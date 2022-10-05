Read full article on original website
Superintendent’s Update ~ October 7
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for October 7, 2022, focuses on Indigenous People’s Day; an Indigenous People’s Day event about Lacrosse; Road Work Updates; National Bullying Prevention Month; Digital Inclusion Week, COVID-19; Impact Aid Forms; Hispanic Heritage Month; JGMS Open House, Special Ed Director’s update, MCAS, and Davis Fall Festival.
Letter to the Editor: Supporting Accessibility on the Trail and at Town Meeting
I have learned a lot in the past couple of years from families affected by disability in our town, who meet unimaginable adversity with grace, strength, and humor. I guess I learned enough evidently that I conjured up the nerve to write this Letter which is not a comfortable thing for me to do.
Tales of Old Billerica Road ~ Part Two
~ Contributed by Donald Corey, Bedford Historical Society. Editor’s Note: This presentation was offered by Corey during the Society’s lecture in September, 2022. Images, Don Corey and the Bedford Historical Society (c) all rights reserved Click each image to see it at full size. In June 1900 Willard...
Registration is Open for 2022 Bedford Community Santa Program
You may not have thought about your Halloween costumes yet, but Bedford elves are already busy looking toward December. The Bedford Community Santa program is heading into its 77th season of providing a Christmas Eve visit from Santa to the children of Bedford. Registration is open for the 2022 program on the bedfordsanta.com website.
Bikeway Information Session Replete with Details, Opinions
The Select Board’s public information session on the proposed state-funded Minuteman Bikeway extension Thursday was replete with information. But many of the more than 75 residents attending had already staked out positions, and once the floor was opened for questions and comments, the event resembled a dress-rehearsal for the Nov. 14 special town meeting when the matter will be decided. Some two dozen residents who questioned and commented were pretty much evenly split, for and against.
Bedford’s Senator Buoyed by New Federal, State Climate Legislation
State Sen. Michael Barrett, one of the Legislature’s luminaries when it comes to efforts to combat the impact of climate change, sees reasons for optimism. “In the climate front, despite all the dire circumstances we are confronted with, we should have hope,” Barrett said last week in an interview. Barrett, whose district includes Bedford, pointed out that recently-signed federal legislation “seemed dead in the water. And then we have a new state climate bill that seemed destined for a gubernatorial veto but is now law.”
Massport to Host Emergency Exercise at Hanscom Field ~Tuesday October 4
The Massachusetts Port Authority, alongside a number of mutual aid partners, will hold an. emergency response exercise on Tuesday, October 4th at Hanscom Field (BED). For the surrounding. communities, please be aware that there will be emergency vehicles from various agencies in the vicinity. The drill is required every three...
Planning Board Talks Two-Family Dwellings with Bedford Day Visitors
Two-family dwellings were on residents’ minds on Bedford Day – at least once they were informed by Planning Board members of upcoming zoning changes that would encourage them. During their Tuesday meeting, members shared their experiences working at the Planning Board’s Bedford Day booth. They also scheduled a...
A Summer Working at Shawsheen Cemetery Inspires a Book
There’s a straight line from Greg Melville’s summer job in Bedford more than 30 years ago to the release of his latest book this week. Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries focuses on 18 cemeteries in the United States from architectural, political, and literary perspectives.
Letter to the Editor: An Improved Bikeway Can Be a Tiny Step Toward Fighting Climate Change
I heard a wrong-headed argument the other night at the public meeting regarding the extension of the Minuteman Bikeway. Many who spoke against paving the extension cited concerns over the natural environment. “Nature is endangered, not asphalt.” or words to that effect. The purpose of expanded non-automotive infrastructure is to make the use of walking and biking for daily transportation easier and safer. To defend nature and counteract the reality of climate change, a concerted move away from using automobiles is paramount. Creating an improved bikeway is one tiny step toward that goal. Creating a small improvement to bicycle transportation isn’t going to make much difference. But as more people recognize that getting out of our cars is THE biggest thing we can do as individuals to curtail climate change and its destruction of the world the sense of bikeways is obvious. The day will come when we will chuckle at our reluctance to create pathways for walking and bicycling. Of course, we could bury our heads in the sands of a leafy path and enjoy a tranquil walk while the world burns to ignore our real responsibility to change our car-loving ways.
