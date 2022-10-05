Read full article on original website
Former Missile Site Now “A Unique Research Lab; A Nice Little Community”
Not much has changed around the compound at the end of Old Causeway Road where a Nike missile installation helped protect the Boston area from enemy attacks, over five years beginning in November 1956. Externally, that is. Inside the drab concrete buildings and bunkers are the laboratories of Harvard University’s...
A Summer Working at Shawsheen Cemetery Inspires a Book
There’s a straight line from Greg Melville’s summer job in Bedford more than 30 years ago to the release of his latest book this week. Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries focuses on 18 cemeteries in the United States from architectural, political, and literary perspectives.
Tales of Old Billerica Road ~ Part Two
~ Contributed by Donald Corey, Bedford Historical Society. Editor’s Note: This presentation was offered by Corey during the Society’s lecture in September, 2022. Images, Don Corey and the Bedford Historical Society (c) all rights reserved Click each image to see it at full size. In June 1900 Willard...
Registration is Open for 2022 Bedford Community Santa Program
You may not have thought about your Halloween costumes yet, but Bedford elves are already busy looking toward December. The Bedford Community Santa program is heading into its 77th season of providing a Christmas Eve visit from Santa to the children of Bedford. Registration is open for the 2022 program on the bedfordsanta.com website.
Three Bedford Women to Walk in the 16th Annual Runway for Recovery Fashion Show
Three Bedford women will be taking a detour from their regular routines on the night of Oct. 14 to walk the runway at the Westin Seaport as fashion models with a cause. All three raised their kids here, all have been active volunteers in town, and each one has survived breast cancer.
Letter to the Editor: Selected Comments from Message Boards about Paved Bikeways
I have been reading letters to the editor and town material regarding the bikeway extension project ahead of town meeting next month. Curiously there is little data drawn upon from surrounding trails and the impact on safety. I read reviews of surrounding bikeways similar to what the town is proposing....
Superintendent’s Update ~ October 7
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for October 7, 2022, focuses on Indigenous People’s Day; an Indigenous People’s Day event about Lacrosse; Road Work Updates; National Bullying Prevention Month; Digital Inclusion Week, COVID-19; Impact Aid Forms; Hispanic Heritage Month; JGMS Open House, Special Ed Director’s update, MCAS, and Davis Fall Festival.
Former Poet Laureate of Boston to Speak at Middlesex CC
Middlesex Community College will host poet Danielle Legros Georges as part of the college’s Visiting Writers Series at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 in the Bedford Campus Café East. “As an educator and practicing creative writer, I draw on the theoretical frameworks and approaches of the arts...
Letter to the Editor: Supporting Accessibility on the Trail and at Town Meeting
I have learned a lot in the past couple of years from families affected by disability in our town, who meet unimaginable adversity with grace, strength, and humor. I guess I learned enough evidently that I conjured up the nerve to write this Letter which is not a comfortable thing for me to do.
Fire Department’s Annual Open House Saturday
The Bedford Fire Department will launch the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week with an open house at the fire station, 55 The Great Road, Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Capt. John Daniels, the department’s fire prevention officer, said the theme of this year’s observance is, “Fire won’t...
School Committee Learns Strengths of English Language Program
More than one in every 10 students in the Bedford Public Schools is categorized as a current or former English language learner (ELL). And according to Carrie Powers, program administrator for Bedford’s ELL program, they are in great hands as they strive for literacy. “The staff,” she said, “gives a great deal of thought to each child.”
Blandings Turtle Forum, Now on Zoom ~ 7 pm on Thursday, October 6
Bryan Windmiller’s talk about the Blanding’s Turtle has been moved to Zoom. The community is cordially invited to join the presentation at 7 pm on Thursday, Oct. 6:. One tap mobile: +13017158592 (Washington DC) or +13092053325, US. Prior coverage of Blanding’s turtles and Brian Windmiller’s work in The...
