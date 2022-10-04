If there’s one cryptography term you need to know to see if blockchain can change the payments industry, it’s zero-knowledge proofs. The applications are straightforward: Using a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) key, a payments app can query your bank to see if you have enough money in your account to cover a transaction without telling the inquirer anything about your account balance. Or the app can prove that your household income meets a credit card issuer’s requirements without revealing what it is.

