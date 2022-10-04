ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video

Rural Missouri schools with placed post-secondary advisers report increase in college enrollment rates. Rural Missouri schools with placed post secondary advisers seeing increase in college enrollment rates. Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon, Mo. KY3's Kaitlyn Schumacher reports. Driver arrested after crashing into...
WARSAW, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Shawano County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Braymer, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Braymer, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
County
Shawano County, WI
CBS DFW

Amber Alert issued for 2 children cancelled, found in Missouri

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two children who were believed to be in imminent danger were located safely in Missouri late Friday night. Local authorities with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services have been notified and will make arrangements to bring the children back home, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said.An Amber Alert was issued Friday for 12-year-old Jada Welch and 7-month-old Tristan Welch. The suspects are Alethia Tyson and Scott Welch. Police say the two "absconded" - or left hurriedly - with the children.DFPS sought a court order to take custody of the children due to both parents having a...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#U S Attorneys#Murder#Violent Crime
abc17news.com

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs’ attorney decline to comment Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
O'FALLON, MO
kjluradio.com

Missouri Task Force 1 drone team to return to Boone County, rest of team remains in Florida

Some members of Missouri Task Force 1 are preparing to come home from Florida. The Boone County Fire Protection District, which manages the search and rescue team, says the Disaster Situational Assessment and Reconnaissance Team is being released by the state of Florida this afternoon and should be back in Boone County Saturday. This team operates drones that can help search areas and identify spots that need targeted searches. On Wednesday, the team searched a golf course.
Missouri Independent

Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities

Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy