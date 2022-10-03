ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Terre Haute, IN
Society
City
Terre Haute, IN
WTHI

Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wccbcharlotte.com

“Stranger Things” Halloween Display Is Back Up In Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Things keep getting stranger in the city of Plainfield, Indiana. Officials there have allowed the controversial “Stranger Things” Halloween display to be put back up. A neighbor complained about the display that has been spooking spectators and it was taken down. Now it’s come back to life after the city gave the greenlight.
PLAINFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Indiana State University#Scholarships#Charity
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County Election Board calls emergency meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This Sunday, the Vigo County Election Board will hold an emergency meeting to discuss ballot style. The meeting comes after John Kesler, the Democratic representative on the election board raised concerns over how a couple of races were displaying on the ballot. Among the races in question are the races […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

This Indiana BMV branch will close next month

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
DANVILLE, IN
WTHI

One airlifted after a Thursday night crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Evansville hospital after a Thursday night crash in Knox County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 61 and Lemons road. A motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Steven Reel went into the other lane and hit a car driven...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Kevin Welborn, 45, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Incest, 2 counts of Domestic Battery, Neglect of a Dependent, and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $250,000. Trevor Pinkston, 29, of Terre Haute, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Total...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Vermillion County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. US Highway 150, just east of Olmstead Road, near Oakwood, Vermillion County. October 5, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. Unit 2 – 2020 Gray GMC Sierra Truck.
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Camby man dies in crash while fleeing from deputies

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A 32-year-old man from Camby died after losing control of his Pontiac and striking a truck while attempting to flee from police. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, the chase began Wednesday night around 11 p.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a 2008 Pontiac G6 on Hadley Road near Turner Road for a traffic violation.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy