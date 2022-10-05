Read full article on original website
Arizona teachers take unique trip to bolster Holocaust education
PHOENIX – In 2021, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law requiring all Arizona students to learn about the Holocaust and other genocides at least twice between 7th and 12th grade. It can be a difficult subject to teach, so Professor Björn Krondorfer – director of Northern Arizona University’s Martin-Springer Institute dedicated to Holocaust education – started planning a way to better prepare teachers: a trip to experience some of that history themselves.
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
Evidence Arizona’s midterm elections could see higher Latino voter turnout
PHOENIX — There are already signs that Latino voter turnout in Arizona will be higher in November than in previous elections. Voter data that the nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa got from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office shows more than 156,000 Latinos cast a ballot in Arizona’s primary election. That’s an increase of more than 30,000 Latino voters relative to the last midterm primary election in 2018.
Here’s what Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs says about Arizona abortion laws
PHOENIX – Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for Arizona governor, said the state’s near-total abortion ban goes against the will of the people and she’d work to change it if elected. “I’ll do whatever it takes to continue to expand access, including vetoing further restrictions,” Hobbs told...
Prop 132 would require 60% supermajority to pass Arizona ballot measures that add tax
PHOENIX – Arizona’s Proposition 132 is a ballot measure about ballot measures. Prop 132 asks voters if future initiatives or referendums that enact a tax should require a supermajority of at least 60% to pass instead of the current 50% threshold. The Republican-led Legislature put the proposed constitutional...
