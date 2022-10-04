ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres notes: Clevinger, Manaea postseason roles TBD; Azocar's perspective

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Mike Clevinger on Saturday pitched the Padres to the brink of a postseason berth. Manager Bob Melvin is not yet ready to announce his postseason rotation— “I’d rather get through this season before we do it, but you’re not going to be wrong (with speculation),” he said — nor is he sure exactly how his current No. 4 starter would be used in the opening series.

The same goes for Sean Manaea.

Manaea is starting Tuesday's game against the Giants. Clevinger will start Wednesday’s season finale on three days’ rest in an abbreviated appearance akin to a bullpen session.

Both could be considered for relief work — a role neither have a ton of experience with — in the opening wild-card series this weekend as Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove are projected to be the starters.

Given Manaea’s late-season struggles, Clevinger is likely lined up to start Game 1 of the NLDS if the Padres need three starting pitchers to advance past the weekend.

“I think guys like (Clevinger and Manaea) would just be inspired to pitch, more in the moment than whatever the routine would be,” Melvin said of the possibility of either pitching in relief. “We’ll see who’s on (the roster), who we’re using. Obviously being late in the season here, we’re probably looking for one or two of those guys to be later in the series but we’re trying to keep it to where their pitch counts are manageable so we can make a decision … (as to) how many pitchers we keep on the roster .”

Sweet ‘Sugar’

It’s been two years since the Tigers let Jose Azocar depart as a minor league free agent. He signed with the Padres two weeks later (in November 2020), began his tenure in the Double-A Texas League and hit his way to Triple-A El Paso by season’s end.

The following January, President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller pulled Azocar aside for a conversation during a workout at Petco Park (Azocar was not on the 40-man roster and not impacted by the lockout). What he said inspired hope, but the celebration Azocar took part in Sunday and his certainty on a postseason roster far exceeded his expectations for his second year in the organization.

“He told me that I’ll have the opportunity to make the team,” Azocar recalled. “He didn’t know if it would be the first day or the last day of the season. I showed up in spring training and I did something good because they put me on the team on opening day. When I got that call I was like this is incredible. Now we’re in the playoffs. This is unbelievable.

“I want that ring. I want that ring. People will remember us for bringing the ring to San Diego.”

Minor league games

  • With the Padres hoping to host postseason games, they will wrap up the minor leaguers’ fall instructional league schedule with games at San Diego State (Oct. 10) and the University of San Diego (Oct. 11). Before the pandemic, the organization had hosted a Padres Futures Stars game at Petco Park against Texas Rangers prospects featuring the likes of SS Fernando Tatis Jr., LHP Adrian Morejon and others early in their minor league careers.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

