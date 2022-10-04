Read full article on original website
Nancy Turner
Nancy K. Turner, age 77, of Willmar, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, at CentraCare Therapy Suites. Funeral arrangements are pending with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Alan Carlson
Alan E. Carlson, 85, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, in his home at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, MN. His memorial service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 29th at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar with interment in Mamrelund Lutheran Cemetery, rural Pennock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
Kenneth Thorson
Kenneth Thorson, 88 of New London, died Monday, September 26, 2022 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake. Interment with military honors will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, at Johnson Funeral Home in New London and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. www.hafh.org.
Deborah Petersen
Deborah "Deb" L. Petersen (Zinda), age 52, of Willmar, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Raymond. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at St. John's Lutheran Church and will continue for one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Renville County Communities "Coat Drive"
Looking for donations of new or gently used WARM coats to help families in our community stay warm this winter!. Drop-off locations listed on the above poster: several places in the towns of Olivia, Danube, Renville, Fairfax and Bird Island. For more information: 320-523-1842 or email; jeand@unitedcapmn.org.
Animals in the spotlight at Willmar Area Community Orchestra concerts this weekend
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra will be playing a pair of concerts this weekend featuring songs with animals in them. There are two shows, entitled "Animilia"...one Saturday at The Performing Arts Center in Benson starting at 3, and Sunday at 3 at the Willmar Education and Arts Center. In Willmar, people are encouraged to come early for animal activities, including live alpacas and a llama, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center's "Skins, Skulls and Scat" exhibit, photo ops with area mascots, and door prizes from the Minnesota and Omaha Zoos. Conductor Steven J. Ramsey says during the show, Paul Knapper will narrate Poulenc's History of Babar the Elephant...
Renville sugar beet coop members help injured man harvest his crops
(Renville MN-) Shareholders of the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative in Renville recently came to the rescue of a local beet farmer who was seriously injured in a fall September 15th. The Renville County Register says Bill Voelz has a 250-acre beet farm north of Danube, and after his accident, he was unable to harvest his crop. Several SMBSC shareholders descended on his farm September 28th and over the next couple days proceeded to harvest the beets, with 40 truck loads bringing the bounty to the nearby Renville piling station. Farmers Coop Oil of Renville took care of the fuel, and Echo Farmers Coop took care of the field equipment. The paper says everyone involved and the entire Renville Community is now praying for Voelz recovery.
Missing woman found
(Willmar, MN) -- A woman is missing following a mysterious crash in Kandiyohi County has been located. Police found a car belonging to Jennie Marie Lahr crashed near Lake Koronis and the Stearns County border on Tuesday. Investigators believe the 49-year-old was driving, but her car was unoccupied and she was nowhere to be found. But this morning the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department posted that Lahr has been found and they thank everyone who helped. No other details have been released.
Large search-and-rescue exercise Saturday at Sibley State Park
(Willmar MN-) More than 80 responders and volunteers will participate in a search and rescue training exercise at Sibley State Park on Saturday, October 8. Participating agencies include: Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Rescue Squad, Willmar Police Department, Willmar Area Community Emergency Response Team, Sheriff’s Reserve, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Sibley Park Staff, New London Ambulance, Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team, Central Minnesota Communication Unit, and firefighters from Atwater, Kandiyohi, New London, Pennock and Willmar.
Granite Falls hospital seeks to end baby delivery services
(Granite Falls MN-) A public hearing for the relocation of labor and delivery services from Avera Granite Falls Health Center in Granite Falls to Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in Marshall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 13th. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide a forum for the greater Granite Falls community to discuss the relocation of labor and delivery services from Granite Falls to Marshall, which will begin January 1st.
Willmar Cardinals win at home against Rocori
The Willmar Cardinals won at home Friday night against the Rocori Spartans with a final score of 33-28. This was another close game for the Cardinals that came down to the final minute to decide the outcome. Both teams scored on their opening drives to start the game. However, from there the defenses were able to keep their opponents out of the end zone for the remainder of the first half. The second half was a different story. The scoring went back and forth until Willmar's Cullen Gregory scored from five yards out with one minute left to go ahead for good.
Olson to turn Sibley State Park name change efforts statewide
(New London MN-) After The New London City Council Wednesday decided not to sign a letter supporting changing the name of Sibley State Park, former park naturalist Kelsey Olson says she will likely take her efforts statewide and to the Dakota community. Olson wants to change the name because she says Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, is guilty of genocide for trying to rid Minnesota of The Dakota after the 1862 U.S. Dakota War, and she'd also like to see the name of the park reflect it's natural beauty. Olson says while the New London City Council rejection was somewhat of a setback, the group remains open to community discussion...
Hutchinson woman hurt in motorcycle crash
(Hutchinson MN-) A Hutchinson woman was hurt in a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon in McLeod County. The state patrol says 36-year-old Shannon Jex was riding her bike southbound on Vista Road at Walden Avenue, 3 miles northwest of Hutchinson, when she left the road and crashed in the ditch. Jex was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred around 5:10 p.m. and roads were wet at the time.
Chip sealing project on Highways 12, 55 completed
(Kerkhoven MN-) A chip sealing project on Highway 12 and Highway 55 has been completed. The project included chip seal applications on the following road segments:. Originally expected to be completed by Aug. 30, a glass bead shortage delayed the installation of permanent striping. Project benefits:. Chip sealing prevents deterioration...
Parking will be banned on west side of new 2nd Street SE in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) The nearly-completed 2nd Street Southeast, from Trott Avenue to Olena Avenue in Willmar, will remain a two-way street, and parking will be prohibited on the west side of the street. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says after gathering input from residents this past summer, the city council Monday night made a final ruling on the street, the rebuilding of which has taken the last two years...
Adult Art Program "Pumpkin Painting" (limited supplies, register before October 12)
What: Adult Art Program "Pumpkin Painting" Limited supplies, register at https://forms.gle/vUSPheJKAQ9Wqxhk7.
New London City Council delays vote on supporting Sibley State Park name change
(New London MN-) The New London City Council last night decided not to vote at this time on a resolution supporting changing the name of Sibley State Park. Former New London resident Jacob Kliedon of Willmar has started a petition drive to keep the name of the park unchanged, and says it was good they did not vote on supporting the change at this time, but says they may do so in the future so "we're not out of danger yet." Kliedon's petition on Change.org is up to 950 signatures, while Kelsey Olson's petition to change the name is at 450 this morning. Olson wants to change the name because she says Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, is guilty of genocide for trying to rid Minnesota of The Dakota after the 1862 U.S. Dakota War, and she'd also like to see the name of the park reflect it's natural beauty.
Garbage truck driver charged after fatal crash near Raymond
(Willmar MN-) Prosecutors say the driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash this summer was distracted by a tablet computer. The criminal complaint says 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was looking for directions on the tablet when he collided with a minivan driven by 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez, killing her. The crash occurred July 26th at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, five miles east of Raymond. Gomez is charged with 3 misdemeanors...careless driving, failure to yield, and using a wireless communication device while driving. He has a court date set for November 2nd.
Just one step left before CentraCare takes over Swift County-Benson Health System
(Benson MN-) Swift County and Benson have approved 30 year leases for CentraCare Health Systems and Cura of Benson to take over operation of the Benson-Swift County Hospital and ScandiHaven nursing home. Assuming the agreements are approved by legal counsel for the bond holders, it will go into effect January First. The Swift County Monitor News says the city and county approved the agreements at their meetings in early September, and the CentraCare board approved the full affiliation and lease agreements September 15th. Under the agreement, CentraCare would assume all operations, assets and expenses of SCBHS. The local governing board would no longer be needed, but an advisory board would need to be created.
