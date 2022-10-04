ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

247Sports

Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts

Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
DENVER, CO
Daily Mail

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces NFL is ready make 'a change or two' to concussion protocol following controversy surrounding injuries to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL is prepared 'to make a change or two' to its concussion protocol, according to Commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking at a fan forum in London. Goodell's comments come as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. Responding to a fan's question...
247Sports

Week 6 Big 12 Picks

Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Eight conference teams are in action this week. Every game is listed is in Central Standard Time. All games this week take place on Saturday. Texas -7 vs. Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman reveals rituals, pre-game meetings with referees

Heading into Saturday's matchup with No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has already encountered the ups and downs only college football can provide during his first season as head coach. The Fighting Irish (2-2) opened the season with a two-score loss to Ohio State and then suffered an embarrassing loss to Marshall in Week 2. However, Freeman's squad has seemingly righted the ship in recent weeks, rattling off two-straight wins against Cal and North Carolina.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to watch, stream, listen to LSU vs. Tennessee

Brian Kelly accomplished several firsts early on in his tenure at LSU. The first-year headman lost his first game against Florida State, won his first the following week in Tiger Stadium, notched his first SEC win the next week then added his first road win two weeks later. On Saturday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NFL
247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus Oklahoma State

Who: Texas Tech (3-2) vs. Oklahoma State (5-0) Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma. When: Saturday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. (CT) Media: FS1 (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio), fuboTV (stream) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Oklahoma State (12) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Oklahoma State (12-2, 7-2) Series...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Maryland Football adds potential replacement for key player

Maryland football's most valuable offseason addition came when the Terps added kicker Chad Ryland, an Eastern Michigan transfer who's been one of the best kickers in the country. The bad news: he only has one year left, so they'll need to find a replacement next season. On Friday they added a prospect for the job in IMG Academy (Fla.) kicker Roman Levant.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. commits to USC basketball

USC basketball has its first commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. announced his commitment Friday afternoon live on 247Sports, choosing the Trojans over hometown North Carolina State as well as St. John’s and Virginia Commonwealth. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Demary sat less than 10...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

USC's subpar special teams may be a factor against Washington State

Special teams was a mocked obsession of the previous coaching regime at USC, and on the surface it appears that Lincoln Riley does not share that level of prioritization for the oft-emphasized third phase of the game. The Trojans do not have a designated special teams coach among their ten positional assistant coaches, and the only references to special teams come at the levels below the assistants. This week USCFootball.com asked Riley to assess his special teams groups and he ended up giving a comprehensive review.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell shows disruptive presence in mid-season film

Bo Davis pulled off a big coup landing Sydir Mitchell over the summer. The four-star defensive lineman out of Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic chose the Longhorns over offers from programs like Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, Michigan and Penn State. With a big need to add SEC-ready size on the defensive line, Texas was able to win Mitchell over. Bergen Catholic is one of the top programs in the country and Mitchell is looking to win a second state title this year. So far, he's been a disruptive player in the middle, and his mid-season film reflects that.
ORADELL, NJ
247Sports

Staff Picks: Notre Dame vs. #16 Brigham Young

The Irish Illustrated Staff Picks are sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether you’re cheering on the home team or the visitors, make it the ultimate Gameday with tailgates, transportation, tickets, custom catering and more. Irish Illustrated subscribers can save 10% off their Gameday experience with promo code.
PROVO, UT

