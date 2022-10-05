ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Video of Cat Clearly Saying the Word 'Hello' Is Going Viral

All animal lovers talk to their pets, and people who don't have any pets probably think we're a little bit crazy for doing this. However, any pet owner will tell you that our animals communicate with us too. It may sound absurd, but one woman captured a video of her cat clearly speaking to her as proof.
Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up

Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
Camera in Kennel Shows View of Shelter's Longest-Serving Dog: 'Ignored'

A viral video of a dog struggling to find his forever home in Orlando, Florida has captured hearts this week after being viewed more than 3 million times. Photographer Albert Harris has been working for Orange County Animal Services for the last five years as a government photographer and content creator. He often posts video updates about animals from the shelter on the popular video-sharing app TikTok.
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
Watch: British Teens Film Suspected Big Cat Feasting on Downed Sheep

A pair of teenagers in England could not believe their eyes when they spotted a monstrous-looking big cat munching on a downed sheep. According to a local media report, the remarkable sighting occurred late last month as the two friends, Josh and Ben, were returning home from a camping trip in an area of the British highlands known as the Peak District. While walking past a field, the pair were stunned to see a rather sizeable creature off in the distance. "We were both confused when we first saw it," Josh recalled, "we stood staring at it and questioning what it could be for around five minutes before I decided to start recording" in order to "get a better look" at the mysterious beast.
Cat's Unexpected Reaction to Brand New 'House' Mom Just Gave Him Is Priceless

Oh, the things we do for our pets! They are our fur babies, after all, and we'd do anything we could to keep them healthy and happy. That includes buying them fun, new things...and then watching them destroy them. Sound relatable--you're totally not alone! Feline TikTok star @maventhegreat just gave...
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back

Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
