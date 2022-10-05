ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

CBS 58

Darrell Brooks trial: State calls first witnesses to stand

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Jurors in the Waukesha Christmas parade trial are back in the courtroom after having a day off. The judge's jury instructions at the Brooks trial took most of the day, with frequent interruptions by the defendant. But now, not only has the prosecution presented its...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

'Mass chaos': Darrell Brooks trial continues with more witness testimony

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The defendant, Darrell Brooks, appeared emotional in court Friday after a day's worth of witness testimony about incidents leading up to the Waukesha Christmas Parade. "I'm trying my best to hold everything together, considering how this day has been," Brooks said. Brooks is accused of...
WAUKESHA, WI
Waukesha, WI
Waukesha, WI
Government
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Purple Heart award given to Milwaukee County deputy shot

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff honored deputies, correctional officers and civilians who saved lives in the last year. The outgoing sheriff shared the stage with Denita Ball, who will replace him, and become Wisconsin's first Black female sheriff. For two hours, together, they honored those who've gone above and beyond.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Union representing MCTS rejects latest contract offer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The union representing Milwaukee County Transit System workers has voted overwhelmingly to reject its latest contract offer. Union officials say 97 percent of members voted against the contract and 93 percent voted to strike. Here is the MCTS response:. The union had a yes or no...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man accused of fatal stabbing in Mequon

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is charged in a fatal house party stabbing in Mequon. A criminal complaint against Kevin Nguyen says the stabbing happened early Sunday morning south of Mequon Road on West Obikoba Circle. The complaint says there was an argument that night, and Nguyen...
MEQUON, WI
CBS 58

Child shot in head near 37th and Marion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Death of 7-year-old Saukville boy under investigation

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A child's death is under investigation in Ozaukee County. Police say a 7-year-old boy died at a Saukville home just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Oct. 4. The young boy was found unconscious and not breathing. Officers and EMS personnel arrived on scene and...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI

