New Canaan, CT

Daily Voice

Former Fairfield Official Faces New Animal Cruelty Charge

A Fairfield County man who recently completed probation for abusing his ex-girlfriend’s two dogs has been arrested again for allegedly beating a cat to death. Raymond Neuberger, age 38, of Fairfield, a former Representative Town Meeting member, was arrested for a second time on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after Fairfield Police received a report in August from an emergency veterinary clinic that they were caring for a cat that appeared to be suffering from injuries, which were deemed suspicious, said Lt. Michael Paris of the Fairfield Police Department.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them

A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Haven Independent

Cop Shot; Alleged Shooter Arrested

(Updated 4:55 PM) Police Friday made an arrest in Hartford of a 36-year-old New Haven man accused of having shot New Haven cop Chad Curry earlier in the day. Hartford and New Haven police worked together with federal law enforcement agents to make the arrest. The two departments’ SWAT teams surrounded a house on Putnam Street in Hartford. The alleged shooter eventually came outside and surrendered without incident, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.
NEW HAVEN, CT
mychamplainvalley.com

Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase

Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
HARTFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Felony Burglary Charge for New Canaan Man, 19

Police before dawn Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old Thayer Pond Road man by warrant and charged him with third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree burglary—a felony offense—and criminal attempt. On Aug. 8, officers had been dispatched to a Pheasant Drive home regarding a suspicious person seen on video surveillance on the...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

Arrest Made For Shots Fired During Wedding At The Rockleigh

Northvale detectives charged a New York man with firing the shots during a wedding reception that brought an army of police to The Rockleigh catering hall last month. Ersin Kolenovic, 23, was released after being charged on Friday, Oct. 7, in connection with the Sept. 25 incident, Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.
NORTHVALE, NJ
Register Citizen

Stamford man to serve 15 years for raping two women at knifepoint

STAMFORD — A city man was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping two women at knifepoint on two separate occasions. Judge Gary White ordered Mayklin Ruano-Diaz, 19, a 20-year prison sentence, suspended after 15 years, at the state Superior Court in Stamford on Wednesday.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint

A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
NEW LONDON, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Women Face Multiple Charges Following Incident at Greenwich Avenue Bank

On Sept 23 Greenwich Police responded to Greenwich Avenue on a report of a possible fraudulent bank transaction where suspects used a fraudulent Massachusetts Driver’s License with a victim’s personal identity information in an attempt to inquire about the balance of the victim’s account. Police say a...
GREENWICH, CT
talkofthesound.com

In First for Westchester, New Rochelle Woman Resentenced Under New Domestic Violence Survivor Law

WHITE PLAINS, NY (October 7, 2022) – The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office has, for the first time, consented to the resentencing of a domestic violence survivor under New York State’s 2019 Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act (DVSJA), which gives the court discretion to resentence defendants who suffered sexual, psychological or physical abuse that significantly contributed to their criminal conduct.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

