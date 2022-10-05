ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX21News.com

Great American RV Show underway in Colorado Springs

(SPONSORED) — Loving Living Local Host, Nova, got the chance to visit the Great American RV Show, on Friday, Oct. 7. The Great American RV Show is currently being held at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs through Saturday, Oct. 8. Those who plan to attend the event can expect a vast array of RV options to tour, look inside and preview.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Green District opens their second location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Green District, the Louisville, KY based salad company, has opened their second location in Colorado Springs in Northgate. Green District is a fast casual restaurant for salads, wraps, and grain bowls, said President and CEO Jordan Doepke. “This is our second one that we are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Government
Westword

Worst Colorado Places for Drivers Who Won't Stay in Their Lane

"Stay in your lane" is a phrase frequently used when people drift from what they do best. But failing to remain between the lines on roadways can have tragic consequences, as seen in the growing death toll on Colorado roadways. According to the Colorado State Patrol, fatalities caused by lane...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Largest indoor pickleball facility opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Pickleball is having their grand opening, open play week, from Oct. 3-9. Springs Pickleball is the largest indoor pickleball facility in Colorado Springs with eight courts, a practice area, and a player’s lounge. Springs Pickleball was founded by Scott Evans and his wife.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ngazette.com

The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo

The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#Commuting#Linus Business
OutThere Colorado

Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country

A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
OutThere Colorado

Suspect named in case sparked by hikers find body in Colorado Springs

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a suspect has been identified following the discovery of a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road in May 2022. Hikers found the body west of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, with the death being deemed suspicious. After months of investigation, Marquis Dunlap, 30, was determined to be a suspect in the case and has since been charged with second-degree murder. The victim has been identified as Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Opposition to marijuana, psychedelic mushroom ballot questions possible in Colorado Springs-based district

School District 49 may formally oppose measures to legalize recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs and a statewide measure to decriminalize possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms. The proposed resolution states that approving the ballot questions could increase students' access to harmful psychoactive substances. Denver recreational marijuana data sheds light...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Superintendent for large Colorado Springs school district retiring at end of the school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy District 20 Superintendent J. Thomas Gregory announced his retirement at a school board meeting Thursday night in Colorado Springs. Gregory is retiring after 32 years of working for Academy District 20. In a release on Friday, he expressed “both happiness and sadness” regarding his retirement, and he shared pride in the accomplishments of the district in recent years.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?

For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
PARKER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy