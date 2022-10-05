PHOENIX – In 2021, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law requiring all Arizona students to learn about the Holocaust and other genocides at least twice between 7th and 12th grade. It can be a difficult subject to teach, so Professor Björn Krondorfer – director of Northern Arizona University’s Martin-Springer Institute dedicated to Holocaust education – started planning a way to better prepare teachers: a trip to experience some of that history themselves.

