ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6

ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
City
Columbus Township, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Delaware Gazette

Patriots rally past Jaguars, 28-14

Hilliard Bradley scored a touchdown on its first drive of the game, but was held to just one more score the rest of the way as the host Olentangy Liberty football team rallied for a 28-14 OCC-Central Division win Friday night in Powell. After the Jaguars’ (3-5, 0-3 OCC) Bradyn...
POWELL, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
jtv.tv

Hanover-Horton Basketball Coaches Inducted Into BCAM

Chad Mortimer and Gary Hull following the induction ceremony. Courtesy photo. (October 6, 2022 7:18 AM) It is not unusual that a head coach was inducted into the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s Hall of Fame. Jackson County has enjoyed success in basketball for a number of years. When...
HORTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeyes#Home Games#American Football#Spartans#Ohio State
WNEM

Bridgeport junior varsity football season ends abruptly

SAGINAW County, Mich. (WNEM) -The junior varsity football season is over for the Bridgeport Bearcats. Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools Athletic Director Gabe Rodriguez tells us there just weren’t enough players. “We went from about 22 to 25 kids in the beginning of the season, down to 9 real quick. We...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
Banana 101.5

‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
Delaware Gazette

Sherer punches ticket to state showcase

Delaware Christian’s Gabe Scherer carded a 73 to nab medalist honors at Wednesday’s Division III district tournament at Turnberry, becoming the first state qualifier in school history in the process. Not bad for a kid, just a sophomore, who almost lost his vision in an accident on the...
DELAWARE, OH
MLive.com

Here are the Week 7 picks in football for Jackson-area teams

JACKSON -- Here we are in Week 7 of the high school football season. As conference races are tightening up and playoff points are stacking up, we are getting a clearer picture of how things will shake out at the end of the year. But with plenty of big games...
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
College Football
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy