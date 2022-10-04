Global Strategists Association celebrates 9 Years by shining light on Black Entrepreneurs who are fostering a global city

Read full article on original website
Public Building Commission of Chicago seeks to hire workers for several city projects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Public Building Commission of Chicago is hiring people to help renovate community buildings.There's a community hiring event this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Village Library, located at 2311 S. Kedzie Ave.The Public Building Commission is looking for workers to renovate several projects including the North Park Village Gym, the Juvenile Intervention and Support Center, the Pershing Road building, and the Lakeview Health Center.There are two more hiring events this month.
Girls Like Me Project, Inc. activates ultimate girl-empowerment experience on the 11th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl at Historic South Shore Cultural Center
City of Chicago Officially Declares Chicago Day of the Girl as GLMPI Creates and Cultivates Safe Space for Over 100 Girls. Girls Like Me Project, Inc. announces the 11th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl. The annual flagship event brings together over 100 girls annually to celebrate sisterhood on the International Day of the Girl at the historic South Shore Cultural Center on October 11th from 10 AM until 3 PM. The theme for the free event is “I Belong.”
Community partners break ground on a historic, entrepreneurial and community hub
Stephanie Coleman, Alderwoman of Chicago’s 16th Ward, was joined by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, developers, community leaders, various elected officials, and area residents as she embarked upon a revolutionary groundbreaking development that is expected to attract thousands to the Englewood area. The development is part of Mayor Lightfoot’s invest...
Charlie Wilson to Headline Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner
The Chicago Urban League’s 61st annual Golden Fellowship Dinner (GFD) will be held on Saturday, November 5, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 E. North Water St. This week, via an exciting social media video, Chicago Urban League President and CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson announced award-winning R&B singer, songwriter and musician Charlie Wilson (also known as “Uncle Charlie”) as the headline performer.
Government Technology
Cook County Launches Guaranteed Income Pilot With Help from Tech
This month, Cook County, Ill., announced the upcoming application window for its Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot. The initiative will use technology to support the process from the application itself to the distribution of funds. The idea of a universal basic income has gained popularity in recent years, although some are...
Austin Weekly News
West Side credit union gets closer to becoming reality
The Leaders Network has signed a memorandum of understanding with Great Lakes Credit Union to open a branch on the West Side. “This is something that ultimately could change the landscape in America because Black people would be able to get loans in their own community without paying to much money or just outright getting denied,” Rev. Ira Acree said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels
CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural. The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
Majani Restaurant Looks to Expand Beyond South Shore
The restaurant could be a part of an upcoming food hall in Bronzeville
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights veteran gifted new roof from Habitat for Humanity: 'Thank you'
CHICAGO - An Army veteran in Chicago Heights is getting a new roof Thursday. A local crew is working fast and for free as part of Habitat for Humanity’s Home Repair Program. Workers started ripping off the old shingles on the brick house early Thursday morning and will complete the project in one day.
blockclubchicago.org
Stop Being ‘Combative,’ Work With Feds To End Discrimination In City Planning, South Side Leaders Tell Lightfoot Administration
EAST SIDE — The city has long violated the civil rights of Black and Latino residents by clustering polluters in their communities, federal housing officials determined this year — an “absurd” finding, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office. City attorneys have dared the federal government...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Dr. Barbara Ann Bunville officially Announces candidacy for Alderperson of the 6th Ward
Dr. Barbara Ann Bunville officially Announces candidacy for Alderperson of the 6th Ward. Dr. Barbara Ann Bunville officially announced her candidacy for Alderperson of the 6th Ward, Sunday, October 2, 2022, on the Southside of Chicago, at the famous Josephine’s Southern Cooking Restaurant at 436 E. 79th St., a staple in the 6th Ward.
A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City
Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
Mayor Lightfoot announces Chicago Sings Karaoke competition; winner will get $5K
The top performer will be crowned "Chicago's Karaoke champion" and get $5,000.
Family of toddler who was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by aunt donates his organs
The toddler who was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier almost three weeks ago was buried yesterday and his family is donating his organs. In an Instagram post, Dantrell Brown, the boy’s father, shared that his son’s heart is going to a child in Canada.
Obama Foundation and Lakeside Alliance open Resource Center in Woodlawn
On September 28, 2022, the Obama Foundation and Lakeside Alliance joined elected officials, business owners, and members of the Obama Presidential Center workforce and business communities for a special ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Lakeside Alliance Resource Center in Woodlawn. The Resource Center is a dedicated space...
blockclubchicago.org
Plan To Turn Closed Von Humboldt School Into ‘Teachers Village’ With Affordable Apartments Gets $18 Million In City Funding
HUMBOLDT PARK — Protracted plans to redevelop long-vacant Von Humboldt Elementary School into an 107-unit apartment complex for teachers got a boost in city funding to help move plans forward. Newark, N.J.-based RBH Group was awarded $18 million in tax-exempt bonds last month to bring “Teachers Village” to the...
Water Commissioner Du Buclet says water is the ‘new gold’
Inspired by her parents’ work ethic and commitment to community and family, Cook County Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago Commissioner (MWRD) Kim Du Buclet is on a mission to protect the county’s fresh water systems, save monarch butterflies and fight the effects of climate change. Elected to...
Austin Weekly News
Austin church welcomes migrants bused from border states
On Wednesday afternoon, a room inside of the Revive Center, the nonprofit arm of Grace and Peace Church, 1856 N. Leclaire Ave. in Austin, hummed with activity. Volunteers organized large boxes food and coordinated showers, among other duties. Since August, the church and its nonprofit have welcomed dozens of asylum-seekers...
