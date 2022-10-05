Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns about Facebook Marketplace scam
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns people after a scam on Facebook Marketplace. The sheriff’s office took two separate calls in reference to a scam on Facebook Marketplace on Oct. 4. The first caller was the owner of a home in West...
kbsi23.com
Barlow man facing drug charges in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Barlow man faces drug charges after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Marcinek, 33, of Barlow faces possession of controlled substance 1st (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia charges. Deputies...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County welfare check sends two to the hospital, charges pending for parents
A welfare check at a home on Krebs Station Road in McCracken County ended with two sent to the hospital, and two facing charges. Deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office went to the home on Wednesday and found two disabled men in what was described as deplorable conditions without the basics for cleanliness and survival.
kbsi23.com
Franklin County under burn ban starting Oct. 7
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A burn ban has been issued for Franklin County due to an elevated fire danger starting at midnight on October 7. Residents are asked to refrain from burning during the ban. The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.
Perry County suspects on the run after head-on crash with police in suspected stolen car
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway for two suspects after police said they crashed into a police car in a possible stolen vehicle in Perry County. The Perry County Sheriff’s office reported that around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, two officers were investigating a possible stolen car near State Highway B and Interstate 55.
wpsdlocal6.com
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after crashing into patrol car in Perry County
Police are looking for a pair of "armed and dangerous" suspects accused of crashing a possibly stolen vehicle into a patrol car in Perry County as they attempted to elude law enforcement.
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after meth, marijuana found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after authorities say he sold methamphetamine. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah faces three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Averitt was arrested on Sept....
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A man faces drug charges after Paducah police say a routine traffic stop led to a drug arrest. Jason A. Adams, 43, of Avondale Drive faces charges of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams of methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, no registration and failure to notify the Department of Transportation of change of address.
KFVS12
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are looking for two suspects after a chase with a possible stolen vehicle led to a crash involving a patrol SUV. Deputies are currently looking for two men, one described as having a dreadlock hairstyle and wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The other man was described as wearing a black shirt or jacket and black shoes with white soles.
wpsdlocal6.com
Recovering fentanyl addict warns against the dangers of drug
PADUCAH — A survivor of fentanyl addiction is echoing the messages of local law enforcement. Fentanyl is a growing problem in our area affecting real people. This follows two major fentanyl busts in our area. Tuesday night, the Graves County Sheriff's Office in partnership with Carlisle and Hickman counties,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Burn ban in place for Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Illinois officials announced Franklin County will be under a burn ban beginning at midnight on Friday due to elevated fire danger. Residents are asked to refrain from burning during the ban and say it will remain in place until further notice.
KFVS12
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigations about it. According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI.
wrul.com
Goforth Arrested On Failure To Appear Warrant
Sunday afternoon, Deputy Michael Brown and Officer Drew Grider of the White County Sheriff’s Department went to 601 Schumaker Street in Carmi, and asked a female resident if they could talk with 18 year old Jakob Goforth. They told Goforth there was a warrant out for his arrest and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man caught up in senior fraud case
The US Attorney has announced an effort to combat fraud against seniors in Southern Illinois and several recent convictions including a Centralia man. 64-year-old Danny Vaughn entered the plea agreement last week to a fraud charge. It was one of 15 charges included in a June 2020 indictment. The rest were dropped. Vaughn is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18th.
wrul.com
Pair Behind Bars on Domestic Battery Charges Following Altercation Wednesday Evening
A Christopher, IL woman and a Carmi man are behind bars following a disagreement that got heated on Sycamore Street Wednesday evening. Carmi Police responded to a report of a fight in progress just after 5:30pm at 802 Sycamore. There, cops found and arrested 34 year old Justin Thorn of Stewart Street as well as 32 year old Brittanie Coryell of Franklin County on charges of domestic battery. Thorn paid his $20 booking fee out of commissary funds, but both remain in custody as of Thursday morning. Online records don’t yet indicate court dates for either of the individuals.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Fire Department hands out water for the second day of the boil water order
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Tuesday, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department donated eight pallets of water to the citizens of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri, in response to the sudden boil water order. Fast forward one day, Cape Girardeau officials stated that the order may be effective for another...
kbsi23.com
Former Piedmont police officer indicted on deprivation of rights, lying to FBI
(KBSI) – A former police officer from Piedmont was indicted and accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the FBI about it. Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau Tuesday on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI.
kbsi23.com
Decision to be made at 3 p.m. Friday regarding boil order
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It has been a memorable week, to say the least, for Cape Girardeau residents. A boil water advisory is still in effect. Do not consume tap water unless you boil and cool it first, officials say. A decision to lift or extend the advisory...
KFVS12
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health care fraud scheme. Business owner Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on November 23, 2020 to three felony counts: health care fraud, make false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals.
