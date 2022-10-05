Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Jeremy Lin says Knicks didn't re-sign him due to 'multiple points of opposition' inside organization
Jeremy Lin said in a new interview with the Daily Beast that he did not re-sign with the New York Knicks after his "Linsanity" run in 2012 due to "multiple points of opposition" inside the organization. Instead, Lin ended up signing a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets that summer.
Mark Jackson passionately shoots down the idea that the Lakers have a Big 4 on their roster
Former NBA head coach and current ESPN analyst Mark Jackson offered a blunt assessment of the Los Angeles Lakers’ core. Jackson dismissed the idea that the Lakers have a “Big 4” after the addition of guard Patrick Beverley this offseason to the team’s trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
Seeing red: Chicago Bulls players that raised eyebrows during the preseason opener
The Chicago Bulls preseason opener against the Pelicans didn't go as planned. However, there's still a lot to look forward if you are a Bulls fan.
Will Ayo Dosunmu stick with the Chicago Bulls starting five?
Bulls' starting point guard is Dosunmu's position to lose
The Portland Trail Blazers Have Waived Three Players
The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Friday that they have waived Wesley Iwundu, Brandon Williams and Devontae Cacok.
This Bulls-Warriors Trade Sends Zach LaVine To Golden State
Every era of NBA basketball is defined by a dynasty. Without fail, a team emerges as the team to beat until their players are too old to win anymore. The Boston Celtics were the original dynasty. The Los Angeles Lakers took the mantle from them. Still, perhaps the best-known NBA dynasty is the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s.
NBA
Rockets vs. Raptors Preseason Notebook: Kenyon Martin Jr. Back In Good Graces?
After starting in place of Jabari Smith Jr. Friday night, is Kenyon Martin Jr. back in good graces with the Houston Rockets?
Derrick Jones Jr. Viewed His Bulls' Return as ‘No Brainer'
Why Jones Jr. viewed return to Bulls as 'no brainer' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When last season ended, Derrick Jones Jr.’s return to the Chicago Bulls wouldn’t have been considered a slam dunk. But the 2020 Slam Dunk champion from the NBA All-Star game at the...
Jimmy Butler's Status For Heat-Nets Game
Jimmy Butler will play in Thursday’s game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
CJ McCollum out, three key Pelicans questionable for Friday game vs. Pistons
New Orleans was playing without key contributors Tuesday in Chicago, but the Pelicans had more than enough firepower on the United Center floor, scoring 70 first-half points in a 129-125 victory over the Bulls. The squad will again be missing at least one starter – and perhaps more – Friday when it hosts Detroit in the Smoothie King Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM).
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 16 points in win
Collins compiled 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes in Thursday's 123-113 preseason win over Milwaukee. Collins scored nine of his points in the third quarter as he made four of his five shot attempts and his lone three-pointer. All three of his rebounds came in the first half, and he was unable to secure a board in 11 minutes during the second half. The 25-year-old missed 23 of the last 27 games last year with finger and foot issues before returning in the playoffs in a limited capacity. He's averaged 17.8 points and 8.7 rebounds as a starter in his five seasons and looks to return to that form if healthy.
NBA
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Shifts to bench Thursday
Nowell will come off the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Lakers. With D'Angelo Russell set to make his preseason debut Thursday, Nowell will shift to a reserve role against the Lakers. The rest of Minnesota's starters will be Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Misses practice Thursday
Ingram (toe) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday's preseason game versus the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Ingram also missed Tuesday's preseason game with a toe injury. There is no indication that the star forward's injury will cause him to miss any regular season action, but he may receive some load management throughout the rest of the preseason.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Downgraded to out
Jokic (wrist) did not travel with the team and has been officially listed as out for Friday's preseason game versus the Bulls, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Jokic tweaked his wrist during Monday's preseason opener and did not practice Wednesday. However, Winge mentioned that the Nuggets are simply being extra cautious and giving the star big man extra rest. There is no indication that Jokic will miss any regular-season action.
Knicks Preseason Win vs. Pistons: 3 Realistic, Reasonable Takeaways
In some ways, the New York Knicks' preseason debut couldn't have gone better, but there's still a lot to work on.
Preseason Preview: Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans
An exciting preseason tune-up between the 2019 No. 1 Pick and the 2021 No. 1 Pick is set for tonight.
Mavs win in pre-season debut against OKC
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 98- 96 on Wednesday in Oklahoma City. Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway, Davis Bertans, Maxi Kleber and new signing JaVale McGee did not play. New trade acquisition Christian Wood scored 16 points and had 13 rebounds in 25 minutes. Rookie Jaden Hardy also...
Hate to See It: Cavs' J.B. Bickerstaff on Tyrese Maxey's Growth
Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff discusses the growth of Tyrese Maxey.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Could be out for season
Bolles suffered a broken right leg in Thursday's loss to the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Bolles was carted off the field in the fourth quarter Thursday with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, which has now been determined to be a broken right leg. The injury is expected to sideline him until at least late November, if not the rest of the season.
Yardbarker
Bulls Have Plenty of Work to Do Entering Preseason Game vs. Nuggets
Basketball was back at the United Center Tuesday night. The Bulls dropped their preseason opener 129-125 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bulls' front office and head coach Billy Donovan preached continuity all offseason. Bringing back 12 players familiar with the systems should result in more cohesive play and help mask the team's flaws. But the first exhibition contest showed little to no improvement upon last year's core issues.
