KYTV
2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video
Rural Missouri schools with placed post-secondary advisers report increase in college enrollment rates. Rural Missouri schools with placed post secondary advisers seeing increase in college enrollment rates. Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon, Mo. KY3's Kaitlyn Schumacher reports. Driver arrested after crashing into...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling fentanyl that killed pregnant woman
U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Thursday sentenced a man from St. Louis County to 12 years in prison for selling the fentanyl that killed a pregnant woman in 2018. Judge Schelp also ordered Raymond Blankenship, 27, to pay restitution of $10,300 to the victim’s mother. Blankenship sold...
Former Chillicothe hospital worker’s murder trial moving to new county
Former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker Jennifer Hall faces murder charges from a 2002 case where she's accused of killing a patient.
KMBC.com
Shots fired at FBI agents, police during investigation in rural Missouri
WARSAW, Mo. — Three people are in custody after a tense situation in rural Missouri early Friday. The Kansas City Division of the FBI said early Friday morning that the FBI was conducting an investigation in the 30,000 block of U.S. 64 in Warsaw, Missouri, when agents and police came under fire.
Amber Alert issued for 2 children cancelled, found in Missouri
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two children who were believed to be in imminent danger were located safely in Missouri late Friday night. Local authorities with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services have been notified and will make arrangements to bring the children back home, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said.An Amber Alert was issued Friday for 12-year-old Jada Welch and 7-month-old Tristan Welch. The suspects are Alethia Tyson and Scott Welch. Police say the two "absconded" - or left hurriedly - with the children.DFPS sought a court order to take custody of the children due to both parents having a...
Missouri trooper recognized for making 1,000th DWI stop
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Cpl. Aaron Engelhart made the 1,000th DWI arrest of his career on Sept. 24.
Ex-wife charged with shooting US Army officer ex-husband at Fort Leonard Wood
Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that Katara R. Hamilton, 30, has been charged with assault in the attempted murder of a U.S. Army sergeant earlier this week at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
This Missouri High School Student Saved a Police Officer’s Life
You never know when you'll be in a situation where someone's life is on the line, but that's what happened to a Missouri high school student who is credited with saving a police officer's life who was injured in a shooting. NewsNation shared an interview with Ava Donegan, a 17-year-old...
MoDOT crash zone survivor fired for using marijuana
The MoDOT survivor from November’s fatal work zone crash has just been fired for using marijuana in his recovery.
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American researchers whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison, ordered to repay $7.5 million for healthcare fraud scheme
U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh on Thursday sentenced a business owner from Jackson, Missouri to 30 months in prison for health care fraud and ordered him to repay $7.5 million. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23, 2020, to three felony counts: healthcare fraud, making false statements related...
abc17news.com
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs’ attorney decline to comment Tuesday.
KMOV
MoDOT worker who survived work zone crash fired from department, still unable to work
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri highway worker who suffered severe injuries in a deadly work zone crash was just fired by the Missouri Department of Transportation, all while he still can’t work and is on disability leave. Michael Brown was the only MoDOT employee on the crew who...
Missouri woman's last-minute decision leads to $50,000 Powerball prize
A Missouri woman who stopped at a convenience store to get snacks for her kids said a last-minute decision to buy a Powerball ticket earned her a $50,000 prize.
KMOV
Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
CBS 58
What is a sovereign citizen and how is Darrell Brooks using that argument in his trial?
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Among the numerous disruptions from Darrell Brooks is his claim to be a 'sovereign' or 'sovereign citizen,' but the argument lacks any merit, according to legal experts. Judge Jennifer Dorow acknowledged Brooks' claim during one exchange on Tuesday. "I realize it may very well be...
kjluradio.com
Missouri Task Force 1 drone team to return to Boone County, rest of team remains in Florida
Some members of Missouri Task Force 1 are preparing to come home from Florida. The Boone County Fire Protection District, which manages the search and rescue team, says the Disaster Situational Assessment and Reconnaissance Team is being released by the state of Florida this afternoon and should be back in Boone County Saturday. This team operates drones that can help search areas and identify spots that need targeted searches. On Wednesday, the team searched a golf course.
How much money Missouri’s medical marijuana program has raised in taxes
A new report from a medical marijuana business association said there are more than 200,000 patients who use medical marijuana in Missouri and sales have raised millions for veterans' health care.
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities
Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