School Committee Learns Strengths of English Language Program
More than one in every 10 students in the Bedford Public Schools is categorized as a current or former English language learner (ELL). And according to Carrie Powers, program administrator for Bedford’s ELL program, they are in great hands as they strive for literacy. “The staff,” she said, “gives a great deal of thought to each child.”
Former Missile Site Now “A Unique Research Lab; A Nice Little Community”
Not much has changed around the compound at the end of Old Causeway Road where a Nike missile installation helped protect the Boston area from enemy attacks, over five years beginning in November 1956. Externally, that is. Inside the drab concrete buildings and bunkers are the laboratories of Harvard University’s...
Letter to the Editor: Supporting Town-Wide Food Waste Composting
~Submitted by Karen Willson and Renu Bostwick for Bedford Mothers Out Front. Our current practice of tossing food waste into the trash is trashing our children’s future climate. Food waste in landfills releases methane, which fuels global warming. In contrast, composted food waste becomes a life-sustaining soil amendment. Soil enriched with compost can better absorb carbon from the atmosphere and can hold more moisture, which will be crucial as we face more summers with extreme heat and drought.
Letter to the Editor: Supporting Keeping the Reformatory Branch Trail Undeveloped
As a near life-long Bedford resident, a mother of three young children, an animal- lover, and a cyclist, I’m writing to share my perspective on the Reformatory Branch Trail, and the proposed “improvements” (i.e. paving, widening, developing). My family and I use the trail regularly, primarily for...
Blandings Turtle Forum, Now on Zoom ~ 7 pm on Thursday, October 6
Bryan Windmiller’s talk about the Blanding’s Turtle has been moved to Zoom. The community is cordially invited to join the presentation at 7 pm on Thursday, Oct. 6:. One tap mobile: +13017158592 (Washington DC) or +13092053325, US. Prior coverage of Blanding’s turtles and Brian Windmiller’s work in The...
Director Explains Policies That Preserve Cemetery Character
Preserving the character of Shawsheen Cemetery was the underlying message Monday when David Manugian, Public Works Department Director, outlined cemetery policies and challenges at a meeting of the Select Board. Topics were limits on monument styles, duration of decorations, and the overall atmosphere. Manugian said the cemetery policies, last approved...
Reformatory Trail Paving – What’s Bedford Thinking
Social media has spoken and there are a lot of passionate people on both sides as to whether the Reformatory Trail should or shouldn’t be paved. A vote will be taken at the Special Town Meeting that will decide whether the project moves forward or not. Lost in all...
Letter to the Editor: Wanting a Rail Trail for All
Inclusivity Definition: the practice or policy of providing equal access to opportunities and resources for people who might otherwise be excluded or marginalized, such as those having physical or mental disabilities or belonging to other minority groups. When you read that definition, do you think of Bedford as an inclusive...
Old Billerica Road PRD ~ Tuesday’s Public Hearing Deferred to October 11
Planning Director Tony Fields announced on Monday that the applicant team for the proposed Planned Residential Development at 229, 251A, and 251F Old Billerica Road will not be ready to proceed at the Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, September 27. Click this link to view, print, or download the revised...
Select Board Votes to Hold Special Town Meeting in BHS Gym
Special town meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, has been scheduled for the Bedford High School gymnasium, in an effort to make participation as equitable as possible. Anticipating a significant turnout in response to articles on the proposed bikeway extension and fire station location, the Select Board Monday approved the venue change from the high school’s Buckley Auditorium, which seats fewer than 600.
