Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Ohio State vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 4 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
Ohio State’s Luke Wypler won’t forget Desmond Howard sacking C.J. Stroud on the Heisman stage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler’s identity revolves around protecting Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud at all costs. The Buckeyes’ starting center watched from hundreds of miles away last December when he felt ESPN personality and Michigan alum Desmond Howard left his quarterback vulnerable and knocked off balance.
MLive.com
Michigan, Michigan State represented on All-Big Ten preseason basketball team
Michigan and Michigan State are represented on the All-Big Ten preseason men’s basketball team. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson was a unanimous selection by a select media panel, while Michigan State’s Malik Hall was also part of the 11-man squad. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was the conference’s preseason Player of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patience is required, but Mel Tucker’s recruiting classes are already yielding results
Michigan State football is struggling through this 2022 season, but optimism is warranted for future recruiting classes...
Delaware Gazette
Patriots rally past Jaguars, 28-14
Hilliard Bradley scored a touchdown on its first drive of the game, but was held to just one more score the rest of the way as the host Olentangy Liberty football team rallied for a 28-14 OCC-Central Division win Friday night in Powell. After the Jaguars’ (3-5, 0-3 OCC) Bradyn...
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Oct. 7, 2022
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
There’s a Secret Jail Hidden at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
Normally, you would think if someone is misbehaving at a live event like a concert, football game, etc. that security would just escort them out. However, when watching the University of Michigan Wolverines play at home, it turns out "The Big House" actually has, well a "big house" on site.
RELATED PEOPLE
jtv.tv
Hanover-Horton Basketball Coaches Inducted Into BCAM
Chad Mortimer and Gary Hull following the induction ceremony. Courtesy photo. (October 6, 2022 7:18 AM) It is not unusual that a head coach was inducted into the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s Hall of Fame. Jackson County has enjoyed success in basketball for a number of years. When...
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: League titles clinched tonight across Mid-Michigan
Get ready to bundle up, because the fall weather has arrived for Week 7 of high school football.
The Savage Forecast: Predicting Flint-area football games for Week 7
FLINT – Is this the week that the elusive perfect record finally takes place?. It’s possible because we’ve been knocking on the door of perfection that last couple of weeks.
MLive.com
Here are the Week 7 high school football scores from around the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from the Week 7 games around the Jackson area. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Bridgeport junior varsity football season ends abruptly
SAGINAW County, Mich. (WNEM) -The junior varsity football season is over for the Bridgeport Bearcats. Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools Athletic Director Gabe Rodriguez tells us there just weren’t enough players. “We went from about 22 to 25 kids in the beginning of the season, down to 9 real quick. We...
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
Delaware Gazette
Sherer punches ticket to state showcase
Delaware Christian’s Gabe Scherer carded a 73 to nab medalist honors at Wednesday’s Division III district tournament at Turnberry, becoming the first state qualifier in school history in the process. Not bad for a kid, just a sophomore, who almost lost his vision in an accident on the...
MLive.com
Here are the Week 7 picks in football for Jackson-area teams
JACKSON -- Here we are in Week 7 of the high school football season. As conference races are tightening up and playoff points are stacking up, we are getting a clearer picture of how things will shake out at the end of the year. But with plenty of big games...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another enrollment record broken this fall at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan topped 50,000 enrolled students on its Ann Arbor campus for the second straight year, according data released Thursday, Oct. 6. The enrollment for the fall 2022 semester shows 51,225 students at the university, including 32,625 undergraduates and more than 7,000 in their first year on campus.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Peak fall colors arrive up north as foliage races along
Thanks to all the cold nights we've had lately, the fall colors are racing along. Some areas might be hard to keep up with they are changing so fast.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
Comments / 0