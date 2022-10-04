ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Takeout tipping: Survey shows some feel pressured to tip when getting food to go

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WViY8_0iMCgSt100

(WXIN) — To tip or not to tip? A new survey shows more Americans are tipping on carryout orders now than before the pandemic, and it may be because they feel too guilty not to.

Researchers set out to find whether people are feeling pressured to tip more after many picked up the habit of leaving tips when getting food to go during the stretch of the pandemic that saw many restaurants struggle.

Time2Play posed the question, “Now that restaurants are back in full swing for dine-in and takeout orders, are consumers being pressured to maintain tipping standards established during the economic downturn?”

In September, Time2Play polled 2,030 people throughout the U.S. who pick up takeout food at least twice per month.

Of the people surveyed, 24.2% said they tipped on takeout before the pandemic. The number more than doubled to 53.4% now. People said their average takeout tip was 13.8% of the bill.

When using electronic systems to pay, many times we’re prompted whether we want to leave a tip by the point-of-sale system.

“When polled, 67.7% of our respondents said they feel pressured to tip if the point-of-sale system prompts them to,” wrote Time2Play.

Nearly half of people who tip on takeout (44.8%) said they would not tip if the point-of-sale system didn’t ask them to.

When sitting down to dine, the average tip before the pandemic was 17.1%. The average tip now is 22.8%, according to the poll.

The survey also looked at how people were paying for their to-go orders. It found that 47.7% prefer to use a mobile wallet, with Apple Pay being the most popular method. Android Pay and PayPal were a distant second and third place.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Suspects arrested in Anderson Co. for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Takeout Food#Food Drink#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The US Sun

I’m a professor – real reason people use the ‘pass-around’ trick to steal from Walmart & Wegman’s self-checkout revealed

A PROFESSOR of criminality has revealed a reason why the "pass-around" stealing trick is used at self-checkout in stores like Walmart and Wegman's. Thefts have become so prevalent that the "pass around" and the "banana trick" have become new terms to describe different self-checkout stealing methods. One way people steal...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
PYMNTS

Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’

Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
BUSINESS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi urgently recalls sauce with 'do not eat' warning to shoppers

Aldi has urgently recalled a table sauce warning customers not to eat it. Anyone who has bought the Bramwells Tartare Sauce can return it to the store for a full refund. The budget chain said it was recalling the sauce, which is generally served with fish, as it was incorrectly labelled. A safety warning issued by the Food Standards Agency said: "ALDI is recalling Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites which is not mentioned on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

Costco Reveals When Customers Can Expect A Membership Price Increase

If you’re a frequent Costco shopper and member, we’re happy to relay the following news— the wholesale giant will be *putting off* a potential membership fee increase. This, Fox News reports, is due to the company’s renewal rates hitting “all-time highs in its fourth quarter.” During Costco’s earnings call last week, the company (which usually increases its membership fee ever 5 years), revealed that customers will not have to prepare for a higher fee in the near future.
BUSINESS
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 8 scores, highlights

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Welcome back! There’s no hurricane coming our way this weekend which means high school football was back to its regular schedule. And WSAV had a banger of a matchup in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. Two-time defending SCISA AA state champions Hilton Head Christian Eagles defeated the […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy