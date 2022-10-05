Read full article on original website
The Conejos Neighborhood Is Gone but Not ForgottenColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Garden of the Gods Welcomes Bike and Foot Traffic, But No Cars, on Sunday (October 9th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch on Saturday (October 1st)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Great American RV Show underway in Colorado Springs
(SPONSORED) — Loving Living Local Host, Nova, got the chance to visit the Great American RV Show, on Friday, Oct. 7. The Great American RV Show is currently being held at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs through Saturday, Oct. 8. Those who plan to attend the event can expect a vast array of RV options to tour, look inside and preview.
Man from Colorado Springs helping those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local man from Colorado Springs, Noah Lynn, is currently helping in Florida after the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "He is a proud graduate of Palmer High School and as it got closer to graduation, he applied for and received the Daniels scholarship," Noah's mom Sheree Lynn said.
Green District opens their second location in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Green District, the Louisville, KY based salad company, has opened their second location in Colorado Springs in Northgate. Green District is a fast casual restaurant for salads, wraps, and grain bowls, said President and CEO Jordan Doepke. “This is our second one that we are...
Worst Colorado Places for Drivers Who Won't Stay in Their Lane
"Stay in your lane" is a phrase frequently used when people drift from what they do best. But failing to remain between the lines on roadways can have tragic consequences, as seen in the growing death toll on Colorado roadways. According to the Colorado State Patrol, fatalities caused by lane...
Winfield Scott Stratton statue returns to downtown Colorado Springs
The Winfield Scott Stratton statue is back on its pedestal in downtown Colorado Springs after a five month absence for repairs
Largest indoor pickleball facility opens in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Pickleball is having their grand opening, open play week, from Oct. 3-9. Springs Pickleball is the largest indoor pickleball facility in Colorado Springs with eight courts, a practice area, and a player’s lounge. Springs Pickleball was founded by Scott Evans and his wife.
The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo
The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
Colorado Springs police ask for help locating vehicles involved in deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police asked the public for help on Friday locating vehicles and drivers involved in a crash that left a bicyclist dead. The crash occurred on Sept. 27 near the intersection of Maizeland Road and Sussex Lane in east Colorado Springs near Palmer Park. David...
A triple-dip La Niña winter: what it means for Colorado
For a rare third year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern is set to take hold of Colorado this winter.
Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country
A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
This Colorado City Is One Of The Best Places For A Cheap Vacation
U.S. News & World Report found the most affordable vacation destinations in the country.
Suspect named in case sparked by hikers find body in Colorado Springs
According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a suspect has been identified following the discovery of a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road in May 2022. Hikers found the body west of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, with the death being deemed suspicious. After months of investigation, Marquis Dunlap, 30, was determined to be a suspect in the case and has since been charged with second-degree murder. The victim has been identified as Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30.
WATCH: Possible road rage shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 13 hours ago. "Morton" the moose spotted near...
Opposition to marijuana, psychedelic mushroom ballot questions possible in Colorado Springs-based district
School District 49 may formally oppose measures to legalize recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs and a statewide measure to decriminalize possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms. The proposed resolution states that approving the ballot questions could increase students' access to harmful psychoactive substances. Denver recreational marijuana data sheds light...
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Superintendent for large Colorado Springs school district retiring at end of the school year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy District 20 Superintendent J. Thomas Gregory announced his retirement at a school board meeting Thursday night in Colorado Springs. Gregory is retiring after 32 years of working for Academy District 20. In a release on Friday, he expressed “both happiness and sadness” regarding his retirement, and he shared pride in the accomplishments of the district in recent years.
Date From Hell: Colorado Tinder Date Takes Dark + Disturbing Turn
Meeting up with strangers on the internet is always a big risk and a Colorado man learned firsthand just how scary it can get. According to a report from KDVR, a Colorado man was held against his will for several hours by a woman he met on Tinder. Colorado Online...
Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?
For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
