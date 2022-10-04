Read full article on original website
Orange County registrar outlines changing voting patterns as election approaches
Orange County's electorate is now about 37% Democrats, with Republicans making up 33% of registered voters.
Your Vote 2022: Meet CA’s 41st Congressional District candidates
There is just more than a month until Election Day on November 8. After redistricting, the Coachella Valley is now sliced into two congressional districts. District 41's new boundaries include Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells and La Quinta, plus parts of western Riverside County. Incumbent Republican Ken Calvert has represented portions of The post Your Vote 2022: Meet CA’s 41st Congressional District candidates appeared first on KESQ.
Mayor Khan and Her Council Majority Silence Residents, City Commissioners, and Irvine’s History of Detailed Planning
In matters of public policy, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and her City Council majority — Anthony Kuo, Tammy Kim and Mike Carroll — have a pattern of ignoring or shutting out public input, staff recommendations, and established procedures. During the September 27th Council meeting, that pattern was on...
Meet the Candidates: Indio City council election
Elections are a little more than a month away on November 8. News Channel 3 met with the Indio City Council candidates. Grassroots Organizer and Desert Recreation District Board member Jonathan Becerra is challenging the 12-year public servant for Indio and current Council member Elaine Holmes in the November 8th elections for Indio City Council The post Meet the Candidates: Indio City council election appeared first on KESQ.
Hope and prayer: California churches mount campaign to defeat Prop. 1 abortion measure
FROM THE PULPIT of the bright and airy Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Father Bao Thai delivered a homily on a recent Sunday morning, urging his congregation to vote against Proposition 1, a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would enshrine the right to abortion in California’s constitution.
Former Baldwin Park City Council member, former San Bernardino County Planning Commissioner to admit to bribery
Another guilty plea is expected in the bribery scheme related to cannabis permits in San Bernardino County, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Chavez, a former county planning commissioner, has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge, the DOJ announced in a Friday press release. According to prosecutors, Chavez, a 65-year-old […]
More controversy erupts in competitive California congressional race
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is tapping into Vietnamese voters' distrust of communist regimes.
A bridge in Cathedral City is now the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge
Along with Congressmember Dr. Raul Ruiz and Congressmember Mike Levin, Cathedral City officials dedicated the bridge on Cathedral Canyon Drive to Ofelia Bringas. Bringas was a youth counselor who devoted her entire career to bringing available resources to those in need. Bringas was a pillar for the whole of the Coachella Valley, but she has a The post A bridge in Cathedral City is now the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge appeared first on KESQ.
Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On
A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
Inland manufacturing comes back
One month after Inland Empire manufacturing showed signs of retracting for the first time in nearly two years, the sector has come roaring back. The region’s purchasing managers index was 58.1 in September, up from 49 in August, the Institute of Applied Research and Policy Analysis at Cal State San Bernardino reported.
Four Arraigned for Alleged Pro-Abortion Vandalism at County Courthouse
Four demonstrators accused of marring the Riverside Historic Courthouse with graffiti during an abortion rights protest, causing thousands of dollars in damage, pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony vandalism. Alexander Jacob Castro, 23, Alexandria Ty Fite, 32, Elise Saramarielle Kelder, 28, and Oliver Edu Solares Herrera, 24, were among a...
Riverside Council bans homeless camps along Santa Ana River
An ordinance making homeless camps illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside was adopted Tuesday in a 6-1 vote of the Riverside City Council. The ordinance, No. 9.04.600, had been reviewed and debated by the council on two previous occasions, with all but one member consistently in favor of the ban on encampments. Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes cast the lone dissenting vote against it Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.
Former city councilman gets five years for bribery, attempted arson
A federal judge on Monday sentenced a former Adelanto city councilman to five years in prison for taking a $10,000 bribe over a marijuana regulations vote and for hiring a man to burn down his restaurant, so he could fraudulently collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance proceeds. Jermaine...
A Closer Look Into Fairview Fire Lawsuit Against Southern California Edison
“None of our clients are looking to make money on this,” Wildfire Lawyer Alex Robertson shared. “They just want to get back to their homes, rebuild, and get on with their lives, but they don’t have the money to do that.”. The deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet...
California A.G. Says Anaheim NIMBYs Can't Block Women's Group Home
California's state government is coming to the aid of an Anaheim-based nonprofit whose plan to open a group home for formerly homeless women was shot down by the city at the behest of NIMBY neighbors. It's a case that tests the power of California housing officials to set limits on...
Inland Empire Storage Facility Lands Refi
Northmarq arranged the $10.5 million loan for the recently built property. Frontera Real Estate has received $10.5 million in refinancing for A-Storage-Place Palm, a 96,082-square-foot facility in Riverside, Calif. Transamerica Life Insurance Co. provided the 15-year loan, Riverside County records show. According to Yardi Matrix data, the recently built property...
Cardenas Markets opens new store in Banning, California
Cardenas Markets opened a new store last week at 3317 W. Ramsey Street in Banning, California. It is Cardenas Markets’ first store to serve the Gorgonio Pass area. The location previously operated under the company’s Rio Ranch Market banner. “We are committed to bringing our exceptional variety of...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lilac at Its Popular Countryview Master Plan in Riverside County
HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Lilac community in the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The neighborhood is situated just north of Highway 74, close to Interstate 215 and providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Lilac at Countryview is walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005095/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lilac at its popular Countryview master plan in Riverside, County. (Photo: Business Wire)
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
Banning grocery store gets new name
Rio Ranch Market in Banning has undergone a name change without a change in ownership. The store at 3317 W. Ramsey St. is now a Cardenas Market and will serve the San Gorgonio Pass, according to a statement. A grand opening ceremony is scheduled to be held Wednesday that will...
