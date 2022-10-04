Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H Arnold
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
Denham Springs separates from Live Oak in second half of defensive struggle
Denham Springs scored two touchdowns in less than 90 seconds in the third quarter, sparking the Yellow Jackets to a 33-0 win at Live Oak on Thursday night. The game was a defensive struggle until Jackets quarterback Reese Mooney connected with Joseph Cupit for a 31-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. Three plays later, Da’Shawn McBryde returned an interception 55 yards for another TD, and Denham Springs was on its way.
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
The high school football season is in Week 6 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Scotlandville-Central, Catholic-Liberty and Carencro-Lafayette are among the more intriguing games taking place Friday night. If you're having a...
East Feliciana breaks free from Baker in second half
In its District 6-2A opener, East Feliciana trounced Baker on Friday night on the road 44-18. In the first half, Baker (3-3) drew first blood, dominated time of possession and held star tight end Trey’Dez Green to zero catches. The Buffaloes trailed by only two points at halftime. But...
Special teams carry Cecilia to win over arch-rival Breaux Bridge
Special teams sometimes get put on the back burner behind offense and defense when it comes to the three phases of football. That wasn't the case Friday at Breaux Bridge, where the Cecilia Bulldogs made several big plays on special teams, and Ridge Collins scored four touchdowns in a 34-20 District 5-4A win over the Tigers.
Scotlandville and QB Zae Teasett make a statement in 4-5A with a strong showing vs. Central
Even though Scotlandville had an impressive win over Rummel a week ago, C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett felt the Hornets had something to prove. With Teasett passing for 269 yards and four touchdowns, Scotlandville did just that with a 53-27 victory over Central in a District 4-5A opener played Friday night at Central.
East Ascension defense comes up big as Spartans take down rival St. Amant
East Ascension scored a touchdown in every quarter and defeated Ascension Parish rival St. Amant 28-7 at The Pit on Friday night in the District 5-5A opener for both teams. Walter Samuel rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries to power the Spartans (2-4, 1-0 in 5-5A) and snap a three-game losing streak. East Ascension’s defense also forced St. Amant (3-3, 0-1) into four turnovers and just 153 yards of total offense.
LSU Recruiting: Tigers Set for a Monstrous Weekend, Top Prospects in Town
LSU hosting a number of the state's top talents, bring in a few 2023 prospects to see their first game day in Tiger Stadium.
What drives Scotlandville's Covanta Milligan? Desire to lead team, earn a scholarship
Scotlandville running back Covanta Milligan took a break from practice and jogged to the sideline Tuesday afternoon. He held his helmet behind his back, looked to his right and gave a nod to the field where his offensive line and quarterback rehearsed a play under the north Baton Rouge sun. His team’s practice habits are improving, he said, yielding promising results on Friday nights.
West Feliciana thrives in win over St. Michael with 'complimentary football'
It was the brand of football West Feliciana has been waiting to unleash. The Saints scored on a kickoff return and fumble recovery in support of quarterback Joel Rogers’ three touchdown passes in a 44-30 District 6-4A victory Thursday over St. Michael at Olympia Stadium. “One of the things...
Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence and the coroner’s van at a park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in North Park, which is located on Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.
In a batte of unbeatens, Plaquemine's big third-quarter made the difference vs. Brusly
Michael Mitchell and Devin Lanieu scored two touchdowns apiece as Plaquemine won a battle of District 6-4A unbeatens on Friday night, running away from Brusly in a 43-14 win. Plaquemine (6-0, 5-0) asserted itself on the opening kickoff when Shermar Carter returned it 80 yards for a touchdown. The Green Devils added two long first-half scoring drives before a 22-point third quarter put the game out of reach.
Four Downs: News and Notes About Friday's Week 6 Football games
Rivals East Ascension and St. Amant have each won 21 games in their Ascension Parish series that began in 1979 with a 35-6 EAHS victory. Those win totals are not the only identical numbers to ponder. Each school has a 12-9 record in games played at its home stadium. INTRODUCING...
LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game vs Tennessee
LSU football is preparing for its biggest game of the season right now. The No. 25 Tigers are getting ready to host No. 8 Tennessee in one of the most highly anticipated matchups on the schedule. A Top 25 clash between two of the Southeastern Conference’s rotational opponents is a special thing. If this game is anything like when Georgia came to town a couple of seasons ago, the Tiger Stadium crowd is going to be up for the challenge.
Zachary uses strong ground game to run past Woodlawn
Zachary High School relied on its rushing attack to defeat District 4-5A foe Woodlawn 33-6 on the road Thursday night. In a game that featured four players committed to Southeastern Conference schools — two quarterbacks and two safeties — a pair of Broncos running backs stole the show. Junior Kameron Thomas and senior Camren Stewart combined to rush for 184 yards.
Watch: Tennessee fans sing 'Rocky Top' as flight lands ahead of LSU matchup
Tiger Stadium may be sold out for Saturday morning’s matchup against Tennessee, but Volunteer fans are already making their voices heard. One Tennessee fan recorded an impromptu chorus of “Rocky Top”, the Osborne Brothers song adopted by the Volunteers, on a Thursday morning flight into New Orleans.
Going to LSU Football Game on Saturday? Then You Could Be in a Movie
LSU Tigers football games are big events broadcast on the small screen. But if you go to tomorrow's contest against Tennessee, you could make it onto the silver screen.
LSU receiver Chris Hilton expected to miss the rest of the season after shoulder surgery
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton underwent shoulder surgery Thursday and will miss the rest of the season, a source told The Advocate. Hilton, a redshirt freshman from Zachary, had made seven catches for 109 yards this year, including a 51-yard gain against New Mexico, as part of LSU's receiver rotation.
Tennessee fans made LSU's Death Valley sound like Knoxville at times, and social media noticed
Tennessee football fans are thoroughly enjoying their team's undefeated season so far, and the Volunteer faithful made the trip to Baton Rouge in droves for Saturday's game against LSU. The Tennessee fans let their presence be known every time something went right for the Volunteers, and that happened more often...
Tiger Walk swagger: Why LSU football players strut in tailored suits on Victory Hill
Two hours before every home football game, Louisiana State University football players, coaches and staff members walk down Victory Hill in tailored suits of all colors, fabrics and patterns. The tradition attracts thousands of fans to the street to watch the team stride into Tiger Stadium. Fans are accustomed to...
Yes, things are quiet on the LSU lakes project. Here's why everything's still on schedule.
Work may have appear to have quieted down on the LSU lakes, but project managers say the project to clean them up is still on schedule. The design team dredged up samples of the lake and is currently testing them. Design firm Sasaki will use the results of those tests to come up with a design for how to best dredge the lakes.
