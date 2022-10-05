The Cleveland Guardians will unfortunately match up with the Tampa Bay Rays to open the playoffs. The playoff bracket has been set for the Cleveland Guardians and they will face the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game set starting Friday. All three games will be played in Cleveland at Progressive Field and it will see two similarly built, and run ballclubs colliding in a playoff series that should have been for the American League Championship.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO