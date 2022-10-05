ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Hurricane Ian drowning victim was “the best big brother”

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., a construction worker and the “best big brother ever,” was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida’s Gulf Coast. One of the storm’s first...
ZOLFO SPRINGS, FL
WNYT

18 months in prison for man who threatened Colorado official

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for online threats he made against Colorado’s top elections official, in one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. Travis Ford...
COLORADO STATE
WNYT

Remains of 7 Puget Sound floatplane crash victims identified

SEATTLE (AP) — Seven people including a retired teacher have been identified after their bodies were recovered in the aftermath of a floatplane crash that killed 10 people last month in Washington’s Puget Sound, authorities said Friday. The Clallam County Coroner’s Office said remains that washed ashore about...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
WNYT

After Ian, Florida island residents return to assess damage

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Residents of Florida’s Gulf Coast barrier islands were returning to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian to their homes and businesses on Thursday, despite limited access to some areas. Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded a contract to begin repairs on the Sanibel Island causeway...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
WNYT

Polling software CEO given bond, deadline to surrender in LA

The founder and CEO of a Michigan software company targeted by election deniers accused of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers has been ordered to report to California authorities by the end of next week. Konnech Corp,s Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested in Meridian Township in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WNYT

State Police Superintendent Bruen resigns amid controversy

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen has resigned. Bruen, 59, was named by then-Gov. Cuomo as the head of the agency in June 2021. He was general counsel for the state police and served as deputy superintendent, then acting superintendent, before he was appointed to the top job. However, he was never a trooper.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNYT

Some New Yorkers can now grow pot at home legally

Some New Yorkers are eligible to grow marijuana at home starting Wednesday. Qualified patients will be able to home-grow up to six plants, only three of which can be grown to a mature state. Plants must be grown in an enclosed space, not visible to the public. Patients can have...
POLITICS
WNYT

New York state’s top cop steps down amid HR controversy

Kevin Bruen’s downfall as top cop in the state police seems to have occurred because of a close working relationship he had with his former human resources director, MaryEllen Tedesco. NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland was the first to break the news that Bruen has resigned. Bruen had come...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South American#City Police#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
WNYT

Hochul administration seeks to end child poverty

The Hochul administration is putting together a panel, to tackle child poverty here in New York State. The panel is made up of New York officials, anti-hunger advocates and community organizations. The panel will have to develop recommendations for reducing child poverty through data analyses, a timeline for annual goals,...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy