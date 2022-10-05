Read full article on original website
WSAW
Tomahawk, D.C. Everest volleyball pick up wins
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk volleyball took down Wittenberg-Birnamwood on the road, while D.C. Everest beat Merrill on Wisconsin Valley Conference play on Thursday. Tomahawk and Wittenberg-Birnamwood both lead their respective conferences, setting up a big non-conference showdown. The Hatchets, backed by DePaul commit Meghan Scholz, took the first set on their way to an eventual 3-1 win.
WSAW
Hilight Zone Week 8: Mosinee captures GNC crown in Game of the Week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee captured the Great Northern Conference Crown, Edgar gave Auburndale their first loss of the season, and the Valley Football Association remained a three-way tie in week eight of the Hilight Zone. Mosinee and Medford each entered the week eight contest undefeated in conference play. The...
WSAW
Registration still open for Weston strategic planning virtual focus group
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A consulting firm hired by the village of Weston will hold focus groups to help Weston develop its strategic plan. The plan will help the village shape its future and create a plan to get there. Cory Poris Plasch of Rapp Consulting Group, will be facilitating...
WSAW
Boys & Girls Club of Portage County opens site embracing Hmong culture and language
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Boys & Girls Club of Portage County has opened a new site at McKinley Elementary School to help Hmong students connect to their culture and language. The Hmong JumpStart program opened on Oct. 3. Staff say students will also receive literacy and homework support, and build leadership & social skills.
Wausau holds off on recommendation for Grand Avenue housing project
City leaders on Tuesday heard proposals from four companies interested in providing affordable housing developments in Wausau, but held off on making a final recommendation for the council. The group did enter into closed session after hearing from all four developers, but held off on a decision to allow more...
Wausau area obituaries October 5, 2022
Truman A. Tornow III, age 43, died from natural causes on Monday, September 26, 2022 at home. Truman was born in Wausau on August 26, 1979 to Sharon and Truman A. Tornow Jr. He graduated from Wausau West High School in 1998 and went on to work with the United States Postal Service. Truman was a caring, considerate man who never hesitated to help others. He enjoyed working on computers and other electronics. He was very knowledgeable of movies and music, and was always quick to quiz family and friends on them.
WJFW-TV
Torpy Park in stage two of the renovation process
MINOCQUA (WJFW) - The town is on their second stage of a three-part project to improve the park, as they are currently working on making the park more accessible with ramps. Phase one included included fixing a failed sanitary sewer, phase two includes building ADA ramps, and phase three includes connecting two of the parking lots.
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
Wausau area births, Oct. 6
Mathew and Brittany Sorensen announce the birth of their son Milo Mathew, born at 3:57 p.m. Sept. 20, 2022. Milo weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. David Lee and Pa Kou Vang announce the birth of their daughter Ophelia Paj Zeeg, born on Sept. 21, 2022. Mitchell Thomas and Amy Hoffman...
WSAW
Parents, students frustrated by bus route cancellations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bussing in the Wausau School District continues to cause frustration for parents and students as a shortage of drivers means two routes a day are cancelled on average. Kelly Brandt and her son Levi rely on the bus to get to and from school. Her son...
WSAW
Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow to be held Oct. 8-9 in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow will be held Oct. 8-9 in Wausau. The event is open to the public. It will be held at East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, located at 801 Garfield Avenue. The Pow Wow will give people...
cwbradio.com
New Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital
Debbie Harris, RN, is the new Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital. In her role, she will provide oversight to nursing and patient care operations at Aspirus Stanley Hospital which serves residents of Clark, Chippewa, and Taylor Counties. Harris joins the patient care team at Aspirus Stanley Hospital after serving as the Clinical Program Director for the Wound & Hyperbarics program at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Waters in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club. The salad bar on Saturdays extends along...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Solves Recent Rash of Vandalism
(Mike Warren, Hub City Times) Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. According to Mike Warren with the Hub City Times, Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
WSAW
Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location. Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: September 27-October 2
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Police Reports:. Complainant reported that a line of credit had been opened in his name. He stated that he found out about this a couple of months ago through viewing Credit Karma, and then he received a billing statement. He stated he did not open this account. He was advised to contact the company and report the fraud. He later spoke with Officers and stated that the company is investigating the incident and will reach out to him within 90 days.
WSAW
Buddy Check: Genetic testing can provide a road map to potential cancer risks
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Knowing your risk factors for breast cancer can help you and your doctor make decisions about your health and your chances of developing breast cancer. One way to get a picture of your risk factors is through genetic testing. Anna Cisler is a genetic counselor with...
wxpr.org
A soft drink empire, Chicago gangsters and the bombing that rocked Minocqua
An explosion shattered the quiet air of Minocqua Lake early in the morning on August 13, 1977. The blast killed the man carrying the bomb, severely injured the perpetrator of the bombing and left a dark mark on Minocqua history. Under the cover of darkness the night before, William Joyce...
Rothschild man faces 5th OWI after Wausau traffic stop
A 52-year-old man is facing a felony charge of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after radar captured him driving at speeds of about 52 mph on Grand Avenue in Wausau, court records show. Buddy Opelt, of Rothschild, was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 after a Wausau Police...
cwbradio.com
Popular Marathon County Cheese Destination Will Soon Get a Distillery
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A popular cheese destination in Marathon County will soon get an accompanying distillery. Knowlton House Distillery will be making craft spirits like vodka, gin, and whiskey using milk sugar, a byproduct of making cheese, and will be run by Luke and Heather Mullins, he's a cheese maker for Mullins cheese, and she holds a master's degree in brewing sciences and has worked with other brewers and distillers in the past.
