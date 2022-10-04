Read full article on original website
IGN
Every CD Projekt Red Game In Development
CD Projekt Red has come a long way since it shipped the original Witcher game in 2007. 15 years later the studio has grown to span two continents and produce not just multiple franchises, but multiple games within those franchises at once. While we knew it was planning to develop...
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer
Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
IGN
The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2: What We Think of CDPR’s Bold Roadmap – Unlocked 564
We kick off this week's show with our hands-on impressions of Gotham Knights. Then, we spend the bulk of the show discussing the 10-year roadmap released by CD Projekt Red – five Witcher games, a new Cyberpunk, and a new IP. Was it a good idea for them to be THIS transparent? What do we want out of new Cyberpunk and Witcher games? We talk about all that and more!
IGN
Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller
Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-03-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/03/22!. 00:00 - Microsoft Flight Simulator - Official Canada World Update Trailer. 02:59 - Untitled Game (The Bird That Drinks Tears) - Official Concept Trailer. 05:38 - Marauders - Official Early Access Date Reveal Trailer. 06:08 - Super Buckyball Tournament -...
IGN
GTA 5: Players to Kill at Least 96 People to Complete the Single Player Campaign; All You Need to Know
Even though GTA 5 released nearly a decade ago, one of its most important questions were recently answered by a popular YouTuber. The creator in question is DarkViperAU, who recently completed a three-year adventure he undertook upon himself to complete the Rockstar title in a pacifist run. For people unfamiliar...
IGN
PSA: Spoilers for Gotham Knights Have Hit the Internet
Those looking forward to jumping into Gotham Knights on October 21 should be aware that major spoilers for this new DC adventure have begun circling around the internet. As reported by Eurogamer, it appears Gotham Knight's artbook has been arriving to certain customers early, and some of those customers have begun sharing some of the more spoilery details online.
IGN
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 Reportedly in Development as More Information Surfaces About Modern Warfare 2
We have been hearing a lot about the next Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2, but what about the other popular titles from the franchise. Thanks to a report by WhatIfGaming, we have heard about another popular title under Call of Duty's belt. It seems that Advanced Warfare is the title where the attention will be diverting too, after the release of Modern Warfare 2. The next game that is reportedly in development is Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 and it is being developed by Sledgehammer Games.
IGN
Cloud Gaming Handhelds Are on the Way, but Who Are They For?
Slowly but surely, cloud gaming has been working to create a place for itself in the last few years. Granted, it’s in a bit of an odd situation right now, with Google’s recent announcement that it will shut down its ambitious Stadia game-streaming service early next year. But while there are many reasons why Stadia failed, the concept and viability of cloud gaming was not one of them. As games become bigger and take up more space on your console or PC’s internal storage, the ability to launch and stream one of those blockbuster games instantly, on just about any screen with a WiFi connection, becomes more and more appealing. And even without Stadia, Xbox’s Cloud Gaming, Sony’s PS Now, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and Amazon’s Luna are all still standing and making strides forward, with tens of millions of registered users between them.
IGN
Mario Movie Trailer Breakdown: 17 Easter Eggs and Theories From the Super Mario Bros. Trailer
After years of rumors and speculation, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment’s first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here, and it’s packed with fantastic moments and a few Easter eggs for Super Mario fans to appreciate. Here’s every little detail and secret we found in the Super...
IGN
You Can Just Straight Up Buy a Steam Deck Now - IGN Daily Fix
If you’re tired of waiting in a months-long queue to buy a Steam Deck, Valve has some good news. Apparently their supply chain issues have cleared up and they’re removing the waitlist for the Steam Deck. That means you can head on over to Steam and place your order right now, and it’ll arrive in a couple of weeks (maybe sooner!). And that’s not all, Valve also revealed the specs and price for the Steam Deck Docking Station.
IGN
NYCC 2022 Gallery: Super7's Disney, Transformers and Power Rangers Figures
Click through to see the impressive and diverse lineup of collectibles from Super7's NYCC booth. (Photos by Tyler Robertson)
IGN
Site 4 Boss Battle - The Pursuit of the Precious
This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains tips for the boss battle in Site 4 - Landfill Dreamland. This fight requires fighting Shiver, “the Cold-Blooded Bandit.” Shiver rides Master Mega, an enormous and menacing shark. It’ll circle around the arena, and only emerge from the water to attack. You’ll want to ink the ground to increase your mobility as you pursue the beast and dodge its attacks. There are several strategies you can use to help make this battle easier, and we’ve listed our favorites below.
IGN
Black Ant Shield
This page features information about the Black Ant Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ant Shield.
IGN
Indoorlands Trailer: Design Your Rides and More in This Theme Park Management Game
Indoorlands leaves Early Access and will be available on Steam on October 14, 2022. Watch the trailer to see building elements and various features of this theme park management game. During Early Access, the game received updates featuring parks, visual improvements, a sandbox mode, steam workshop integration, a ride editor,...
IGN
Mario Movie: McDonald's Seemingly Leaks How Princess Peach Looks
McDonald's just leaked The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Princess Peach. A new McDonald’s advertisement has given us our first look at Princess Peach from the upcoming video game adaptation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. “They got Peach looking like a Disney Princess,” said Twitter user Elliot Duby who...
IGN
Werewolf By Night Could Get a Sequel 'If It All Makes Sense'
Werewolf By Night could get a follow-up "if it all makes sense", with director Michael Giacchino explaining that he has "a lot of ideas" for the characters his MCU debut introduced. The new Marvel 'Special Presentation' doesn't just set up Jack (Werewolf By Night), but also Ted (Man-Thing), who form...
IGN
Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release
If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
IGN
Black Ox Crossbow
This page features information about the Black Ox Crossbow in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ox Crossbow.
IGN
NYCC 2022 Gallery: Marvel's Statues, Props and Action Figures
Click through for a look at the statues, props and action figures on display at Marvel's NYCC both. (Photos by Scott Collura)
