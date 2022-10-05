ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Khloé Kardashian Responds to Kanye West's Claim That Kim Keeps Him From Their Children: "STOP"

The Kardashian-Jenners have, mostly, kept quiet throughout the past year as Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West has used his social media platform to levy allegations, claims, and comments about his former family — but Khloé Kardashian has apparently had enough. On Oct. 5, the mom of two commented on her former brother-in-law's Instagram post about an ongoing situation with fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, in which West also doubled down on previous claims that the Kardashians "keep me from seeing my daughter" and his other three children with Kim. West has before claimed publicly that he didn't know where his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party was in January, though he was ultimately pictured there, People reported at the time.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Meet Reign Disick, a Star in the Making

There is no doubt that the Kardashians have climbed the social ladder by tremendous leaps. Over the years, we have seen them grow unbelievably fast and become a famous known name around the globe. The Kardashians have also helped the Jenners gather the attention and fame they required to jump-start their own modeling careers. No matter if you hate them or love them, they are our favorite topics of gossip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
POPSUGAR

JoJo Siwa Explains Her "Gay Awakening" and How She Realized "Women Are My Gig"

There's more to JoJo Siwa than rainbows and glitter, and in a recent TikTok, she opened up about her identity and how she first realized she was a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Always a storyteller, Siwa posted a video on Oct. 5 following the viral "One thing about me . . . " TikTok trend, in which users start with the iconic Nicki Minaj "Super Freaky Girl" lyrics and proceed to tell an anecdote from their own lives set to the track's beat. Siwa's, which she labeled "My gay awakening story time," starts with none other than Demi Lovato.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Huma Abedin Gets Candid About Dating Amid Bradley Cooper Romance Speculation

Huma Abedin, 46, talked about her dating history amid speculation that she’s having a romance with Bradley Cooper, 47, in a new interview. The political staffer, who was vice chair of Hillary Clinton‘s 2016 presidential campaign, admitted she wasn’t “open” to having a relationship for “many years” and didn’t see herself as someone men would leave with at parties. Her work came first and she was “okay” with that.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ivf#Dear Media
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert Rocks Denim Jumpsuit While Walking Hand In Hand With Hubby Brendan McLoughlin: Photos!

Her biggest fan! Miranda Lambert was accompanied by husband Brendan McLoughlin when she stopped in at Jimmy Kimmel's late night show on Monday, October 4. The country superstar belted out her hit "Strange" on the talk show and was then spotted exiting the Los Angeles studio alongside her man, who grabbed her hand as they retreated back to their car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Heather Rae El Moussa Shows off Her Bare Baby Bump in New Photos

Heather Rae El Moussa is showing off her growing baby bump! The Selling Sunset star, 35, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, took to Instagram Wednesday to share shots from a new photoshoot in which she's baring her belly in a partially open tan blazer and matching pants.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Mitch and Krysten Have Words Over His Comments About Her Appearance in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight's Krysten and Mitch are trying to put the pieces back together after the blowout surrounding his comment that he wishes she would wear less makeup. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the newlyweds try to mend their relationship after Mitch's discussion about Krysten's appearance with her sister came back to bite him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Did Pete Davidson Remove 1 of His Tattoos For Kim Kardashian?

Since Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's split in August, fans have been wondering whether the comedian will cover up or keep his tattoos dedicated to the entrepreneur. But according to new photos of Davidson, it looks like we may have an answer. On Oct. 3, the "Meet Cute" actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming comedy "Bupkis" with a bandage on his collarbone, which fans noticed was exactly where his "My girl is a lawyer" ink used to be.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Travis Scott Takes Stormi to Universal Studios Hollywood

Travis Scott knows how to put a smile on his daughter's face ... taking her to Universal Studios Hollywood and sitting front row on some rides. Travis and Stormi Webster hit up the theme park Monday, enjoying all there was to offer at Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Stormi...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Whoopi Goldberg Was Not Wearing a Fat Suit, but Honestly, Why Should It Matter?

Whoopi Goldberg has received a heap of rave reviews for her role as Alma Carthan, Emmett Till's grandmother, in the upcoming historical film "Till." But one writeup in particular is gaining attention after Goldberg called out the entertainment journalist during an episode of "The View," who Goldberg said "was distracted by my fat suit, in her review," referring to The Daily Beast's recent article.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy