Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel Maven
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Steelers Get Huge Injury Update On Defensive Star
Week 5 is an important one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is a big game for the team as they are 1-3 and their season could be hanging in the balance these next few weeks. It is also the first start of Kenny Pickett’s career after he was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NBC Sports
The Eagles have a stud cornerback not named Slay
The Eagles have a Pro Bowl cornerback who leads the team in interceptions and has the best opposing QB passer rating among all NFL cornerbacks. Four games into his Eagles career, James Bradberry has been everything the Eagles could have dreamed of when they signed him. “I think things are...
Podcast: Travis Kelce reveals the truth about friendship with Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was kind enough to stop by the Arrowhead Addict Podcast, and you want to hear what he said about Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was already an established NFL superstar back when a fresh-faced quarterback named Patrick Mahomes broke into the league as a first-round NFL Draft choice way back in 2017.
Miami Dolphins: Your rooting guide to Week 5’s games
With the Miami Dolphins looking to make a playoff push, here are the games that fans should have a rooting interest in for Week 5. Despite the whirlwind of events over the last 10 days, the Miami Dolphins are still one of the top teams in the NFL, and will be looking to get back to their winning ways this Sunday as they travel to New York to take on the Jets.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces NFL is ready make 'a change or two' to concussion protocol following controversy surrounding injuries to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
The NFL is prepared 'to make a change or two' to its concussion protocol, according to Commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking at a fan forum in London. Goodell's comments come as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. Responding to a fan's question...
NFL・
Washington Commanders share uplifting injury update on Brian Robinson Jr.
The Washington Commanders provide an uplifting injury update on the status of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who will be active in Week 5. A highly-anticipated date has finally arrived for every Washington Commanders fan. The Commanders have officially activated the rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., which now...
Tennessee Titans place Treylon Burks on IR, activate Monty Rice from PUP list
Treylon Burks' rookie season has been halted by a toe injury. The Tennessee Titans placed Burks, the Titans' 2022 first-round pick, on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. The Titans activated linebacker Monty Rice from the PUP list to fill Burks' spot on the 53-man roster. Burks injured his toe in the fourth quarter...
Depressing stat shows just how remarkably bad Cardinals implosion was
The St. Louis Cardinals fumbled the bag big-time in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Phillies. One stat shows just how bad it was. The St. Louis Cardinals held the Philadelphia Phillies scoreless for eight full innings on Friday afternoon, but Philadelphia exploded for six runs in the ninth inning with their backs against the wall.
FanSided
