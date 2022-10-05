Read full article on original website
Khloé Kardashian Responds to Kanye West's Claim That Kim Keeps Him From Their Children: "STOP"
The Kardashian-Jenners have, mostly, kept quiet throughout the past year as Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West has used his social media platform to levy allegations, claims, and comments about his former family — but Khloé Kardashian has apparently had enough. On Oct. 5, the mom of two commented on her former brother-in-law's Instagram post about an ongoing situation with fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, in which West also doubled down on previous claims that the Kardashians "keep me from seeing my daughter" and his other three children with Kim. West has before claimed publicly that he didn't know where his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party was in January, though he was ultimately pictured there, People reported at the time.
Married Celebrity Couples Who Don’t Live Together: Gwyneth and Brad, Kourtney and Travis, More
First comes love, then comes marriage — but moving in is optional. Kourtney Kardashian revealed in October 2022 that she and husband Travis Barker still weren't living together, despite tying the knot five months earlier. “We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives […]
Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True, 4, Is ‘Loving’ Being a Big Sister to Baby Brother
Proud sissy! Nearly four months after Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child, daughter True has already adjusted to a larger family unit. “True is loving being a big sister,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 4-year-old. “And Khloé is thrilled with her family.”
Meet Reign Disick, a Star in the Making
There is no doubt that the Kardashians have climbed the social ladder by tremendous leaps. Over the years, we have seen them grow unbelievably fast and become a famous known name around the globe. The Kardashians have also helped the Jenners gather the attention and fame they required to jump-start their own modeling careers. No matter if you hate them or love them, they are our favorite topics of gossip.
‘GMA’s Rob Marciano cuddles with his kids amid divorce from wife Eryn
“Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano has reunited with his kids after reporting on Hurricane Ian in Florida. Marciano posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of his two kids piled on top of him on their couch with grins glued to their faces and captioned it, “Happy to be home 🥰🥰🙏 #smushparty.”
Seraphina Affleck, 13, Is Taller Than Mom Jennifer Garner On Pumpkin Patch Outing: Photos
Scary how fast they grow up! Jennifer Garner, 50, kicked off the Halloween season by taking her kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 13, to a Moorpark, California pumpkin patch on Oct. 5, 2022. It was clear that Jen’s kids, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck, 50, were getting older....
JoJo Siwa Explains Her "Gay Awakening" and How She Realized "Women Are My Gig"
There's more to JoJo Siwa than rainbows and glitter, and in a recent TikTok, she opened up about her identity and how she first realized she was a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Always a storyteller, Siwa posted a video on Oct. 5 following the viral "One thing about me . . . " TikTok trend, in which users start with the iconic Nicki Minaj "Super Freaky Girl" lyrics and proceed to tell an anecdote from their own lives set to the track's beat. Siwa's, which she labeled "My gay awakening story time," starts with none other than Demi Lovato.
Huma Abedin Gets Candid About Dating Amid Bradley Cooper Romance Speculation
Huma Abedin, 46, talked about her dating history amid speculation that she’s having a romance with Bradley Cooper, 47, in a new interview. The political staffer, who was vice chair of Hillary Clinton‘s 2016 presidential campaign, admitted she wasn’t “open” to having a relationship for “many years” and didn’t see herself as someone men would leave with at parties. Her work came first and she was “okay” with that.
Miranda Lambert Rocks Denim Jumpsuit While Walking Hand In Hand With Hubby Brendan McLoughlin: Photos!
Her biggest fan! Miranda Lambert was accompanied by husband Brendan McLoughlin when she stopped in at Jimmy Kimmel's late night show on Monday, October 4. The country superstar belted out her hit "Strange" on the talk show and was then spotted exiting the Los Angeles studio alongside her man, who grabbed her hand as they retreated back to their car.
Loretta Lynn Once Said “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” Was About An “Old Bag” Who Was Sleeping With Her Husband, And She Never Forgot Her Name
She sadly passed away this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90. She was a Country Music Hall of Famer, known for writing and signing about her real life and struggles she faced as a woman. And a popular subject in a lot of her biggest...
Heather Rae El Moussa Shows off Her Bare Baby Bump in New Photos
Heather Rae El Moussa is showing off her growing baby bump! The Selling Sunset star, 35, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, took to Instagram Wednesday to share shots from a new photoshoot in which she's baring her belly in a partially open tan blazer and matching pants.
'Married at First Sight': Mitch and Krysten Have Words Over His Comments About Her Appearance in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight's Krysten and Mitch are trying to put the pieces back together after the blowout surrounding his comment that he wishes she would wear less makeup. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the newlyweds try to mend their relationship after Mitch's discussion about Krysten's appearance with her sister came back to bite him.
'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Derek Hough Shares a Sneak Peek of Wedding Planning, Including the First Dance
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert confirmed that they were engaged this past June after dating since 2015. Now, the next step will be the actual wedding and the Emmy-winning choreographer says that plans are underway for medium-sized nuptials. “It’ll be 160 people I think, something...
Did Pete Davidson Remove 1 of His Tattoos For Kim Kardashian?
Since Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's split in August, fans have been wondering whether the comedian will cover up or keep his tattoos dedicated to the entrepreneur. But according to new photos of Davidson, it looks like we may have an answer. On Oct. 3, the "Meet Cute" actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming comedy "Bupkis" with a bandage on his collarbone, which fans noticed was exactly where his "My girl is a lawyer" ink used to be.
Travis Scott Takes Stormi to Universal Studios Hollywood
Travis Scott knows how to put a smile on his daughter's face ... taking her to Universal Studios Hollywood and sitting front row on some rides. Travis and Stormi Webster hit up the theme park Monday, enjoying all there was to offer at Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Stormi...
Whoopi Goldberg Was Not Wearing a Fat Suit, but Honestly, Why Should It Matter?
Whoopi Goldberg has received a heap of rave reviews for her role as Alma Carthan, Emmett Till's grandmother, in the upcoming historical film "Till." But one writeup in particular is gaining attention after Goldberg called out the entertainment journalist during an episode of "The View," who Goldberg said "was distracted by my fat suit, in her review," referring to The Daily Beast's recent article.
Jennifer Aniston’s Heavenly Home! Tour the Actress’ Gorgeous $21 Million Bel Air Mansion
Jennifer Aniston‘s home is where her heart is! The actress has given fans various peeks inside of her gorgeous $21 million Bel Air estate ever since she joined Instagram in October 2019. The former Friends star is a self-confessed homebody, and there’s nowhere else she’d rather be than roaming...
