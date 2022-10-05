Read full article on original website
The Dodgers’ hottest hitter likely won’t even make the playoff roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been going through the motions since clinching the best record in the league and home-field advantage through the World Series. The main motive for the team in the last week or so has been fine-tuning the playoff roster and getting guys ready for the postseason gauntlet they have to go through.
Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ decision on Joey Gallo’s playoff roster spot
Question: What do the Dodgers do when they don’t have the heart to drop Cody Bellinger from their 2022 playoff roster, but could experience the same effect by leaving trade deadline acquisition Joey Gallo out of the lineup mix?. Answer: Just carry both of them, and sort it all...
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
Cleveland Browns quarterback graveyard haunts North Ridgeville neighborhood for Halloween
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Skip the spooky skeletons! Ditch the ghastly ghosts! One family in North Ridgeville has taken their Halloween display in a unique direction this year. Instead of your traditional creepy decorations, a home in the 4800 block of Charles Court in North Ridgeville has created a...
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
The Cleveland Browns make a flurry of big moves ahead of their toughest opponent of the year
The Cleveland Browns are getting things in order for their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cleveland Browns have made a flurry of moves ahead of their contest on Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team has been super banged up and has made some interesting moves. Firstly they cut Richard LeCounte and re-signed him to the team’s practice squad.
Sadly the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays to open the MLB Playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians will unfortunately match up with the Tampa Bay Rays to open the playoffs. The playoff bracket has been set for the Cleveland Guardians and they will face the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game set starting Friday. All three games will be played in Cleveland at Progressive Field and it will see two similarly built, and run ballclubs colliding in a playoff series that should have been for the American League Championship.
Detroit Pistons: Jalen Duren already showing signs of elite defense
Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons is the youngest player in the NBA and not supposed to be ready for the rotation, but someone forgot to tell him that. The Pistons got smacked in their preseason opener against the Knicks, and there weren’t many bright spots, as they turned the ball over a ton, shot poorly and generally put up lackluster effort against New York.
Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take
Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
Siri (not Jose) is already predicting the Guardians will go up 2-0
Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri, predicted the Guardians would take a 2-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. The MLB’s decision to make the Wild Card portion of the MLB postseason best-of-3 adds a new layer of intensity and excitement, and with it, more room for error in the opening games since teams can bounce back.
NBA Preseason: How to watch and stream the remaining games
The NBA preseason is in full swing. Here’s how many games are left and where you can watch them. You have to love the fall. College football and the NFL are in full swing and the MLB is just hitting its apex. And if you’re a basketball fan, it means the best time of the year is arriving.
Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast
Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
Starling Marte injury update: Mets get surprisingly great news, and what it means
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte has struggled to stay healthy after suffering a finger injury in early September. He’ll be back for the Wild Card series. Marte suffered a partial non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger on Sept. 6. He’s missed significant time since then, and New York has struggled to replace him.
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Pelicans odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Oct. 7
The Detroit Pistons will try to get their first win of the preseason on the road tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pistons were flat and uninspiring in their blowout loss to the Knicks, turning the ball over 21 times and missing a ton of 3-point shots. Cade Cunningham...
Browns update status for key defensive players
The Brown updated the playing status for Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney on Friday.
