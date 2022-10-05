I heard a wrong-headed argument the other night at the public meeting regarding the extension of the Minuteman Bikeway. Many who spoke against paving the extension cited concerns over the natural environment. “Nature is endangered, not asphalt.” or words to that effect. The purpose of expanded non-automotive infrastructure is to make the use of walking and biking for daily transportation easier and safer. To defend nature and counteract the reality of climate change, a concerted move away from using automobiles is paramount. Creating an improved bikeway is one tiny step toward that goal. Creating a small improvement to bicycle transportation isn’t going to make much difference. But as more people recognize that getting out of our cars is THE biggest thing we can do as individuals to curtail climate change and its destruction of the world the sense of bikeways is obvious. The day will come when we will chuckle at our reluctance to create pathways for walking and bicycling. Of course, we could bury our heads in the sands of a leafy path and enjoy a tranquil walk while the world burns to ignore our real responsibility to change our car-loving ways.

ARLINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO