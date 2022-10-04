ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Every CD Projekt Red Game In Development

CD Projekt Red has come a long way since it shipped the original Witcher game in 2007. 15 years later the studio has grown to span two continents and produce not just multiple franchises, but multiple games within those franchises at once. While we knew it was planning to develop...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer

Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2: What We Think of CDPR’s Bold Roadmap – Unlocked 564

We kick off this week's show with our hands-on impressions of Gotham Knights. Then, we spend the bulk of the show discussing the 10-year roadmap released by CD Projekt Red – five Witcher games, a new Cyberpunk, and a new IP. Was it a good idea for them to be THIS transparent? What do we want out of new Cyberpunk and Witcher games? We talk about all that and more!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller

Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-03-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/03/22!. 00:00 - Microsoft Flight Simulator - Official Canada World Update Trailer. 02:59 - Untitled Game (The Bird That Drinks Tears) - Official Concept Trailer. 05:38 - Marauders - Official Early Access Date Reveal Trailer. 06:08 - Super Buckyball Tournament -...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PSA: Spoilers for Gotham Knights Have Hit the Internet

Those looking forward to jumping into Gotham Knights on October 21 should be aware that major spoilers for this new DC adventure have begun circling around the internet. As reported by Eurogamer, it appears Gotham Knight's artbook has been arriving to certain customers early, and some of those customers have begun sharing some of the more spoilery details online.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 Reportedly in Development as More Information Surfaces About Modern Warfare 2

We have been hearing a lot about the next Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2, but what about the other popular titles from the franchise. Thanks to a report by WhatIfGaming, we have heard about another popular title under Call of Duty's belt. It seems that Advanced Warfare is the title where the attention will be diverting too, after the release of Modern Warfare 2. The next game that is reportedly in development is Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 and it is being developed by Sledgehammer Games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cloud Gaming Handhelds Are on the Way, but Who Are They For?

Slowly but surely, cloud gaming has been working to create a place for itself in the last few years. Granted, it’s in a bit of an odd situation right now, with Google’s recent announcement that it will shut down its ambitious Stadia game-streaming service early next year. But while there are many reasons why Stadia failed, the concept and viability of cloud gaming was not one of them. As games become bigger and take up more space on your console or PC’s internal storage, the ability to launch and stream one of those blockbuster games instantly, on just about any screen with a WiFi connection, becomes more and more appealing. And even without Stadia, Xbox’s Cloud Gaming, Sony’s PS Now, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and Amazon’s Luna are all still standing and making strides forward, with tens of millions of registered users between them.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

You Can Just Straight Up Buy a Steam Deck Now - IGN Daily Fix

If you’re tired of waiting in a months-long queue to buy a Steam Deck, Valve has some good news. Apparently their supply chain issues have cleared up and they’re removing the waitlist for the Steam Deck. That means you can head on over to Steam and place your order right now, and it’ll arrive in a couple of weeks (maybe sooner!). And that’s not all, Valve also revealed the specs and price for the Steam Deck Docking Station.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Site 4 Boss Battle - The Pursuit of the Precious

This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains tips for the boss battle in Site 4 - Landfill Dreamland. This fight requires fighting Shiver, “the Cold-Blooded Bandit.” Shiver rides Master Mega, an enormous and menacing shark. It’ll circle around the arena, and only emerge from the water to attack. You’ll want to ink the ground to increase your mobility as you pursue the beast and dodge its attacks. There are several strategies you can use to help make this battle easier, and we’ve listed our favorites below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Black Ant Shield

This page features information about the Black Ant Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ant Shield.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mario Movie: McDonald's Seemingly Leaks How Princess Peach Looks

McDonald's just leaked The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Princess Peach. A new McDonald’s advertisement has given us our first look at Princess Peach from the upcoming video game adaptation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. “They got Peach looking like a Disney Princess,” said Twitter user Elliot Duby who...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Werewolf By Night Could Get a Sequel 'If It All Makes Sense'

Werewolf By Night could get a follow-up "if it all makes sense", with director Michael Giacchino explaining that he has "a lot of ideas" for the characters his MCU debut introduced. The new Marvel 'Special Presentation' doesn't just set up Jack (Werewolf By Night), but also Ted (Man-Thing), who form...
MOVIES
IGN

Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release

If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Black Ox Crossbow

This page features information about the Black Ox Crossbow in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ox Crossbow.
VIDEO GAMES

