Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
Highly ranked Tennessee CB commitment ready to play on national TV
A highly ranked Tennessee commitment will get a chance to play in front of national TV audience Thursday night. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews and his team from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., are scheduled to play host to Zachary (La.) High School at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday on ESPNU.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces NFL is ready make 'a change or two' to concussion protocol following controversy surrounding injuries to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
The NFL is prepared 'to make a change or two' to its concussion protocol, according to Commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking at a fan forum in London. Goodell's comments come as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. Responding to a fan's question...
Tennessee Titans place Treylon Burks on IR, activate Monty Rice from PUP list
Treylon Burks' rookie season has been halted by a toe injury. The Tennessee Titans placed Burks, the Titans' 2022 first-round pick, on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. The Titans activated linebacker Monty Rice from the PUP list to fill Burks' spot on the 53-man roster. Burks injured his toe in the fourth quarter...
Week 6 Big 12 Picks
Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Eight conference teams are in action this week. Every game is listed is in Central Standard Time. All games this week take place on Saturday. Texas -7 vs. Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl,...
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman reveals rituals, pre-game meetings with referees
Heading into Saturday's matchup with No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has already encountered the ups and downs only college football can provide during his first season as head coach. The Fighting Irish (2-2) opened the season with a two-score loss to Ohio State and then suffered an embarrassing loss to Marshall in Week 2. However, Freeman's squad has seemingly righted the ship in recent weeks, rattling off two-straight wins against Cal and North Carolina.
Colorado Buffaloes Football Coaching Hot Board 2.0: Pros and Cons
It has been nearly a week since the Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell, so it is time to update our initial coaching hot board. This is the hire that will likely define Rick George's tenure as Colorado's athletic director so there is a lot of pressure on him to get it right...
How to watch, stream, listen to LSU vs. Tennessee
Brian Kelly accomplished several firsts early on in his tenure at LSU. The first-year headman lost his first game against Florida State, won his first the following week in Tiger Stadium, notched his first SEC win the next week then added his first road win two weeks later. On Saturday,...
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Oklahoma State
Who: Texas Tech (3-2) vs. Oklahoma State (5-0) Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma. When: Saturday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. (CT) Media: FS1 (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio), fuboTV (stream) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Oklahoma State (12) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Oklahoma State (12-2, 7-2) Series...
Brian Kelly discusses Tennessee ties, Vols' offense on SEC teleconference
Coming off its lone open date of the season, Tennessee is set to travel to LSU for the first time in more than a decade. The eighth-ranked Vols will look to build on their unbeaten start against the No. 25 Tigers on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in a nationally televised game on ESPN.
Brent Venables details Sooners' preparation for Texas entering first Red River Showdown as head coach
Brent Venables leads Oklahoma into the Red River Showdown in his first season as the program's head coach, as the Sooners (3-2) enter off back-to-back losses against Kansas State and at TCU. How they will respond against the Longhorns (3-2) is anyone's guess, but Venables is confident. “It all needs...
Maryland Football adds potential replacement for key player
Maryland football's most valuable offseason addition came when the Terps added kicker Chad Ryland, an Eastern Michigan transfer who's been one of the best kickers in the country. The bad news: he only has one year left, so they'll need to find a replacement next season. On Friday they added a prospect for the job in IMG Academy (Fla.) kicker Roman Levant.
Everything Marcus Freeman said Thursday before Notre Dame vs. BYU
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media at Noon on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s matchup with BYU in Las Vegas. Irish Illustrated was on hand to bring you live updates regarding everything he has to say. Here is a full recap. On facing an offensive line...
Four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. commits to USC basketball
USC basketball has its first commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. announced his commitment Friday afternoon live on 247Sports, choosing the Trojans over hometown North Carolina State as well as St. John’s and Virginia Commonwealth. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Demary sat less than 10...
BM5: Road trip time | Zach Harrison as pass-rushing DT | Is Gene Smith a big reason OSU recruits so well?
On today's show, Jonah Booker joins Dave Biddle for JBook's usual Friday visit. Many topics are up for discussion, including thoughts on TreVeyon Henderson, Denzel Burke, Zach Harrison and of course the Buckeyes' matchup with Michigan State tomorrow in OSU's first road contest of the season. Also, we take questions...
USC's subpar special teams may be a factor against Washington State
Special teams was a mocked obsession of the previous coaching regime at USC, and on the surface it appears that Lincoln Riley does not share that level of prioritization for the oft-emphasized third phase of the game. The Trojans do not have a designated special teams coach among their ten positional assistant coaches, and the only references to special teams come at the levels below the assistants. This week USCFootball.com asked Riley to assess his special teams groups and he ended up giving a comprehensive review.
WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell shows disruptive presence in mid-season film
Bo Davis pulled off a big coup landing Sydir Mitchell over the summer. The four-star defensive lineman out of Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic chose the Longhorns over offers from programs like Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, Michigan and Penn State. With a big need to add SEC-ready size on the defensive line, Texas was able to win Mitchell over. Bergen Catholic is one of the top programs in the country and Mitchell is looking to win a second state title this year. So far, he's been a disruptive player in the middle, and his mid-season film reflects that.
Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett and Frank Reich Sound Off Following TNF
Hear from Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett and Frank Reich following the Colts' 12-9 win over the Broncos on TNF.
Staff Picks: Notre Dame vs. #16 Brigham Young
The Irish Illustrated Staff Picks are sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether you’re cheering on the home team or the visitors, make it the ultimate Gameday with tailgates, transportation, tickets, custom catering and more. Irish Illustrated subscribers can save 10% off their Gameday experience with promo code.
How greater involvement from Malcolm Epps, USC tight ends could mean plenty for now and future
USC fifth-year junior tight end Malcolm Epps opened his hands and yelled across a media room after the Trojans’ 42-25 win over Arizona State last Saturday. He gazed toward third-year sophomore wide receiver Brenden Rice, who insisted Epps stole a touchdown from him against the Sun Devils. “You took...
