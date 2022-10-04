ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

27 First News

Kristen Irene Anderson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Kristen Irene Anderson, passed away unexpectedly at her home from complications of diabetes on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Kristen was born on October 24, 1982, in Youngstown, Ohio to Robert and Deborah Anderson of Berlin Center. She graduated from Western Reserve High School...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Thomas A. Symbolik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Anthony Symbolik, 80, of Youngstown, died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown. He was born November 15, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Stephen and Anna Symbolik, and was a lifelong area resident. Tom was a 1960 graduate of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Rose Ann Belosic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Ann Belosic went home to Jesus on October 4, 2022, at age 76 with her family by her side. Rose Ann was born to Anthony and Anne Prystash Gorvet on July 26, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1964.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Andrew Louis “Andy” Kostraba, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Louis “Andy” Kostraba passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, shortly before his 77th birthday at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health in Youngstown due to complications acquired during his hospital stay. Andy was born to Andrew J. and Mary (Politsky) Kostraba in Warren, Ohio....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Youngstown, OH
27 First News

Marlane E. Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlane E. Johnson 79, Youngstown entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Johnson was born September 26, 1943 to M.G. and Frances O’Neil Lacey. She was a 1961 graduate of South High School. She was employed at General...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Charles R. Venglarik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. “Chuck” Venglarik, 93, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of September 24, 2022. Charles was born September 1, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest of 11 children to Michael and Mary (Lukes) Venglarik. Charles was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Irene Mary Keffalos, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Mary Keffalos, 89, of Warren passed away on Monday evening, October 3, 2022, at her home in Warren. Mary was born on June 28, 1933, in Weirton, West Virginia, a daughter of Sidaris and Aphrodite (Ambeltsiotis) Galatis. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Warren...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Stacey M. Varga, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stacey M. Varga, 42, died peacefully Tuesday, October. 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman surrounded by her family. The daughter of Gary S. Yankowski and Joyce M Yankowski (Macovtiz), Stacey was born January 21, 1980, in Youngstown, Ohio. She attended St. Annes Catholic...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Barbara Eno, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Eno, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Columbiana, Ohio surrounded by family. “Barb” was born on July 17, 1939 in Buffalo New York, to her beloved parents, Cosimo and Josephine (Barone) LaDuca.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
27 First News

Harry L. Burbick, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry L. Burbick, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was born on November 10, 1936, at the homestead in Beaver Township, a son of the late Leon and Kathleen Oesch Burbick. Harry...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Kathryn Johnson Hall, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Johnson Hall, 92, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Ivy Woods Manor. Kathryn was born March 15, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew L. Johnson Sr., and Henrietta Grinnage Johnson, and lived most of her life in Ohio. A...
NORTH LIMA, OH
27 First News

Jesse L. Burkey, Sr., Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse L. Burkey, Sr., 52, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born April 21, 1970, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Lawrence E. Burkey, Sr. and Beverly A. (Shuster) Burkey. On April 24, 2015, he married...
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
27 First News

Leon Ross Johnson, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leon Ross Johnson, 64, of Campbell passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. Mr. Johnson was born January 19, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of Crews and Alla Jean Taylor Johnson. He was a 1975 graduate of East High School. Leon...
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Josephine Boggia, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Boggia, 89, died Tuesday October 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born November 29, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Lucille Fiorovanti Pilolli. Mrs. Boggia, a graduate of East High School, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Mary Elizabeth McIntroy, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Mary Elizabeth McIntroy, age 91, of Austintown, Ohio passed peacefully at the home she shared with her daughter. She was born in Wexford, Pennsylvania on January 14, 1931, to Floyd and Anna (Fry) Hollar. Mary is survived...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Philip B. Gombosh, Niles, Ohio

NILES Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip B. Gombosh of Niles passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:42 a.m. in his residence. He was 68 years old. Philip was born in Fort Meade, Maryland on July 21, 1954, the son of the late Arthur and Mary Fryer Gombosh. He...
NILES, OH
27 First News

Darrell Stokes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell Stokes passed on September 30, 2022. He was 51. Darrell was born March 1, 1971 to Terry Love and Deloise Houston in Talladega Alabama. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Eva Stokes; sons Darrell Colon, Ryan Stokes and Raymel Stokes; daughters, Marshawndrea Bradford,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Sotiris R. “Sam” Mantas, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sotiris “Sam” R. Mantas passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born on December 30, 1962 in Youngstown, he was the only son of Rigas Mantas and Amelia Mastorides. A lifelong area resident he was a 1981 graduate of...
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Johnda Mabery Holston, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnda Mabery Holston, age 72 of Warren, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1950, to the late Jake and Sara Corn Mabery. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Holston and her parents. She was a loving...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Janet D. Baker, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet D. Baker, 97 of Poland, died Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks in Boardman. She was born April 23, 1925 in Struthers, a daughter of Jay and Lily (Ward) Hamilton and was a lifelong area resident. Janet was a graduate of Struthers...
POLAND, OH

