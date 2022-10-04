Read full article on original website
AZFamily
City of Tempe sides with Shady Park in ongoing case against retirement community
Attorney reacts to body-cam video of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at officers. Ali Osman, 34, was shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers on Sept. 27. “They could have hid behind the door of their car while he was throwing rocks, they could have sat in the car while he was throwing rocks,” said attorney Dwane Cates.
AZFamily
City of Tempe supports Shady Park, asks court to reverse ruling in case against retirement community
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Music venue versus retirement community - the ongoing drama between Shady Park and Mirabella across the street is heating up. The City of Tempe filed a court document in support of Shady Park, asking the court to reverse its ruling from April that put restrictions on the music venue. Shady Park said it was so restricted it forced them to stop live performances. So now, with the city stepping in, could music come back?
AZFamily
Phoenix auction house owner indicted with nearly two dozes felony counts
On Your Side worked hard to help save or recover more than $26,000 for viewers in September.
KTAR.com
Stalking, public indecency suspect arrested by Chandler police
PHOENIX – Police in Chandler said Thursday they arrested a man suspected of public indecency and felony stalking. Bryant James Walker, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail, the Chandler Police Department said. Walker, from Mesa, is accused of one count of stalking and...
fox10phoenix.com
Attorney, family members react to Phoenix Police bodycam video of deadly shooting
The shooting, which happened on Sept. 24, resulted in the death of Ali Osman. Officials released body camera video taken during the incident on Oct. 7, 2022. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Neighbors of UA murder suspect said they've had issues with him for a year
Neighbors of the man whose accused of killing the University of Arizona professor said they’ve felt threatened by Murad Dervish for more than a year.
Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims
A 64-year-old Iowa man has been arrested for threatening to lynch Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and an employee of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for not investigating claims of fictitious voter fraud. “When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of […] The post Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Man arrested for making threats to Maricopa County election official
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday in Iowa, for allegedly sending a threatening communication to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County, Arizona. The same man also allegedly sent a threatening communication to an official with the Office of the Arizona Attorney...
AZFamily
Gun crackdown operation leads to nearly 1,200 guns seized 1,100+ arrested, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police announced on Wednesday it’s extending its “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown” as it released new numbers of gun seizures and arrests. Since the operation started in early July, police said officers have seized 1,181 guns citywide and arrested 1,114 people. The police department team up with county and federal authorities to get the weapons and suspects off the streets. Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the operation will continue for at least another month. “We’ve taken a lot of guns off the street, so, now is not the time to let up,” he said in a statement.
AZFamily
Reckless driver who killed man on Laveen highway gets 5-year sentence
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A reckless driver who killed a man in early 2021 on the Loop 202 in Laveen made a plea deal and was sentenced to five years in state prison. Marcus Xavier Castro accepted a deal from prosecutors, which reduced the charges of reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly accident in exchange for a guilty plea. The plea agreement includes a five-year prison sentence for manslaughter and probation, which will be served after being released from prison.
AZFamily
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women
Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement.
AZFamily
On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined.
kjzz.org
Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule
Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
ABC 15 News
25newsnow.com
Two, including juvenile, arrested for gun/car theft
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15 year old boy, and a 20-year-old man are in custody after an incident early Wednesday morning in Peoria’s Southside. Police say it began just before 3 AM when officers saw a stolen vehicle pull into a vehicle in the 200 block of North MacArthur.
AZFamily
Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at a Buckeye school inappropriately touched a girl.
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial.
AZFamily
Man dies after shooting at Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies Friday night
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after shooting at Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies in Black Canyon City Friday night. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers got a 911 call Friday night, around 10:30 p.m., from a woman who lived near School House Road, near Black Canyon Ranch RV Resort. She said her husband, Thomas Henzler, was drunk and shot a bullet into the ceiling. She said her husband knew that she would call the police and that he had begun setting up an ambush for the deputies on the bridge in front of their home which was surrounded by a remote-access gate. The gate was the only entrance and exit to the property.
AZFamily
Ex-employee robs Phoenix Ace Hardware store after being fired, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say an ex-employee was arrested after he stole money from a Phoenix Ace Hardware store weeks after being fired. Court documents say on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., 61-year-old Scott Joseph Pearson robbed an Ace Hardware Store near 32nd Street and Indian School Road. Pearson reportedly walked into the manager’s office, opened the safe with a code, and stuffed $1,400 into a black bag before leaving. Surveillance video captured him taking the money out of the safe.
