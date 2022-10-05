ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
Missing, endangered girl in Washington County found safe

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- Deputies in Washington County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. The girl didn’t show up for class at the Hillsboro Library on Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said she is autistic and...
Missing autistic Washington County teen found safe

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered autistic teen was found in Forest Grove and brought home safe on Wednesday evening. The WCSO first made the announcement Wednesday when 17-year-old Fiona Jordan didn’t make it to a morning class at...
Hillsboro burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Hillsboro police shot and arrested a burglary suspect Thursday night after he broke into two houses with a gun, stole a car, and led police on a chase, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Police officers originally responded to a report of a carjacking at 10:30...
Wanted man shot, injured by police after Hillsboro crime spree

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A deputy shot and wounded a suspect who is accused of breaking into several Hillsboro homes Thursday night, at one point slashing a resident with a knife, police investigators said. Patrick James Robertson, 40, of Klamath Falls, was taken to the hospital and is expected to...
Police identify man killed in stabbing in Portland's Old Town District

Police have identified the person who was fatally stabbed in downtown Portland last Friday night as a 53-year-old Portland man. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Mark Anthony Davis died from a stab wound, and that his death was a homicide. The stabbing happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, September...
Gresham police seek help finding missing 68-year-old woman

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has been reported missing. Diane Brinker, 68, left her home in the 600 block of Southeast Rene on Tuesday around 8 a.m. Police say her family called her an hour later and she sounded confused. Her phone is now off, according to police.
Hillsboro police shoot armed robbery suspect in rural WashCo

Police say Patrick Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and stole a vehicle and handgun. The Hillsboro Police Department said one of its officers shot and injured a burglary and robbery suspect in rural Washington County late Thursday, Oct. 6. The suspect, identified as Patrick James Robertson, 40, of Klamath Falls, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and threatened residents with a stolen handgun. According to a news release from the Hillsboro Police Department on Friday, Oct. 7, officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking...
Four shot in Southeast Portland attempted robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left four people with gunshot wounds. According to police, a group of people won money on a lottery machine at a restaurant and lounge near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Around 2:30 a.m. the group was...
Police identify man shot, killed in NE Portland on Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified the man who was fatally shot in Northeast Portland early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called out to the shooting at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, October 1 near the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. They arrived to find...
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Oct. 7

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E at SE Risley Avenue. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback, operated by Kathleen Sanetel (67) of Milwaukie, struck a pedestrian as the vehicle passed through the SE Risley Avenue intersection. The pedestrian has been identified as Timothy Harpole (67) of Gladstone. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 2 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Fire Department and ODOT.
