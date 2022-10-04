Read full article on original website
Kristen Irene Anderson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Kristen Irene Anderson, passed away unexpectedly at her home from complications of diabetes on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Kristen was born on October 24, 1982, in Youngstown, Ohio to Robert and Deborah Anderson of Berlin Center. She graduated from Western Reserve High School...
Thomas A. Symbolik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Anthony Symbolik, 80, of Youngstown, died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown. He was born November 15, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Stephen and Anna Symbolik, and was a lifelong area resident. Tom was a 1960 graduate of...
Rose Ann Belosic, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Ann Belosic went home to Jesus on October 4, 2022, at age 76 with her family by her side. Rose Ann was born to Anthony and Anne Prystash Gorvet on July 26, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1964.
Andrew Louis “Andy” Kostraba, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Louis “Andy” Kostraba passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, shortly before his 77th birthday at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health in Youngstown due to complications acquired during his hospital stay. Andy was born to Andrew J. and Mary (Politsky) Kostraba in Warren, Ohio....
Marlane E. Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlane E. Johnson 79, Youngstown entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Johnson was born September 26, 1943 to M.G. and Frances O’Neil Lacey. She was a 1961 graduate of South High School. She was employed at General...
Charles R. Venglarik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. “Chuck” Venglarik, 93, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of September 24, 2022. Charles was born September 1, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest of 11 children to Michael and Mary (Lukes) Venglarik. Charles was...
Irene Mary Keffalos, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Mary Keffalos, 89, of Warren passed away on Monday evening, October 3, 2022, at her home in Warren. Mary was born on June 28, 1933, in Weirton, West Virginia, a daughter of Sidaris and Aphrodite (Ambeltsiotis) Galatis. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Warren...
Stacey M. Varga, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stacey M. Varga, 42, died peacefully Tuesday, October. 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman surrounded by her family. The daughter of Gary S. Yankowski and Joyce M Yankowski (Macovtiz), Stacey was born January 21, 1980, in Youngstown, Ohio. She attended St. Annes Catholic...
Barbara Eno, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Eno, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Columbiana, Ohio surrounded by family. “Barb” was born on July 17, 1939 in Buffalo New York, to her beloved parents, Cosimo and Josephine (Barone) LaDuca.
Harry L. Burbick, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry L. Burbick, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was born on November 10, 1936, at the homestead in Beaver Township, a son of the late Leon and Kathleen Oesch Burbick. Harry...
Kathryn Johnson Hall, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Johnson Hall, 92, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Ivy Woods Manor. Kathryn was born March 15, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew L. Johnson Sr., and Henrietta Grinnage Johnson, and lived most of her life in Ohio. A...
Jesse L. Burkey, Sr., Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse L. Burkey, Sr., 52, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born April 21, 1970, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Lawrence E. Burkey, Sr. and Beverly A. (Shuster) Burkey. On April 24, 2015, he married...
Leon Ross Johnson, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leon Ross Johnson, 64, of Campbell passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. Mr. Johnson was born January 19, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of Crews and Alla Jean Taylor Johnson. He was a 1975 graduate of East High School. Leon...
Josephine Boggia, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Boggia, 89, died Tuesday October 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born November 29, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Lucille Fiorovanti Pilolli. Mrs. Boggia, a graduate of East High School, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.
Mary Elizabeth McIntroy, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Mary Elizabeth McIntroy, age 91, of Austintown, Ohio passed peacefully at the home she shared with her daughter. She was born in Wexford, Pennsylvania on January 14, 1931, to Floyd and Anna (Fry) Hollar. Mary is survived...
Philip B. Gombosh, Niles, Ohio
NILES Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip B. Gombosh of Niles passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:42 a.m. in his residence. He was 68 years old. Philip was born in Fort Meade, Maryland on July 21, 1954, the son of the late Arthur and Mary Fryer Gombosh. He...
Darrell Stokes, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell Stokes passed on September 30, 2022. He was 51. Darrell was born March 1, 1971 to Terry Love and Deloise Houston in Talladega Alabama. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Eva Stokes; sons Darrell Colon, Ryan Stokes and Raymel Stokes; daughters, Marshawndrea Bradford,...
Sotiris R. “Sam” Mantas, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sotiris “Sam” R. Mantas passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born on December 30, 1962 in Youngstown, he was the only son of Rigas Mantas and Amelia Mastorides. A lifelong area resident he was a 1981 graduate of...
Johnda Mabery Holston, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnda Mabery Holston, age 72 of Warren, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1950, to the late Jake and Sara Corn Mabery. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Holston and her parents. She was a loving...
Janet D. Baker, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet D. Baker, 97 of Poland, died Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks in Boardman. She was born April 23, 1925 in Struthers, a daughter of Jay and Lily (Ward) Hamilton and was a lifelong area resident. Janet was a graduate of Struthers...
