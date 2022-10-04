Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Q&A: Lions Chris Board Has Unique Linebacker Skills
Veteran linebacker Chris Board went undrafted after playing collegiately at North Dakota State. After signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Board steadily earned more playing time on defense, while earning a stellar reputation for excelling on special teams. Last season, he earned a PFF special teams of 83.5. Now...
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Jets Game
The Miami Dolphins made their usual practice squad elevation Saturday, but they also made a roster move as they get ready to face the New York Jets. Safety Clayton Fejedelem was activated off injured reserve after returning to practice this week. Fejedelem, a special teams captain each of the previous two seasons, was placed on IR on Sept. 1 after the cuts to the 53-player limit, making him eligible to return after four games.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf excited for Mariners playoffs--and all this man coverage he’s beating
Is there room on the Mariners’ packed playoff bandwagon for a 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver?. Doesn’t matter. DK Metcalf is already on board. The big-man receiver wore a (very large) Mariners T-shirt with caricatures of Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, Mitch Haniger and J.P. Crawford to his Seahawks media availability Wednesday. It was two days before the Mariners begin their first Major League Baseball playoff series in 21 years, Friday afternoon at Toronto.
Tri-City Herald
Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Gesicki, Skylar, Running Game, Igbinoghene, and More
Hey, Alain. I’m thankful for Tua that his imaging results were clean. Let’s say the team becomes satisfied with Tua’s play on the field, including bad weather games. However, Tua also shows that he'll likely miss playing time every season. Would the team take this package deal?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Why T.J. Hockenson May Be ‘Problematic’ for Patriots
Mike D'Abate covers the New England Patriots for Patriots Country. He answered five questions heading into the Lions-Patriots matchup at Gillette Stadium Sunday. 1.) How would you describe the start to the Patriots' 2022 season?. Mike D'Abate: New England’s 2022 season has seen its share of ebb and flow throughout...
Tri-City Herald
Cris Collinsworth Offers Up Huge Praise for Sam Hubbard: ‘He Is One Of The Best Football Players That I’ve Seen On Tape’
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are preparing for a Sunday night matchup against the Ravens. Cris Collinsworth has the call alongside Mike Tirico for NBC Sports. The Bengals legend offered up some huge praise for Sam Hubbard this week. "We all talk about Trey Hendrickson and what he’s done...
Tri-City Herald
Can Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Replace Cordarrelle Patterson’s Production Sunday vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will be without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts due to a hamstring injury. But their most significant loss will be veteran utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Falcons ruled out due to a knee injury.
Tri-City Herald
Short-handed Saints Passing Attack Must Produce Against Low Ranked Seahawks Pass Defense
A 1-3 New Orleans Saints squad is in desperate need of a win when they host the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Saints have played fairly well defensively, but much more was expected from an offense that added several pieces this offseason. New Orleans has been mistake-prone and riddled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 5
The NFC East is off to a solid start in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the league's only undefeated team at 4-0. Behind them are the Cowboys and Giants, both with a 30-1 record but with the Cowbys having the head-to-head advatnage over New York. And in the rear is Washingon, who at 1-3 has lost their last three games.
Tri-City Herald
Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr. to Make Season Debut in Week 5 vs. Browns
COSTA MESA – It's been 10 months since Donald Parham Jr. has last played in a football game. The Chargers tight end was carted off on a stretcher last year on December 16th when Parham's head hit the SoFi Stadium turf following a pass into the end zone during the Week 15 Thursday night game against the Chiefs.
Tri-City Herald
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs 49ers
Spread: 49ers -6.5 2 Star play on the 49ers covering: This will be tight for three quarters plus but similar to last week, the Panthers will let this one slip away late. The Panthers' offense has struggled to score all year and figuring things out against the league's top defense is very unlikely.
Tri-City Herald
Giants Inside Linebacker Tae Crowder Posts Impressive Week 4 Performance
Giants linebacker Tae Crowder shared his thoughts after a solid outing in the Giants’ 20-12 win against the Bears in Week 4. The New York Giants have been hoping for better inside linebacker play for a long time. With the team cutting ties with veteran linebacker Blake Martinez just before the start of the regular season, third-year linebacker Tae Crowder once again had to step up and be the main guy in the middle of the defense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Vikings-Bears Predictions: Who Wins This Week 5 NFC North Matchup?
The Vikings haven't played great football for much of this season, but they've done enough to be sitting comfortably at 3-1 as the No. 2 seed in the NFC through four games. That's a good place to be. This week presents an opportunity for Kevin O'Connell's team to make some...
Tri-City Herald
3 Disheartening Takeaways from Broncos’ 12-9 OT Loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos are at a fork in the road. Fans may have thought that Week 4's loss in Las Vegas created a gut-check moment, and maybe it did, but the short-week turn-around of hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football didn't afford the Broncos enough time for any intestinal exploration.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Texans: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars have an important game at home in Week 5, hosting a divisional rival in the Houston Texans. And, for once, the Jaguars are looking like the heavy favorite entering the game. Considering Sunday gives the Jaguars a chance to not only built some cushion between them and...
Tri-City Herald
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Chargers at Browns Week 5 Matchup
SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and reserve your Los Angeles Chargers tickets for this 2022 NFL season. SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first, featuring transparent pricing with a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world.
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Glenn Is Not Worried About ‘Job Security’
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has had the opportunity to vent his frustrations with his wife about the team's poor defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, after listening to a coach vent frustratingly at dinner, his wife patiently waited and asked, "Are you done? So go be AG....
Tri-City Herald
Week 5 Power Rankings: Falcons Flying High After Win vs. Browns?
The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are looking to keep their winning streak intact this weekend as they travel to the Sunshine State to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2). The winner of Sunday's game will take sole possession of first place in the NFC South, which should garner each of the teams respect going into the game.
Tri-City Herald
McDaniel Ready for Old Friends on Jets Staff
There's going to be an awful lot of familiarity for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel when his team faces the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. It's actually almost going to be like being back on the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff. While the Dolphins have wide...
Tri-City Herald
Lions’ Wednesday Injury Report: Paschal, Jacobs Return
The Detroit Lions (1-3) understand what the strengths are of Bill Belichick, the future Hall of Fame head coach of the New England Patriots (1-3). Head coach Dan Campbell shared with reporters at his pre-practice media session on Wednesday the challenges that exist preparing for a coach of Belichick's caliber.
Comments / 0