ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns make a flurry of big moves ahead of their toughest opponent of the year

The Cleveland Browns are getting things in order for their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cleveland Browns have made a flurry of moves ahead of their contest on Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team has been super banged up and has made some interesting moves. Firstly they cut Richard LeCounte and re-signed him to the team’s practice squad.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Sadly the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays to open the MLB Playoffs

The Cleveland Guardians will unfortunately match up with the Tampa Bay Rays to open the playoffs. The playoff bracket has been set for the Cleveland Guardians and they will face the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game set starting Friday. All three games will be played in Cleveland at Progressive Field and it will see two similarly built, and run ballclubs colliding in a playoff series that should have been for the American League Championship.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Jalen Duren already showing signs of elite defense

Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons is the youngest player in the NBA and not supposed to be ready for the rotation, but someone forgot to tell him that. The Pistons got smacked in their preseason opener against the Knicks, and there weren’t many bright spots, as they turned the ball over a ton, shot poorly and generally put up lackluster effort against New York.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take

Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Siri (not Jose) is already predicting the Guardians will go up 2-0

Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri, predicted the Guardians would take a 2-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. The MLB’s decision to make the Wild Card portion of the MLB postseason best-of-3 adds a new layer of intensity and excitement, and with it, more room for error in the opening games since teams can bounce back.
MLB
FanSided

NBA Preseason: How to watch and stream the remaining games

The NBA preseason is in full swing. Here’s how many games are left and where you can watch them. You have to love the fall. College football and the NFL are in full swing and the MLB is just hitting its apex. And if you’re a basketball fan, it means the best time of the year is arriving.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League#Boston Red Sox#The Cleveland Guardians#Han#Sports Illustrated#The Red Sox#Giants#Cubs#Indians
FanSided

Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast

Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy