Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Lea Michele Reunites With 'Glee' Co-Star Darren Criss Backstage at 'Funny Girl'
Darren Criss watched her former Glee co-star, Lea Michele, perform “Don’t Rain On My Parade’ … again. On Wednesday, the actress, who currently plays Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl, shared a picture of her, Criss and his wife, Mia, backstage after the show and joked about the amount of times her former co-star has seen her perform the song.
WUSA
Skylar Astin Says a 'Ghosts'-'So Help Me Todd' Crossover Would Be 'Phenomenal' (Exclusive)
Skylar Astin has got you covered on Thursdays. The actor stars in CBS' freshman drama, So Help Me Todd, as the titular character -- an aimless but brilliant investigator who's brought in to his mother's firm to help solve cases -- and he sat down with Nischelle Turner on the ET stages to talk about his new series.
WUSA
Kaitlyn Dever on Co-Stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts: ‘They Love Making Each Other Laugh’ (Exclusive)
A famous friendship for the ages! Kaitlyn Dever is opening up about what it was like sharing the screen with a pair of iconic Hollywood besties, George Clooney and Julia Roberts, in Ticket to Paradise. Dever, 25, walked the red carpet at the premiere of her Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline...
WUSA
Dua Lipa Opens Up About Being Single and 'Selfish' After Trevor Noah Date
Dua Lipa may not be ready to settle down quite yet. The pop star is addressing her relationship status as a single woman one week after she was sighted on a date with Trevor Noah. "For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a...
RELATED PEOPLE
WUSA
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
WUSA
Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider on 7 Years of 'Bitch Sesh' and the Housewife They Fear Most (Exclusive)
Seven years ago, Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider carved out a fandom within a fandom thanks to their podcast, Bitch Sesh: the "Alenes," a group of individuals interested in one thing and one thing only... the Real Housewives extended universe. "Danielle and I, first we thought we'd be shouting into...
WUSA
Demi Lovato Postpones 'Holy Fvck' Tour Date After Losing Her Voice
Demi Lovato was forced to postpone her Holy Fvck tour stop in Chicago on Wednesday after losing her voice. The 30-year-old singer announced the news just hours before she was set to take the stage at the Rosemont Theater. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the...
WUSA
'Vogue's Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Breaks Silence on Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' Drama
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is speaking out after becoming a target of Kanye "Ye" West for criticizing his YZY SZN 9 runway show. Karefa-Johnson called out West for including "White Lives Matter" branded apparel in his fashion show in Paris, saying, "the t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence," noting that sending the shirts down the runway was "incredibly irresponsible and dangerous" and adding that "there is no excuse, there is no art here."
IN THIS ARTICLE
WUSA
Gavin Rossdale's Daughter Daisy Lowe Is Pregnant With First Child
Gavin Rossdale is going to be a grandfather! On Wednesday, the Bush frontman’s oldest child, and only daughter, Daisy Lowe, announced that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan Saul. “I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby,” Lowe,...
WUSA
Meghan King Details Her Relationship Status with Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson
Meghan King and Mike Johnson are leaving what happened in Vegas, in Vegas. On the latest episode of her Intimate Knowledge podcast, the 38-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed that her iHeartRadio Music Festival date with the 34-year-old Bachelorette star was a publicity stunt and not much more.
WUSA
Kanye West Calls Gigi Hadid a 'Privileged Karen' as Online Feud Continues
Kanye "Ye" West is not backing down. After Gigi Hadid called the 45-year-old rapper and designer a "joke" in light of his controversial White Lives Matter shirts and subsequent attack on Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, West fired back multiple times at the 27-year-old supermodel. In a new Instagram post, West...
WUSA
'Bling Empire's Kevin and Kelly Dish on Their New Relationships and Finding the One (Exclusive)
New season, new love stories! Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li and Kevin Kreider revealed to ET that they are both in new relationships ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere on Wednesday. Season 2 of Bling Empire ended with the dramatic return of Kelly's ex, Andrew Gray, leaving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WUSA
Taylor Swift Shares How Joe Alwyn Inspired 'Midnights' Opening Song, 'Lavender Haze'
Taylor Swift is counting down to Midnights on a promotional blitz, revealing her forthcoming album's complete track list, a high-profile collaboration, and a tease about how boyfriend Joe Alwyn inspired what is sure to be one of her sweetest new songs. In the middle-of-the-night hours between Thursday and Friday, Swift...
WUSA
Kelly Ripa Explains Why She and Mark Consuelos Are No Longer Empty Nesters
Well, that was short-lived! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might have celebrated their status as "empty nesters" after their youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, went to college in 2021, but they've already lost the title. The pair had been vocal about adjusting to their life post-kids, but on Wednesday's Late Night...
WUSA
Eva Mendes Gushes Over Ryan Gosling's Latest Gucci Campaign
Eva Mendes is certainly on board with Gucci's new ad campaign -- or at least with her handsome beau Ryan Gosling's stylish involvement. The Grey Man star is the face of the new Gucci Valigeria campaign -- a retro-inspired print and video ad campaign promoting the company's Savoy collection of luggage.
WUSA
Adam Devine Celebrates 'Pitch Perfect' 10th Anniversary With Musical Teaser for 'Bumper in Berlin'
How does one celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pitch Perfect’s debut in theaters? Well, with a mashup, of course! And that’s just what Adam Devine did, performing “Take On Me X 99 Luftballoons” in the first official teaser for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. Set to...
WUSA
Karen Huger Sounds Off on Charrisse Jackson-Jordan's 'RHOP' Return & Cast Attacks on Her Marriage (Exclusive)
Karen Huger isn't giving up her "Grande Dame" title anytime soon, even if a challenger approaches on season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac in the form of a blast from the past, OG champagne flute-holder Charrisse Jackson-Jordan. "Who?" Karen cracks to ET when Charrisse's name comes up. "When...
WUSA
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Current Weight, Lowest Weight During 'Toxic Relationships'
Kourtney Kardashian is loving her new body and embracing her curves. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 43-year-old mother of three opens up about how her IVF journey with husband Travis Barker affected her weight and her attitude toward her new look today. While doing a cover...
WUSA
William Daniels on Why He Turned Down His Iconic 'Boy Meets World' Mr. Feeny Role Twice (Exclusive)
It's hard to imagine Boy Meets World without legendary actor William Daniels playing the iconic role of Mr. Feeny. But it almost didn't happen, because Daniels turned down the role twice!. The 95-year-old actor, flanked by his wife of over 70 years, actress Bonnie Bartlett, opened up to ET's Kevin...
WUSA
Coolio's Kids Have a Special Plan to Keep His Ashes Close
Coolio's seven children have a special plan to keep their father near and dear to their hearts after his recent death. The rapper -- who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- died in Los Angeles last Wednesday at the age of 59. His longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news to TMZ. Jarez told the outlet that paramedics suspected cardiac arrest was the cause of death, though no official determination has been made.
Comments / 0