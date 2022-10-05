Read full article on original website
Former Fairfield Official Faces New Animal Cruelty Charge
A Fairfield County man who recently completed probation for abusing his ex-girlfriend’s two dogs has been arrested again for allegedly beating a cat to death. Raymond Neuberger, age 38, of Fairfield, a former Representative Town Meeting member, was arrested for a second time on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after Fairfield Police received a report in August from an emergency veterinary clinic that they were caring for a cat that appeared to be suffering from injuries, which were deemed suspicious, said Lt. Michael Paris of the Fairfield Police Department.
NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them
A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
Cop Shot; Alleged Shooter Arrested
(Updated 4:55 PM) Police Friday made an arrest in Hartford of a 36-year-old New Haven man accused of having shot New Haven cop Chad Curry earlier in the day. Hartford and New Haven police worked together with federal law enforcement agents to make the arrest. The two departments’ SWAT teams surrounded a house on Putnam Street in Hartford. The alleged shooter eventually came outside and surrendered without incident, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.
mychamplainvalley.com
Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase
Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
newcanaanite.com
Felony Burglary Charge for New Canaan Man, 19
Police before dawn Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old Thayer Pond Road man by warrant and charged him with third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree burglary—a felony offense—and criminal attempt. On Aug. 8, officers had been dispatched to a Pheasant Drive home regarding a suspicious person seen on video surveillance on the...
Arrest Made For Shots Fired During Wedding At The Rockleigh
Northvale detectives charged a New York man with firing the shots during a wedding reception that brought an army of police to The Rockleigh catering hall last month. Ersin Kolenovic, 23, was released after being charged on Friday, Oct. 7, in connection with the Sept. 25 incident, Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.
Police: Adult intentionally hits teen with car in Mastic Beach
The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.
Woman Accused Of Throwing Metal Object, Injuring Child In Greenburgh
A woman is facing an assault charge after police reported that she threw a metal object that struck and injured a child in Westchester County. The Town of Greenburgh Police Department responded to a report of a dispute in progress at a home on Warren Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23, police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
State police are seeking the man they say was involved in a burglary in Litchfield County
In a photo released by police, the suspect is wearing a mask, but police say they hope the jacket is unique enough that someone may recognize him.
News 12
Fairfield man critically injured by Bridgeport hit-in-run driver pleads for suspect to come forward
A Fairfield man who suffered critical injuries in a Bridgeport hit-and-run is pleading for the driver to surrender to police. Akio Case, 46, says his doctors told him it was a miracle he survived after he was hit by a car while driving his motorcycle back in June. His wife...
Register Citizen
Stamford man to serve 15 years for raping two women at knifepoint
STAMFORD — A city man was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping two women at knifepoint on two separate occasions. Judge Gary White ordered Mayklin Ruano-Diaz, 19, a 20-year prison sentence, suspended after 15 years, at the state Superior Court in Stamford on Wednesday.
Suffolk crime lab investigators detail evidence found in walkthrough of Valva home
Constance Dinkel talked about some of the evidence that was recovered. including items taken out of the garbage such as Wee-Wee pads, soiled diapers, black gloves and a fire extinguisher that needed to be refilled.
5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint
A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
Register Citizen
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
greenwichfreepress.com
Women Face Multiple Charges Following Incident at Greenwich Avenue Bank
On Sept 23 Greenwich Police responded to Greenwich Avenue on a report of a possible fraudulent bank transaction where suspects used a fraudulent Massachusetts Driver’s License with a victim’s personal identity information in an attempt to inquire about the balance of the victim’s account. Police say a...
Former Fairfield official arraigned on allegations he beat cat to death, doused it in bleach
Ray Neuberger, a former Fairfield town official, went before a judge in Bridgeport Superior Court Wednesday after being arrested a second time for alleged animal cruelty.
Woman Bites Cop, Falls On Target's Red Ball After Shopping-Bag Assault, Milford Police Say
A Connecticut woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer during an arrest outside of a shopping mall, authorities said. In New Haven County, police in Milford were called just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, with reports of a disturbance at the Connecticut Post Mall near the Target store.
9 teens facing riot charges after huge brawl in downtown Stamford
The caught-on-video incident shows 30-40 people screaming, fighting and confronting each other after a half day of school.
talkofthesound.com
In First for Westchester, New Rochelle Woman Resentenced Under New Domestic Violence Survivor Law
WHITE PLAINS, NY (October 7, 2022) – The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office has, for the first time, consented to the resentencing of a domestic violence survivor under New York State’s 2019 Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act (DVSJA), which gives the court discretion to resentence defendants who suffered sexual, psychological or physical abuse that significantly contributed to their criminal conduct.
