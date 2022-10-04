Read full article on original website
Police: Vulnerable 68-year-old man missing since Sunday
Police say Loy Cook Jr. was last seen Oct. 3 in his wheelchair in the 2000 block of North Wilmot Road.
Man arrested in Whetstone after threatening officer with a knife
A man was arrested after he threatened a Cochise County Sheriff’s deputy with a knife, according to a press release from the Sierra Vista Police Department.
UA Murder suspect: Contacts describe rage and anger
Looking into the background of Murad Dervish, we are finding a lot of accounts of rage and anger, but not a lot of explanation for it.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man sentenced to nearly 2 decades in prison for selling fentanyl that killed a young man
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison after he sold fentanyl to a young man who died from an overdose, says a news release from the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona on Oct. 5. Alexandro Luis Gomez, 30, is facing 17...
Rural Metro firefighters mourn engineer’s death
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Rural Metro Fire Department has announced the death of engineer Andre “Dre” Haymore on Friday, Sept. 30. According to RMFD, Haymore had been in the hospital and has experienced complications from his medical issues when he died. Haymore joined the department...
Second Pima County jail inmate dies in a week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died on Thursday, Oct. 6. This is the second time a Pima County jail inmate has died within the past week. According to a news release, 41-year-old Benjamin Wilhite was found...
Tucson man sentenced 17 years for fentanyl sale resulting in death
PHOENIX — A Tucson man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for selling drugs containing fentanyl that led to the death of a young man, authorities said. Alexandro Luis Gomez, 30, will also serve five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to distributing a controlled substance leading to death, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.
University of Arizona shooting: Gunfire erupts at Harshbarger building on Tucson campus with urgent alert about suspect
ONE person was shot at a college campus as police investigate the area and look for the suspect. Several buildings at the University of Arizona have been placed on lockdown, including the Harshbarger Building where the threat was reported, as the UAPD investigates the area. Police confirmed that one person...
Circumstantial evidence points to this couple as being involved in UA's 1980s de Kooning heist
After a decades-long search and years of restoration, Willem de Kooning’s painting "Woman-Ochre" is set to go back on display in Tucson on Oct. 8. The famed piece, which was stolen in November of 1985 from the University of Arizona’s Museum of Art, has undergone extensive conservation over the last three years.
Country singer Luke Bell died of overdose
Country singer Luke Bell died of a fentanyl intoxication and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the Pima County medical examiner’s report. Drug paraphernalia was found with Bell in a shaded area of a parking structure in the 5500 block of East Grant Road in Midtown Tucson on Aug. 26, police and the autopsy report said.
This Pima Medical Graduate is a Health Care Triple-Threat Thanks to Her Multiple Degrees
Elizabeth Medina began her health care career journey with Pima Medical’s Pharmacy Technician program at the Tucson campus. After graduating in 2013, she went on to earn her associate and bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration. Her ultimate goal- health care leadership and changing the world. “I was...
Casa Grande Horse Patrol agent taken to hospital after serious injury
While on duty, a Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol agent was seriously injured on Sept. 29. Tucson Sector BORSTAR and CBP AMO airlifted him to Tucson for emergency care.
On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Groceries are up...
TPD investigates homicide from September 30
The Tucson Police Department responded to a homicide on Sept. 30. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the 6200 block of South Morris Boulevard.
Family and colleagues of Dr. Thomas Meixner remember his life, contributions
The family of Dr. Thomas Meixner, who was killed yesterday on the University of Arizona campus, has released the following statement.
The Search Contiunes For Missing Camper
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (October 5, 2022) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers have been searching relentlessly over the past five days for missing camper 63-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson who has not been seen since 10:30am September 30th, 2022. Stambaugh made reservations at...
Five migrants, small child found in car near Douglas
Two people were arrested for smuggling five migrants near Douglas, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
YCSO searching for missing camper near Prescott
Yavapai County Search and Rescue wrapped up the fifth day of a search for a missing camper near Prescott. Officials say 63-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 within the Granite Basin Recreation Area. He was reported missing the next day. Search...
Man armed with knife shot by Cochise County deputies
WHETSTONE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot by Cochise County deputies while carrying a knife Tuesday morning, investigators said. Just after 11 a.m., deputies received a call about a man trespassing on property near Highway 90 and Camino De Mesa in Whetstone, roughly 47 miles from the Arizona-Mexico border.
TPD: Deadly shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responds to a shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue. According to TPD, one man was pronounced dead. There are no suspects in custody as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Stay...
