Nebo School District offers various internships. Oaklee Giles from Spanish Fork High School is interning with Cynthia Loreen's fourth-grade class at Brockbank Elementary. Oaklee is motivated to learn more about becoming a teacher. She became eligible for an internship in education by taking any of the following classes at her high school: Child Development, Early Childhood Education, Teaching as a Profession, or Teacher Education at the ALC. Oaklee says "I love spending time with the class. They are so fun and can light up your day!" Mrs Loreen said "Oaklee is amazing!"

SPANISH FORK, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO