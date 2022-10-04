Read full article on original website
St. Mary's College unveils new performing arts building
A brand new performing arts center opened its doors in a day-long celebration at St. Mary’s College of Maryland on Saturday.
Student Council Conference @ BYU
Members of MGMS Student Council traveled to BYU with their illustrious leader Mr. Gappmayer. At this conference students listened to amazing speakers talk about how to be good leaders for their school and their community. The students had an amazing time and even won the sticker contest (tied with two other schools) by collecting a sticker from every school that was in attendance at the conference.
October Teacher Munchies Sign-Ups
Here is the link for the sign up to bring cookies to our October Teacher Munchies. Thanks for all the support!. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B0B4CAEA62CA0F94-monthly5.
October 2022 Nebo PEAK Award Winners
Nebo School District wants to showcase our Positive Energy and Kind employees. PEAK Awards are nominated by patrons and recognized by the Superintendent Staff and Nebo School Board of Education. The award is administered by the Communications and Community Relations Department. Courtney Packard, Counselor, Maple Mountain High. Nominated by: Katy...
September Falcons SOAR Assembly
Our Top Claw Award recognizes our staff members that are going above and beyond to make a difference in our school. Congratulations to Mrs. Slater, our secretary, Mrs. Weakley, an ISC Technician, Mrs. Covington, our Resource teacher, and Mrs. Lundell, our Intervention Teacher. Our Top Flyer Award is given to...
Stay up to date on important information and see what exciting things the students are doing here at Canyon. Like and Follow our pages! #TogetherWeRise #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #FocusOnStudents #CanyonElementary.
Nebo School District Offers Internships to High School Students
Nebo School District offers various internships. Oaklee Giles from Spanish Fork High School is interning with Cynthia Loreen's fourth-grade class at Brockbank Elementary. Oaklee is motivated to learn more about becoming a teacher. She became eligible for an internship in education by taking any of the following classes at her high school: Child Development, Early Childhood Education, Teaching as a Profession, or Teacher Education at the ALC. Oaklee says "I love spending time with the class. They are so fun and can light up your day!" Mrs Loreen said "Oaklee is amazing!"
