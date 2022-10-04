ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
COLORADO STATE
KSLTV

Could Republicans lose a Senate race in deep-red Utah?

(CNN) — Sen. Mike Lee stepped in line behind Donald Trump. Evan McMullin crossed it. In fewer than five weeks, the Utah Senate race will determine which of those decisions proved to be the wiser course for a conservative seeking elected office. Lee, a two-term incumbent Republican, is facing...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#Tv News#Election State#Utah Republican Party#Utah Senate#Kutv#Abc 4#Club For Growth#Cnn#Republican#Bonneville International#Ksl Tv
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

GOP Senate candidate faced Seahawks legal threat years after team honored hero husband

A Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Washington faced a lawsuit from the Seattle Seahawks for using the team’s corporate logo in one of her campaign advertisements. Tiffany Smiley’s "Gameday" ad ran in early September illustrating how President Biden and her opponent Democrat Sen. Patty Murray have hurt families with rising costs at the grocery store for everyday food items like hot dogs and eggs.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah

If you live in Utah or you want to travel there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are amazing options for a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Locked in a tight race, Arizona Senate candidates Blake Masters and Mark Kelly debate border, abortion

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters kept Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly on the defensive for much of their first and only debate Thursday night, with Masters doing his best to tie Kelly to President Joe Biden’s policy on the economy and border control, while Kelly attacked Masters for his changing stance on abortion and his past comments about the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy