ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Jalen Duren already showing signs of elite defense

Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons is the youngest player in the NBA and not supposed to be ready for the rotation, but someone forgot to tell him that. The Pistons got smacked in their preseason opener against the Knicks, and there weren’t many bright spots, as they turned the ball over a ton, shot poorly and generally put up lackluster effort against New York.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Donte DiVincenzo opened up about his surprisingly short Kings tenure

The Donte DiVincenzo era in Sacramento was confusing, to say the least. The Sacramento Kings first tried to acquire DDV as part of a sign and trade involving Bogdan Bogdanovic in November of 2019. The deal was done, but was agreed upon (and, more importantly, leaked to the public) too early, violating league rules. The deal was called off and the Milwaukee Bucks lost a second round pick for tampering.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
49erswebzone

Jimmy Garoppolo talks surprising surgery, 49ers requiring him to be local for rehab, not being 100 percent healthy yet

Everyone focused on Jimmy Garoppolo's thumb during the San Francisco 49ers' playoff run last season. However, it wasn't the thumb that was most concerning for the quarterback. Instead, Garoppolo was more concerned about his shoulder. "The thumb started as the top thing," Garoppolo told The Athletic on Tim Kawakami's podcast....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Bills
FanSided

Depressing stat shows just how remarkably bad Cardinals implosion was

The St. Louis Cardinals fumbled the bag big-time in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Phillies. One stat shows just how bad it was. The St. Louis Cardinals held the Philadelphia Phillies scoreless for eight full innings on Friday afternoon, but Philadelphia exploded for six runs in the ninth inning with their backs against the wall.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit

For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take

Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Carlos Rodon’s Giants future gets blunt take from team president

The San Francisco Giants are preparing themselves for life without starting pitcher Carlos Rodon after just one season with the team. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi admitted as much on Friday after their season ended, noting that he expects the team to be in the market for at least one starting pitcher this offseason (via Maria Guardado of MLB.com).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Siri (not Jose) is already predicting the Guardians will go up 2-0

Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri, predicted the Guardians would take a 2-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. The MLB’s decision to make the Wild Card portion of the MLB postseason best-of-3 adds a new layer of intensity and excitement, and with it, more room for error in the opening games since teams can bounce back.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy