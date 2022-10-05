Read full article on original website
kptv.com
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
KATU.com
Missing, endangered girl in Washington County found safe
HILLSBORO, Ore. -- Deputies in Washington County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. The girl didn’t show up for class at the Hillsboro Library on Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said she is autistic and...
kptv.com
Missing autistic Washington County teen found safe
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered autistic teen was found in Forest Grove and brought home safe on Wednesday evening. The WCSO first made the announcement Wednesday when 17-year-old Fiona Jordan didn’t make it to a morning class at...
kptv.com
Hillsboro burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Hillsboro police shot and arrested a burglary suspect Thursday night after he broke into two houses with a gun, stole a car, and led police on a chase, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Police officers originally responded to a report of a carjacking at 10:30...
Alleged night of felonies ends with man being shot by a Hillsboro Police officer
A Klamath Falls man was arrested after he committed multiple felonies and was shot by a Hillsboro Police officer.
kptv.com
Polk County deputy narrowly misses being shot in the head by fleeing suspect: Police
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - A Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy narrowly escaped with their life early in the morning on Wednesday while trying to apprehend a fleeing suspect. Around 4:17 a.m. in Rickreall, Oregon, a deputy attempted to pull over a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche for speeding. Brandon Pruett, the driver, sped off in the car in the direction of Dallas.
KATU.com
Wanted man shot, injured by police after Hillsboro crime spree
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A deputy shot and wounded a suspect who is accused of breaking into several Hillsboro homes Thursday night, at one point slashing a resident with a knife, police investigators said. Patrick James Robertson, 40, of Klamath Falls, was taken to the hospital and is expected to...
KATU.com
Police identify man killed in stabbing in Portland's Old Town District
Police have identified the person who was fatally stabbed in downtown Portland last Friday night as a 53-year-old Portland man. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Mark Anthony Davis died from a stab wound, and that his death was a homicide. The stabbing happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, September...
kptv.com
Gresham police seek help finding missing 68-year-old woman
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has been reported missing. Diane Brinker, 68, left her home in the 600 block of Southeast Rene on Tuesday around 8 a.m. Police say her family called her an hour later and she sounded confused. Her phone is now off, according to police.
Portland police dispatched to 6 ‘significant calls’ in under 24 hours
In under 24 hours, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to calls on Thursday and Friday ranging from a possible burglary, a homicide investigation, a shooting, an alarm call, a crash and a stabbing.
opb.org
Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy shoots person near Lloyd Center
A Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy shot someone near the Lloyd Center Wednesday afternoon. The area is taped off and has multiple crime scenes, according to a tweet by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, which recommends people avoid the area. A witness saw someone bleeding, who said they had...
Multnomah County health officers issue wood burning advisory
Health officials in Multnomah County announced a restriction on voluntary burning Friday because of the wildfire smoke and stagnant air condition forecasted.
Hillsboro police shoot armed robbery suspect in rural WashCo
Police say Patrick Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and stole a vehicle and handgun. The Hillsboro Police Department said one of its officers shot and injured a burglary and robbery suspect in rural Washington County late Thursday, Oct. 6. The suspect, identified as Patrick James Robertson, 40, of Klamath Falls, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and threatened residents with a stolen handgun. According to a news release from the Hillsboro Police Department on Friday, Oct. 7, officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking...
KATU.com
Four shot in Southeast Portland attempted robbery
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left four people with gunshot wounds. According to police, a group of people won money on a lottery machine at a restaurant and lounge near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Around 2:30 a.m. the group was...
Officials release new details in NE Portland deputy-involved shooting
Portland officials still haven't provided any new information about a Multnomah County deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday that caused a crash and involved a crime scene that spanned several blocks in the Lloyd District.
KATU.com
Police find missing 14-year-old Gresham boy walking along road in Troutdale
GRESHAM, Ore. — UPDATE: Gresham Police said the boy was found walking in Troutdale. He's being reunited with family. "Thanks to everyone who helped us look for him!" officers say. ORIGINAL STORY:. A 14-year-old was reported as missing in Gresham Wednesday morning, and police are asking for help in...
KATU.com
Police identify man shot, killed in NE Portland on Saturday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified the man who was fatally shot in Northeast Portland early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called out to the shooting at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, October 1 near the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. They arrived to find...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Oct. 7
On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E at SE Risley Avenue. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback, operated by Kathleen Sanetel (67) of Milwaukie, struck a pedestrian as the vehicle passed through the SE Risley Avenue intersection. The pedestrian has been identified as Timothy Harpole (67) of Gladstone. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 2 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Fire Department and ODOT.
1 in critical condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wing Stop
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton, it is not confirmed whether the injured person was a driver or customer.
KATU.com
Brother, sister in foster care reported as missing in Portland, Oregon DHS says
A brother and sister in foster care were reported as missing from Portland, and the Oregon Department of Human Services said they believe the children could be in danger. Oregon DHS said 15-year-old Onesty Jones was reported missing on August 23. Her brother, 16-year-old Marcus Jones, went missing on September 26.
