Denham Springs, LA

theadvocate.com

Denham Springs separates from Live Oak in second half of defensive struggle

Denham Springs scored two touchdowns in less than 90 seconds in the third quarter, sparking the Yellow Jackets to a 33-0 win at Live Oak on Thursday night. The game was a defensive struggle until Jackets quarterback Reese Mooney connected with Joseph Cupit for a 31-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. Three plays later, Da’Shawn McBryde returned an interception 55 yards for another TD, and Denham Springs was on its way.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

The high school football season is in Week 6 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Scotlandville-Central, Catholic-Liberty and Carencro-Lafayette are among the more intriguing games taking place Friday night. If you're having a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East Feliciana breaks free from Baker in second half

In its District 6-2A opener, East Feliciana trounced Baker on Friday night on the road 44-18. In the first half, Baker (3-3) drew first blood, dominated time of possession and held star tight end Trey’Dez Green to zero catches. The Buffaloes trailed by only two points at halftime. But...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Special teams carry Cecilia to win over arch-rival Breaux Bridge

Special teams sometimes get put on the back burner behind offense and defense when it comes to the three phases of football. That wasn't the case Friday at Breaux Bridge, where the Cecilia Bulldogs made several big plays on special teams, and Ridge Collins scored four touchdowns in a 34-20 District 5-4A win over the Tigers.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East Ascension defense comes up big as Spartans take down rival St. Amant

East Ascension scored a touchdown in every quarter and defeated Ascension Parish rival St. Amant 28-7 at The Pit on Friday night in the District 5-5A opener for both teams. Walter Samuel rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries to power the Spartans (2-4, 1-0 in 5-5A) and snap a three-game losing streak. East Ascension’s defense also forced St. Amant (3-3, 0-1) into four turnovers and just 153 yards of total offense.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

What drives Scotlandville's Covanta Milligan? Desire to lead team, earn a scholarship

Scotlandville running back Covanta Milligan took a break from practice and jogged to the sideline Tuesday afternoon. He held his helmet behind his back, looked to his right and gave a nod to the field where his offensive line and quarterback rehearsed a play under the north Baton Rouge sun. His team’s practice habits are improving, he said, yielding promising results on Friday nights.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence and the coroner’s van at a park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in North Park, which is located on Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

In a batte of unbeatens, Plaquemine's big third-quarter made the difference vs. Brusly

Michael Mitchell and Devin Lanieu scored two touchdowns apiece as Plaquemine won a battle of District 6-4A unbeatens on Friday night, running away from Brusly in a 43-14 win. Plaquemine (6-0, 5-0) asserted itself on the opening kickoff when Shermar Carter returned it 80 yards for a touchdown. The Green Devils added two long first-half scoring drives before a 22-point third quarter put the game out of reach.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FanSided

LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game vs Tennessee

LSU football is preparing for its biggest game of the season right now. The No. 25 Tigers are getting ready to host No. 8 Tennessee in one of the most highly anticipated matchups on the schedule. A Top 25 clash between two of the Southeastern Conference’s rotational opponents is a special thing. If this game is anything like when Georgia came to town a couple of seasons ago, the Tiger Stadium crowd is going to be up for the challenge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary uses strong ground game to run past Woodlawn

Zachary High School relied on its rushing attack to defeat District 4-5A foe Woodlawn 33-6 on the road Thursday night. In a game that featured four players committed to Southeastern Conference schools — two quarterbacks and two safeties — a pair of Broncos running backs stole the show. Junior Kameron Thomas and senior Camren Stewart combined to rush for 184 yards.
ZACHARY, LA

