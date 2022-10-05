ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WSAW

Tomahawk, D.C. Everest volleyball pick up wins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk volleyball took down Wittenberg-Birnamwood on the road, while D.C. Everest beat Merrill on Wisconsin Valley Conference play on Thursday. Tomahawk and Wittenberg-Birnamwood both lead their respective conferences, setting up a big non-conference showdown. The Hatchets, backed by DePaul commit Meghan Scholz, took the first set on their way to an eventual 3-1 win.
TOMAHAWK, WI
WSAW

Hilight Zone Week 8: Mosinee captures GNC crown in Game of the Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee captured the Great Northern Conference Crown, Edgar gave Auburndale their first loss of the season, and the Valley Football Association remained a three-way tie in week eight of the Hilight Zone. Mosinee and Medford each entered the week eight contest undefeated in conference play. The...
MOSINEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 5, 2022

Truman A. Tornow III, age 43, died from natural causes on Monday, September 26, 2022 at home. Truman was born in Wausau on August 26, 1979 to Sharon and Truman A. Tornow Jr. He graduated from Wausau West High School in 1998 and went on to work with the United States Postal Service. Truman was a caring, considerate man who never hesitated to help others. He enjoyed working on computers and other electronics. He was very knowledgeable of movies and music, and was always quick to quiz family and friends on them.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Torpy Park in stage two of the renovation process

MINOCQUA (WJFW) - The town is on their second stage of a three-part project to improve the park, as they are currently working on making the park more accessible with ramps. Phase one included included fixing a failed sanitary sewer, phase two includes building ADA ramps, and phase three includes connecting two of the parking lots.
MINOCQUA, WI
wpr.org

Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin

A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Oct. 6

Mathew and Brittany Sorensen announce the birth of their son Milo Mathew, born at 3:57 p.m. Sept. 20, 2022. Milo weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. David Lee and Pa Kou Vang announce the birth of their daughter Ophelia Paj Zeeg, born on Sept. 21, 2022. Mitchell Thomas and Amy Hoffman...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Parents, students frustrated by bus route cancellations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bussing in the Wausau School District continues to cause frustration for parents and students as a shortage of drivers means two routes a day are cancelled on average. Kelly Brandt and her son Levi rely on the bus to get to and from school. Her son...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

New Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital

Debbie Harris, RN, is the new Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital. In her role, she will provide oversight to nursing and patient care operations at Aspirus Stanley Hospital which serves residents of Clark, Chippewa, and Taylor Counties. Harris joins the patient care team at Aspirus Stanley Hospital after serving as the Clinical Program Director for the Wound & Hyperbarics program at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Solves Recent Rash of Vandalism

(Mike Warren, Hub City Times) Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. According to Mike Warren with the Hub City Times, Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location. Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports: September 27-October 2

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Police Reports:. Complainant reported that a line of credit had been opened in his name. He stated that he found out about this a couple of months ago through viewing Credit Karma, and then he received a billing statement. He stated he did not open this account. He was advised to contact the company and report the fraud. He later spoke with Officers and stated that the company is investigating the incident and will reach out to him within 90 days.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Rothschild man faces 5th OWI after Wausau traffic stop

A 52-year-old man is facing a felony charge of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after radar captured him driving at speeds of about 52 mph on Grand Avenue in Wausau, court records show. Buddy Opelt, of Rothschild, was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 after a Wausau Police...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Popular Marathon County Cheese Destination Will Soon Get a Distillery

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A popular cheese destination in Marathon County will soon get an accompanying distillery. Knowlton House Distillery will be making craft spirits like vodka, gin, and whiskey using milk sugar, a byproduct of making cheese, and will be run by Luke and Heather Mullins, he's a cheese maker for Mullins cheese, and she holds a master's degree in brewing sciences and has worked with other brewers and distillers in the past.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

