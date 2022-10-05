Read full article on original website
Video of Cat Clearly Saying the Word 'Hello' Is Going Viral
All animal lovers talk to their pets, and people who don't have any pets probably think we're a little bit crazy for doing this. However, any pet owner will tell you that our animals communicate with us too. It may sound absurd, but one woman captured a video of her cat clearly speaking to her as proof.
pethelpful.com
Video of Maine Coon Cat Clearly Saying 'Hello' to Dad Has Us Seriously Impressed
We've probably all seen or heard at one point or another animals talking. There are so many videos of pets who sound like celebrities or cats meowing that actually sound like words. So it shouldn't blow us away anymore, right? Well, wrong again!. We clearly can't get enough of animals...
pethelpful.com
Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up
Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
Cat and His Lookalike 'Buddy' Go Viral as They Walk Back Home Side-By-Side
A cat and his pal trotting home together are taking over TikTok. However, it's not just their friendship that has grabbed people's attention—but their size and striking resemblance. User @hcj1976 (real name Hanne) shared the cute clip of her cat Nils and his "buddy" on September 2, with the...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Man Slap Bear To Protect His Girlfriend and Dogs
In this insane viral footage, a man protects his girlfriend and his dogs from a bear that barges onto their property. In the crazy video, the man slaps at the huge creature, which appears to be a North American brown bear. The man and woman are first shocked when they...
pethelpful.com
15-Year-Old Cat's Reaction to 'Cat House' in the Back Yard Couldn't Be Better
We all like to treat our pets right, but one person on TikTok has taken things up a notch. The TikTok creator from Australia got her cat Kody a very special gift — a brand new house! And believe us when we say we wish we could move in too.
'He just grew and grew like Clifford': Fenrir named world's tallest living domestic cat
At nearly 19 inches in length, a Savannah cat from Michigan was named the world's tallest living domestic cat by Guinness World Records.
Camera in Kennel Shows View of Shelter's Longest-Serving Dog: 'Ignored'
A viral video of a dog struggling to find his forever home in Orlando, Florida has captured hearts this week after being viewed more than 3 million times. Photographer Albert Harris has been working for Orange County Animal Services for the last five years as a government photographer and content creator. He often posts video updates about animals from the shelter on the popular video-sharing app TikTok.
pethelpful.com
Video of 15-Year-Old Cat Dumped by His Owner Because She Was Tired of His 'Messes' Breaks Our Hearts
We would do anything for our pets because they are loved members of our family and deserve to be treated as such. Unfortunately, not everyone has the same view about their pets. One video about a senior cat that was dumped by his owner is going viral and breaking our hearts.
Is a PANTHER on the loose in the Peak District? Camper says his mobile phone has captured big cat feeding on dead sheep
A teenage camper has captured footage of what he believes is a big cat feeding on a 'dead sheep' in the Peak District, sparking fears that a panther is prowling the British countryside. Josh Williams, 17, had spent the night wild camping with a friend, in the British beauty spot,...
pethelpful.com
Sweet Video of Dogs Comforting Baby Who Was Fussing in Dad's Arms Is Just the Best
TikTok user @trice_winston blessed us with a throwback video that seriously put the biggest smile on our faces. All we know is that we hope our pets show this much love to our future babies. This creator's baby was fussing in his arms, but thankfully he has two very capable...
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
msn.com
Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious
Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
iheart.com
Watch: British Teens Film Suspected Big Cat Feasting on Downed Sheep
A pair of teenagers in England could not believe their eyes when they spotted a monstrous-looking big cat munching on a downed sheep. According to a local media report, the remarkable sighting occurred late last month as the two friends, Josh and Ben, were returning home from a camping trip in an area of the British highlands known as the Peak District. While walking past a field, the pair were stunned to see a rather sizeable creature off in the distance. "We were both confused when we first saw it," Josh recalled, "we stood staring at it and questioning what it could be for around five minutes before I decided to start recording" in order to "get a better look" at the mysterious beast.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Unexpected Reaction to Brand New 'House' Mom Just Gave Him Is Priceless
Oh, the things we do for our pets! They are our fur babies, after all, and we'd do anything we could to keep them healthy and happy. That includes buying them fun, new things...and then watching them destroy them. Sound relatable--you're totally not alone! Feline TikTok star @maventhegreat just gave...
pethelpful.com
Devastated Cat Who Was Returned to the Shelter Without His Brothers Breaks Our Hearts
Fair warning, you're going to need a tissue for this story. A Florida animal shelter, known on TikTok as @humanebroward, had three sibling cats brought in together. Luckily, all three were adopted together. So you'd think a happy ending, right? Think again. The family that adopted all three cats ended...
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back
Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
Mainer Helps Tiny Baby Turtle Get to Water After Seeing a ‘Small Rock Moving’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A seriously cute baby turtle recently decided to make an appearance at a road work site. The Maine Department of Transportation posted this great image of...
pethelpful.com
German Shepherd Mix Puppy's Fitting Reaction to an Ambulance Is So Cute We Can't Stand It
Dogs are great at imitating sounds and behaviors from those around them. It's especially common for puppies to do this because it's one of the ways they learn to navigate the world around them. One puppy decided to take howling lessons from an unlikely teacher by imitating a sound in this viral video.
Moronic Tourist Attempts to Pet Wild Bull Elk in Unbelievable Video
We think you might start singing that classic rock song People Are Strange after seeing what this dude tries to do with a bull elk. OK, so you want to see the bull elk up close and personal. Sure, most can relate to that. In this viral video, you will see one human being try and be friendly.
