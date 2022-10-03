Read full article on original website
insidethehall.com
Hoosier Hysteria gives insight into what Indiana basketball can do with a home crowd
Pyrotechnics, half-court shots, dancing and drop-top Cadillacs. While the events in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall were certainly anything but normal, and most don’t provide anything to draw from for valid season predictions, something was clear Friday night. Indiana has the fans. The fans have Indiana. And together, the energy...
Hoosier Hysteria 2022: How to Watch, Event Details
Hoosier Hysteria begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. If you're headed to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, here are important details about the event. If you can't make it to Bloomington, here's how to watch from home.
Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
Three Standout Moments From Hoosier Hysteria
Indiana basketball held Hoosier Hysteria on Friday night. Here are three memorable moments from the event.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Hoosier Hysteria 2022 — Streaming info | event details | expected recruiting prospects
Below is everything you need to know for the 2022 version of Hoosier Hysteria, IU basketball’s annual live preseason tip-off event. You’ll find key times, parking information, program details, and much more. You can also see how to watch virtually if you are unable to attend Friday night...
WTHI
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
wccbcharlotte.com
“Stranger Things” Halloween Display Is Back Up In Neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Things keep getting stranger in the city of Plainfield, Indiana. Officials there have allowed the controversial “Stranger Things” Halloween display to be put back up. A neighbor complained about the display that has been spooking spectators and it was taken down. Now it’s come back to life after the city gave the greenlight.
Vigo County Election Board calls emergency meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This Sunday, the Vigo County Election Board will hold an emergency meeting to discuss ballot style. The meeting comes after John Kesler, the Democratic representative on the election board raised concerns over how a couple of races were displaying on the ballot. Among the races in question are the races […]
Fox 59
This Indiana BMV branch will close next month
DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
WTHI
One airlifted after a Thursday night crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Evansville hospital after a Thursday night crash in Knox County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 61 and Lemons road. A motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Steven Reel went into the other lane and hit a car driven...
Ind. man charged with attempted murder in Bloomington while awaiting trial for another attempted murder in Johnson County
Investigators say Snapchat messages helped link a 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Johnson County to a shooting in Bloomington.
bloomingtonian.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says homeless camp was cleared Tuesday after complaints from landowners
The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Thursday a homeless camp was cleared Tuesday by police and the MCSO after getting calls from nearby businesses complaining about individuals trespassing and causing damage. The building owners of the westside Fresh Thyme market, which is in the City of Bloomington, and Cowden...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kevin Welborn, 45, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Incest, 2 counts of Domestic Battery, Neglect of a Dependent, and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $250,000. Trevor Pinkston, 29, of Terre Haute, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Total...
Effingham Radio
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Vermillion County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. US Highway 150, just east of Olmstead Road, near Oakwood, Vermillion County. October 5, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. Unit 2 – 2020 Gray GMC Sierra Truck.
Pursuit suspect dies after head-on collision in Morgan County
A man being chased by police died and injured another driver after he crashed head-on into their vehicle late Wednesday in Madison Township, officials say.
Fox 59
Camby man dies in crash while fleeing from deputies
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A 32-year-old man from Camby died after losing control of his Pontiac and striking a truck while attempting to flee from police. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, the chase began Wednesday night around 11 p.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a 2008 Pontiac G6 on Hadley Road near Turner Road for a traffic violation.
