PYMNTS

Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation

In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Uber Founder Leading Virtual Restaurants’ Data Push

In an effort to boost his dark kitchens business, Travis Kalanick is going after restaurant aggregators. The Uber co-founder and onetime CEO is now putting his focus (and hundreds of millions of his dollars) into his CloudKitchens virtual restaurant company — and is also throwing his weight behind a group lobbying for legislation that would compel aggregators to share customer data with so-called “dark kitchens” and set a cap on the fees they charge, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

What Are Cross-Chain Transactions and Why Are They Being Hacked?

With the cross-chain payments bridge of top global exchange Binance’s BNB Chain blockchain the victim of a $570 million cryptocurrency hack — the latest in a series of mega-thefts that had already seen more than $2 billion stolen — it’s worth taking a look at what the cross-chain transactions these bridges facilitate actually are and why they are so vulnerable.
MARKETS
PYMNTS

Farfetch Adds 6 Cryptos to Payment Options in 37 Countries

Six cryptocurrencies are now being accepted as payment options for customers in 37 countries using the luxury fashion industry platform Farfetch. Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin (USDC), and others will be accepted as payment methods on Farfecth by customers with an existing cryptocurrency wallet, according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) press release. Payment is made via a QR code displayed on the screen at checkout. TripleA is Farfetch’s partner for processing cryptocurrency payments.
RETAIL
PYMNTS

Toyota Apologizes For Breach of User Info

The world’s biggest carmaker on Friday (Oct. 7) apologized for a breach apparently caused by a third-party vendor that is thought to have leaked close to 300,000 email addresses and associated customer management numbers. Toyota Motor announced on its website that email addresses and associated customer management numbers for...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Will Zero-Knowledge Proofs Lead to Blockchain Payments Explosion?

If there’s one cryptography term you need to know to see if blockchain can change the payments industry, it’s zero-knowledge proofs. The applications are straightforward: Using a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) key, a payments app can query your bank to see if you have enough money in your account to cover a transaction without telling the inquirer anything about your account balance. Or the app can prove that your household income meets a credit card issuer’s requirements without revealing what it is.
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

Citigroup Blockchain Exec’s Departure for Six Digital Shows Growing Trend

Executives from legacy banks are leaving key positions in innovative units and subsidiaries to take on roles at newer firms deep in the trenches of digital assets. In one example, Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the company to take on a role at Six Digital Exchange, per a CoinDesk report Thursday (Oct. 6). Six Digital, a Swiss digital asset exchange, offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Building a Business Case for Blockchain Streaming Tech

If you look at the top five industries that blockchain developers want to disrupt, streaming video and music will be somewhere on the list. The core of blockchain-based streaming companies and content-sharing firms like D.Tube, Dlive, and Theta seek to compete with giants like YouTube and Twitch with decentralized networks that give content providers much more freedom from corporate control and censorship.
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

Sightline Invests $300M to Cashless Slot Machines

Sightline Payments will invest up to $300 million to bring cashless gaming to slot machines across the United States. The project — dubbed “Project 250” and conducted in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company — is designed to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months, Sightline said in a news release Thursday (Oct 6).
GAMBLING
PYMNTS

ZenLedger Teams With BitPay for Crypto Payments

Cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics firm ZenLedger is partnering with crypto payment services provider BitPay to offer digital assets as payment options for goods and services. By adding cryptocurrency to its payment options, ZenLedger is able to lower transaction fees while also increasing transparency and efficiency, according to a...
MARKETS
PYMNTS

Binance's Blockchain Back in Action Following $100M Cross-Chain Bridge Hack

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance's BNB Chain is back up and running following an estimated $100M cross-chain bridge hack that led to the illicit transfer of digital assets and sensitive information. The world’s largest exchange tweeted Friday morning (Oct. 7) that the network is back online. “We have now resumed @BNBCHAIN...
MARKETS
PYMNTS

Here’s Why Instant Payments Are Here to Stay

The time when instant payouts were a novelty is long gone, as the number of consumers, and increasingly businesses, that are using this rapid, simple payments method continues to rise. In fact, new PYMNTS’ data shows that two-thirds of consumers reported sending or receiving at least one instant payment in...
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

Fidel API to Enable Programmable Payments for Visa Clients and Partners

Fidel API has joined Visa Fintech Partner Connect, which connects clients to a “curated and vetted” set of fintech companies, a press release said. With the endorsement from Visa, the company will now become more visible as a provider of real-time transactions APIs. Fidel API’s platform provides authentication,...
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

Today in B2B Payments: 3 New Partnerships Aim to Streamline B2B Tasks

Today in B2B payments, Raiffeisen Bank International and FinLync team on cash management services, Roxe and Motoverse partner on cross-border remittance payments, and DHL and BigCommerce aim to help U.S. businesses grow their global sales. Plus, SPS Commerce buys InterTrade Systems from mdf commerce. Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has partnered...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Square Debuts AI Features for Conversational Commerce Platform

Square has launched AI features within its Square Messages platform, allowing merchants to communicate with customers using suggested replies and actions, a company blog noted. Square said that these AI messaging features help to “boost a buyer’s reply rate by 10%.”. Also within the blog, Square released its...
SOFTWARE
PYMNTS

