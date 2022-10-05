Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College
"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'
Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'
Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Cute PJ Set: 'Dress for the Job You Want'
The cookbook author and husband John Legend are currently expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is staying comfy as she prepares to welcome another baby. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her bare baby bump on Instagram Wednesday, posting a mirror selfie of the soon-to-be mom of three in a pajama set from her company Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. In the snap, Teigen, 36, lifts up her printed pajama top to reveal her bare bump as she makes a kissy...
Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith After He Walks Out of Kanye West's Controversial Yeezy Show
Kendall Jenner isn't interested in Kanye West's latest Paris Fashion Week showing. The model, whose older sister Kim Kardashian shares four children with West, has seemingly shown her dislike for the rapper's harmful and controversial Yeezy show where he featured "White Lives Matter" shirts — by "liking" a few telling tweets.
Stormi Webster Looks Too Cool in TikTok with Mom Kylie Jenner and Grandma Kris Jenner: Watch
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are giving TikTok another iconic moment, and this one includes Kris Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a new video on Thursday where she's in the car with the momager and her 4-year-old daughter is standing behind them in the backseat. Together, the three...
First Look: Mauricio Umansky and His Daughters Bring the Drama on Netflix's 'Buying Beverly Hills'
The Real Housewives regular stars in the new Netflix reality show alongside his daughters Farrah and Alexia, whom he shares with wife Kyle Richards Mauricio Umansky is bringing a fresh dose of drama to the Beverly Hills real estate scene! Netflix's newest reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, follows Mauricio and his team at high-end real estate firm The Agency as they compete to sell some of the priciest — and most star-studded — properties in the city. The Agency has recently listed the homes of Norman Reedus and Diane Krueger, Finneas and...
Charlize Theron's Daughters 'Hate' When She Changes Her Hair: 'They Think I'm So Uncool'
Charlize Theron's two daughters have opinions when it comes to beauty. In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actress says her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — aren't fans of her switching up her style. "My girls always hate when I get a new look," Theron,...
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Step Out Arm-in-Arm in NYC After Reconciliation
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City on Thursday, almost two weeks after they had announced they were calling off their divorce. In a series of outings, the couple — who wed in 1997 — were snapped by photographers taking in the sights...
Hilary Swank Has Twins on the Way! See Photos of Her Baby Bump During 1st Pregnancy
Ready for mommy duty! Hilary Swank was beyond excited to announce her pregnancy to the world on Good Morning America on October 5, 2022. The Oscar winner is expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. She showed off her baby bump for the first time in the hours leading up to revealing the big surprise.
Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares a Rare Photo of Husband Brian Hallisay — With a Halloween Twist: ‘Fell in Love All Over Again’
He’s never looked better. Jennifer Love Hewitt gave a rare glimpse into her marriage with husband Brian Hallisay — with a spooky Halloween twist. “[I] just fell in love all over again. 🎃🧡🎃,” the I Know What You Did Last Summer star, 43, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of Hallisay, 43, in the kitchen with his face conveniently covered by a jack-o-lantern hanging from the ceiling. Hewitt has shared several photos of her Halloween decorations on social media over the past week, including a slideshow of the pumpkins she made in honor of each member of her family on Sunday, October 2.
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
ETOnline.com
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
Kim Kardashian Hints About Sweet Reason 'Hot Girls' Fall for Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson "has the best heart", Kim Kardashian said in an Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians Kim Kardashian has the answer as to why her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson dates "hot girls." In an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu Thursday –– which was filmed in February when the two were still together — the SKIMS founder, 41, reflected on the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum's allure. "Pete has the best heart," she said during a confessional in the episode. "I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that...
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's 'Enjoying Every Moment of Growing Our Boy'
"I want to be present, involved, loving and supportive," Heather Rae El Moussa wrote ahead of the birth of her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is "enjoying every moment" of her first pregnancy. On Wednesday evening, the mom-to-be, 35, shared two new professionally-taken shots on Instagram that show off her baby bump in an open-button tan blazer and pants against a matching background. In the caption of her post, the Selling Sunset star — who is expecting her first baby with...
Tori Roloff Handcrafts Daughter Lilah's Dress for 'First Tea Party' with Mom and Grandmas: Photos
"Such a special afternoon," Tori Roloff shared of daughter Lilah's first tea party with Tori and both of her grandmas Tori Roloff is introducing her little girl to a real-life tea party! On Wednesday, the Little People, Big World star shared sweet photos on her Instagram Story from a very special tea party, the first for daughter Lilah, 2. In photos from the special outing — where they were joined by Tori's mom, Kim Williams-Patton and husband Zach Roloff's mom, Amy Roloff — Lilah is dressed up in a...
ETOnline.com
Hilary Swank Is Pregnant With Twins! See Her Sweet Announcement
Hilary Swank's next role: motherhood! The 48-year-old actress announced on Wednesday that she's expecting twins. The joyous news first came during an appearance on Good Morning America. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank beamed....
