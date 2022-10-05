A Fairfield County man who recently completed probation for abusing his ex-girlfriend’s two dogs has been arrested again for allegedly beating a cat to death. Raymond Neuberger, age 38, of Fairfield, a former Representative Town Meeting member, was arrested for a second time on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after Fairfield Police received a report in August from an emergency veterinary clinic that they were caring for a cat that appeared to be suffering from injuries, which were deemed suspicious, said Lt. Michael Paris of the Fairfield Police Department.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO