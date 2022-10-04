ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patagonia, AZ

Patagonia, AZ
Arizona Society
KOLD-TV

Rural Metro firefighters mourn engineer's death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Rural Metro Fire Department has announced the death of engineer Andre "Dre" Haymore on Friday, Sept. 30. According to RMFD, Haymore had been in the hospital and has experienced complications from his medical issues when he died. Haymore joined the department...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Second Pima County jail inmate dies in a week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died on Thursday, Oct. 6. This is the second time a Pima County jail inmate has died within the past week. According to a news release, 41-year-old Benjamin Wilhite was found...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Tucson man sentenced 17 years for fentanyl sale resulting in death

PHOENIX — A Tucson man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for selling drugs containing fentanyl that led to the death of a young man, authorities said. Alexandro Luis Gomez, 30, will also serve five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to distributing a controlled substance leading to death, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Country singer Luke Bell died of overdose

Country singer Luke Bell died of a fentanyl intoxication and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the Pima County medical examiner's report. Drug paraphernalia was found with Bell in a shaded area of a parking structure in the 5500 block of East Grant Road in Midtown Tucson on Aug. 26, police and the autopsy report said.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September

Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Groceries are up...
MESA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

The Search Contiunes For Missing Camper

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (October 5, 2022) – Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers have been searching relentlessly over the past five days for missing camper 63-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson who has not been seen since 10:30am September 30th, 2022. Stambaugh made reservations at...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

YCSO searching for missing camper near Prescott

Yavapai County Search and Rescue wrapped up the fifth day of a search for a missing camper near Prescott. Officials say 63-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 within the Granite Basin Recreation Area. He was reported missing the next day. Search...
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Man armed with knife shot by Cochise County deputies

WHETSTONE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot by Cochise County deputies while carrying a knife Tuesday morning, investigators said. Just after 11 a.m., deputies received a call about a man trespassing on property near Highway 90 and Camino De Mesa in Whetstone, roughly 47 miles from the Arizona-Mexico border.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9

TPD: Deadly shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responds to a shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue. According to TPD, one man was pronounced dead. There are no suspects in custody as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Stay...
TUCSON, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times is a free monthly publication serving the Mountain Empire communities of Canelo, Elgin, Patagonia and Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.

