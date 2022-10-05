ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Arizona teachers take unique trip to bolster Holocaust education

PHOENIX – In 2021, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law requiring all Arizona students to learn about the Holocaust and other genocides at least twice between 7th and 12th grade. It can be a difficult subject to teach, so Professor Björn Krondorfer – director of Northern Arizona University’s Martin-Springer Institute dedicated to Holocaust education – started planning a way to better prepare teachers: a trip to experience some of that history themselves.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday

PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Evidence Arizona’s midterm elections could see higher Latino voter turnout

PHOENIX — There are already signs that Latino voter turnout in Arizona will be higher in November than in previous elections. Voter data that the nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa got from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office shows more than 156,000 Latinos cast a ballot in Arizona’s primary election. That’s an increase of more than 30,000 Latino voters relative to the last midterm primary election in 2018.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy