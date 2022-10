STARKVILLE, Miss. – It's hard to talk Mississippi State football history without discussing Arkansas football. That's because even though Mississippi State and Ole Miss have been playing one another for 120 years, 90 years more than the Bulldogs and Hogs have been locking up regularly, Arkansas shows up in the Mississippi State record books 19 times as opposed to the 16 appearances by the Rebels.