Department Cites Dias, Gonzalez, as Firefighters-of-the-Year
Editor’s Note: The Bedford Fire Department will kick off Fire Prevention Week with an open house featuring pumpkin decorating and a truck wash from noon to 3 pm on Sat., October 8. Charlie Dias and Chris Gonzalez were recognized as co-Firefighters-of-the-Year at the Bedford Fire Department’s annual Badge-Pinning and...
Letter to the Editor: An Improved Bikeway Can Be a Tiny Step Toward Fighting Climate Change
I heard a wrong-headed argument the other night at the public meeting regarding the extension of the Minuteman Bikeway. Many who spoke against paving the extension cited concerns over the natural environment. “Nature is endangered, not asphalt.” or words to that effect. The purpose of expanded non-automotive infrastructure is to make the use of walking and biking for daily transportation easier and safer. To defend nature and counteract the reality of climate change, a concerted move away from using automobiles is paramount. Creating an improved bikeway is one tiny step toward that goal. Creating a small improvement to bicycle transportation isn’t going to make much difference. But as more people recognize that getting out of our cars is THE biggest thing we can do as individuals to curtail climate change and its destruction of the world the sense of bikeways is obvious. The day will come when we will chuckle at our reluctance to create pathways for walking and bicycling. Of course, we could bury our heads in the sands of a leafy path and enjoy a tranquil walk while the world burns to ignore our real responsibility to change our car-loving ways.
Friends of the Bedford Council on Aging Flatbread Fundraiser ~ Come for the Raffle, Stay for Supper!
The FBCOA fundraiser on October 6, from 5 to 9 pm, won’t be an ordinary Flatbread event. Yes, there will be tasty pizza, thirst-quenching libations, and the opportunity to support a great resource for Bedford’s elders—the Friends of the Bedford Council on Aging. But what makes this...
Donors make our Mission a Reality!
The Bedford Citizen’s ability to bring the news of Bedford to our community would not have been possible without the support and generosity of all of our donors and website sponsors. We extend our deepest thanks to all the people and companies who supported The Citizen during the third quarter of 2022.
Superintent’s Update ~ September 30, 2022
Editor’s Note: Superintendent Conrad’s message this week focuses on Yom Kippur; Lane School; Welcome New Police Chief John C. Fisher; National Bullying Prevention Month; COVID-19; 2022 Impact Aid Survey Opens Soon; Hispanic Heritage Month; Dial 988 for the Nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; Open House Dates; and MCAS.
ReVAMPed Dracula Opens The Umbrella Stage Company’s 2022-23 Season
~ Contributed by Hannah Sandler and Erin Sandler-Rathe. Drac is back in Kate Hamill’s Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really, but Hamill’s play knocks the women around him out of his orbit to flesh out their experiences in a way that Bram Stoker’s novel never does. While Mina and Jonathan Harker, Lucy Westenra, Dr. George Seward, and the Count himself tread familiar paths in this reimagining, their relationships are sharpened and their motivations examined in a new light.
The Wall That Heals ~ Reflecting on its Visit to VA Bedford
Past Commander, Anthony/Hunt/Hamilton American Legion Post 221. The Wall That Heals – Brief Historical Perspective. Long before The Wall That Heals (TWTH) entered Bedford, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, schools of thought associated with emotional recovery, or healing, clearly understood the importance of identity, belonging, support, and empowerment. While leaving diagnosis and prescribing treatments to the professionals, let’s briefly review the original, pre-1982, impetus and design criteria of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (VVM) and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) who’s responsible for the memorial’s funding, creation, and the engaging mission of The Wall That Heals.
Bedford Green Residents Receive Private Tour of USS Constitution
Bedford Green residents were honored to be invited by the nonprofit organization iPODs for Wounded Veterans to a private Veterans tour of the USS Constitution, America’s oldest warship, in August. Residents and staff enjoyed a picnic lunch, the Visitor Center, and walking around the USS Constitution National Park before...
