.com
Duke Falls to Florida State on the Road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Duke volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision (25-23, 25-22, 25-11) to Florida State Friday evening in Tallahassee, Fla. Duke was led on the offensive front by freshman Taylor Atkinson and senior Gracie Johnson with 10 kills each while Sydney Yap paced the defense with 11 digs. Graduate setter Devon Chang dished 20 assists while Georgia Stavrinides and Rylie Kadel added three blocks apiece. Kadel notched two solo blocks on the night while Johnson and Nikki Underwood each tallied two aces.
goduke.com
No. 2 Duke Draws 0-0 at No. 21 Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 2 Duke (8-0-3, 3-0-2) played to a scoreless draw against No. 21 Virginia (7-4-1, 3-1-1) on Friday night, remaining unbeaten in 2022 while picking up a point on the road against an ACC Coastal opponent. The two teams showed their defensive strengths during the 90 minutes of play, with only three combined shots on goal being registered between the two teams.
goduke.com
Ashworth Adds Daniel Leitner as Assistant Coach
DURHAM – Duke women's tennis head coach Jamie Ashworth has announced the addition of Daniel Leitner as assistant coach. Leitner arrives at Duke after spending the last five seasons at Iowa where he helped the Hawkeyes make exceptional strides for the program. "What a tremendous opportunity for us to...
goduke.com
Rader’s Early Brace Pushes No. 7 Duke Past WFU, 2-1
DURHAM – Duke women's soccer freshman Kat Rader scored two goals over the first 13 minutes of the match to lead the seventh-ranked Blue Devils to a 2-1 ACC victory over Wake Forest on Thursday evening in Koskinen Stadium. Senior goalkeeper Ruthie Jones added two huge saves for Duke late in the second half to keep the Demon Deacons off the board.
goduke.com
Johns, Rodenas Advance at ITA All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. – Senior Garrett Johns and freshman Pedro Rodenas are still representing Duke at the 2022 ITA All-American Championships, following wins on Thursday. Johns defeated Emile Hudd of Tennessee 6-4, 6-4 during his second match of the tournament at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa. The Atlanta, Ga., native now shifts his attention to the round of 16 for the main draw, where he will face off against Ohio State's Alexander Bernard on Friday.
This Famous Illinois Golf Club Found Windows Hidden for 60 Years
You never know what you'll find hiding behind walls when you do a renovation. That truth rang true for a famous golf club in Illinois that found windows hidden for 60 years during a recent reno. Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago features some of the most historic golf holes...
goduke.com
Duke Hosts Virginia; Travels to Richmond This Weekend
Friday's game against Virginia will be a Morgan's Message game. Morgan's Message is an organization whose mission is to "amplify stories, resources, and expertise to confront student-athlete mental health, build a community by and for athletes, and provide a platform for advocacy." The organization strives to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community and equalize the treatment of physical and mental health in athletics.
goduke.com
David Shumate Sits Down with Two Grad Transfers
These interviews originally appeared in the 14.2 Issue of GoDuke the Magazine -- September 2022. Cam Dillon #35 Linebacker from Columbia (Mechanical Engineering) David Shumate: Before we discuss how you made your way to Durham, I wanted to start with your initial recruitment and choosing to go to Columbia. What do you remember about what schools were after you, what was that process like?
goduke.com
Jeremy Roach Named Men's Basketball Captain
DURHAM – Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer announced Thursday that junior guard Jeremy Roach has been named the team captain for the 2022-23 season. Roach was elected to lead the Blue Devils via a vote of the players and coaches and will serve as captain for the first time in his career.
Considerable changes to 2022-23 Duke roster
At one point on Wednesday, the official Duke basketball roster showed freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, an increase of two inches and 30 pounds from his listing shortly arriving on campus in June. Later in the day, GoDuke.com changed his height to 6-foot-7 but didn't ...
goduke.com
Duke Future Initiative Advisory Group Holds First Meeting
DURHAM – The Duke University Future Initiative advisory group held its first bi-annual meeting this past weekend, highlighted by the Blue Devils' win over Virginia at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Six of the eight members were in attendance including Chris Dapolito, William Hill, Reggie Love, Greg Pritchard,...
The Independent Newspapers
Addison police officer named to Sports Hall of Fame; Tom Hostetler visits alma mater to be honored for second time
Veteran Addison police officer Tom Hostetler recently made the trek from his home in Illinois to Mississippi, where he was elected to the East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) Sports Hall of Fame. He took the trip to participate in induction festivities that took place during pregame and halftime activities of the home football game between the nationally eighth-ranked EMCC Lions and the fourth-ranked Rangers from Northwest Mississippi Community College on Thursday, Sept. 29.
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Marist buys former Palos Heights sports complex for new facility
Marist High School has announced plans to expand its campus footprint to Palos Heights with the recent purchase of a former sports center in the village. Operated by the Marist Brothers on behalf of the Archdiocese of Chicago, Marist is a popular private Catholic preparatory high school located in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood. It is known for its mission of preparing students for higher education and life.
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Former Dietrich Mansion in Willow Springs draws huge crowds at estate sale
If you’ve ever seen the huge historic home at 112 S. Charleton Street in Willow Springs, you couldn’t help but be intrigued. It’s just up the hill from Archer, on the east side of Charleton. Last Thursday through Sunday, it drew crowds as word got out about...
