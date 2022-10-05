Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks trial: State calls first witnesses to stand
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Jurors in the Waukesha Christmas parade trial are back in the courtroom after having a day off. The judge's jury instructions at the Brooks trial took most of the day, with frequent interruptions by the defendant. But now, not only has the prosecution presented its...
'Mass chaos': Darrell Brooks trial continues with more witness testimony
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The defendant, Darrell Brooks, appeared emotional in court Friday after a day's worth of witness testimony about incidents leading up to the Waukesha Christmas Parade. "I'm trying my best to hold everything together, considering how this day has been," Brooks said. Brooks is accused of...
Several people protest outside Racine County Courthouse in support of Harry Wait
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Protesters and supporters held signs outside the Racine County Courthouse Friday afternoon as another hearing was underway for Harry Wait. Wait is accused of committing election fraud by ordering absentee ballots in the names of the mayor and state assembly speaker. Wait says he did so to prove a point.
Prosecution presents opening statement, questions first witnesses in Waukesha Christmas Parade Trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After days of hearing a lot from the defendant in the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, it's the prosecutor's turn to present the facts of the case. Darrell Brooks is facing 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021.
Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
Wauwatosa Sniper Victim’s Family ‘Irate’ Over Parole; Evers’ DOC Finally Apologizes
“I would bet if that were Evers’ mother lying on the street after being shot by Jenkins he would not have let him out of prison, but I guess my grandmother in his eyes is not that important,” – Mark Henke of Wauwatosa. Two family members of...
Purple Heart award given to Milwaukee County deputy shot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff honored deputies, correctional officers and civilians who saved lives in the last year. The outgoing sheriff shared the stage with Denita Ball, who will replace him, and become Wisconsin's first Black female sheriff. For two hours, together, they honored those who've gone above and beyond.
Union representing MCTS rejects latest contract offer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The union representing Milwaukee County Transit System workers has voted overwhelmingly to reject its latest contract offer. Union officials say 97 percent of members voted against the contract and 93 percent voted to strike. Here is the MCTS response:. The union had a yes or no...
Racine woman beats addiction to become a weightlifting champion and mom
Four years ago Heather Braun, from Racine, woke up in a hospital. She overdosed on heroin. The doctors drew her blood and found out she was pregnant. That was the moment everything changed.
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (10/8)...Art, Drink, & Oktoberfests
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Holy Hill will be thriving with its Art & Farm Market happening this weekend. But wait, there's more...
What is a sovereign citizen and how is Darrell Brooks using that argument in his trial?
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Among the numerous disruptions from Darrell Brooks is his claim to be a 'sovereign' or 'sovereign citizen,' but the argument lacks any merit, according to legal experts. Judge Jennifer Dorow acknowledged Brooks' claim during one exchange on Tuesday. "I realize it may very well be...
'Unforgivable:' West Allis mother convicted of abusing 6-year-old son sentenced to decades behind bars
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The West Allis mother who plead guilty in August to charges of abuse and neglect that led to the death of her 6-year-old son last September will now spend over 30 years in prison. During a sentencing hearing on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Milwaukee...
Waukesha Police Department finds officers acted within the law in juvenile arrest
WAUKESHA — An incident connected to the arrest of four juveniles suspected to be in possession of drugs on Thursday afternoon has been referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for review, according to the Waukesha Police Department. The parents of a juvenile called the city's Emergency Communications...
Milwaukee man accused of fatal stabbing in Mequon
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is charged in a fatal house party stabbing in Mequon. A criminal complaint against Kevin Nguyen says the stabbing happened early Sunday morning south of Mequon Road on West Obikoba Circle. The complaint says there was an argument that night, and Nguyen...
Wauzeka Woman Given Prison Time For Mailing Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Correctional
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman who mailed an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional was sentenced to 16 months in prison Wednesday. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate in August. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope...
Former Wisconsin high school student accused of capturing ‘harmful material’ of girls, doing it for over a year
(WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office accused a former student at a Wisconsin high school of taking videos and pictures of at least ten underage girls without their consent. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old suspect was booked into jail following an investigation into...
Child shot in head near 37th and Marion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
Death of 7-year-old Saukville boy under investigation
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A child's death is under investigation in Ozaukee County. Police say a 7-year-old boy died at a Saukville home just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Oct. 4. The young boy was found unconscious and not breathing. Officers and EMS personnel arrived on scene and...
Sheboygan man last seen on paddle boat in Rolling Stone Lake missing, Langlade County Sheriff’s seek information
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Langlade County are searching for a Sheboygan man who was last seen leaving a resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat on September 30. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Krause, a 58-year-old from Sheboygan, was last seen...
Milwaukee police seek vehicle in connection to homicide near Palmer and Keefe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred near Palmer and Keefe on Sept. 24. Authorities say the vehicle is described as a red 4-door BMW 328 with the Wisconsin plate AME-7350. The victim has...
