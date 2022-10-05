ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Biden bashes University of Idaho policy on contraception: ‘What century are we in?’

By Alex Gangitano
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfpgE_0iMCgTlk00

(The Hill) — President Biden on Tuesday bashed the University of Idaho over its new guidance against offering birth control for students, arguing contraception shouldn’t be controversial in this day and age.

“Folks, what century are we in? What are we doing? I respect everyone’s view on this — personal decision they make, but my lord, we’re talking about contraception here. It shouldn’t be that controversial,” Biden said during a meeting of the White House Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access.

“But this is what it looks like when you start to take away the right of privacy,” the president added.

The new policy by the University of Idaho also advises employees not to speak about reproductive rights at work and warns there could face a felony conviction for promoting abortion, The Washington Post reported.

The president said that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will look at steps to protect college students and school employees in Idaho or other states where access to contraception is at risk.

The policy follows Idaho’s trigger ban, which went into effect months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade and prohibits abortion after conception with exceptions for if the woman’s life is in danger or in instances of rape or incest if the crime is reported.

The president and Vice President Harris both attended the second meeting of the White House Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access, which came about 100 days after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Biden warned other universities to not enact the same policies.

“My message to any other colleges considering enacting policies like this: don’t. Please don’t. We’re not going to sit by and let Republicans throughout the country enact extreme policies to threaten access to basic health care, and that’s why we’re all here today,” he said.

Biden offered support in his remarks for people during the post-Roe era.

“My message to folks across the country who are worried about what we’re seeing is first that we have your back. We’re not going to step back from this and second, we’ve heard your voices,” he said.

The administration on Tuesday announced it will provide more than $6 million in new Title X grants and other grants to protect access to reproductive health care. And the Department of Education is set to release guidance to universities that will reiterate the Title IX requirement that institutions must protect their students from discrimination based on pregnancy, including pregnancy termination.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Suspects arrested in Anderson Co. for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Nevada Current

‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students—even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually all colleges and […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Nevada Current.
COLLEGES
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WIBC.com

Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Burial Law

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s abortion burial and cremation law. Monday, Indiana Southern District Judge Richard Young ruled to block the 2016 law, which required patients and doctors to either bury or cremate the fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage. The case began in...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contraception#Birth Control#Title Ix#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Whitehouse#Linus College#The University Of Idaho#The Washington Post#The Supreme Court
Daily Montanan

Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest

WASHINGTON —  A nearly 50-year-old federal law backed by Republicans allows the use of federal dollars for abortions in cases of rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person. That so-called Hyde Amendment, which is folded into spending bills, is less stringent than new or planned abortion bans in some GOP-led states, where governors […] The post Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

Texas Republicans indicate they may revisit exceptions to abortion law

Several Texas Republicans indicated there may be support for exemptions to the state's restrictive abortion law, which currently prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the exception to save the life of the mother. Longtime state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said he would support revising the...
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

Abortion lawsuit in Arizona targets confusion over ‘clashing’ bans

An alliance of pro-abortion groups filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging Arizona’s abortion restrictions, asking a state court to clarify the multiple statutes in effect and arguing the procedure should be allowed through 15 weeks of pregnancy. A state judge last month ruled that Arizona could enforce its strict...
ARIZONA STATE
KXLY

What to expect ahead of the Idaho Supreme Court abortion hearing

BOISE, Idaho — On their first day back in session, the Idaho Supreme Court is set to hear one of the most consequential court battles in recent memory. Justices will hear arguments from both the State and Planned Parenthood, as the future of women’s reproductive healthcare within the gem state will be fiercely debated.
IDAHO STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy